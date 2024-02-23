Football Tracker: EFL Cup final goes to extra time, PSG behind to Rennes

With a mid-week full of European Cup goodness, we haven't been short on football this week and the next few days will only continue to entertain with big clashes to come in the Bundesliga and Serie A plus the League Cup final.

Sunday, February 25th

18:00 CET - How on god's green earth is this game going to extra time? Two disallowed goals, one from each team (one being a Virgil Van Dijk header which I still don't understand how it was ruled offside by VAR) and a host of other gaping chances which somehow didn't end up in the back of the net - yet no goals. Another 30 minutes to come in this gripping EFL Cup final...

And a quick note on stand in Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher who has been a hero today, making two or three world class saves and like Jamie Carragher said on commentary, the biggest compliment you can give him is Allison hasn't been missed.

17:31 CET - Eintracht Frankfurt scored a goal in added time to secure a 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg, although they have still dropped two points and dented their Europa League hopes.

17:00 CET - Simone Inzaghi has rested a number of players following Inter Milan's mid-week Champions League game, as his side take on Lecce in an hour. They will go nine points clear at the summit of Ligue 1 with a win.

Line-ups Flashscore

16:57 CET - It's half-time in the EFL Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea, with the game still goalless. It has been an entertaining 45 minutes though, with massive chances falling to Cole Palmer (21) and Cody Gakpo (24).

Half-time stats Flashscore

16:56 CET - Napoli conceded a last-second equaliser against relegation-threatened Cagliari to draw 1-1, a result which really sums up their struggles this season.

The afternoon fixtures in Ligue 1 have also come to an end, and you can check out all the results here.

15:25 CET - PSG take on Rennes in around 40 minutes as they look to go 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Line-ups Flashscore

15:21 CET - Following Atletico Madrid's draw yesterday, Athletic Bilbao go into their game against Real Betis knowing a win could take them above Diego Simeone's men and into the top four in LaLiga.

LaLiga table Flashscore

15:07 CET - Some really big team news coming out ahead of the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea. Mohamed Salah (31), Darwin Nunez (24) and Dominik Szoboszlai (23) all do NOT make the squad due to injury.

Line-ups Flashscore

15:00 CET - Former Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino (29) scored a stunning stoppage-time winner to give Monaco a huge 3-2 victory over Lens which sees them climb into third in Ligue 1.

Minamino goal Statsperform, Profimedia

14:28 CET - It's all over in Turin, and Juventus have kept their slim hopes of catching Inter at the top of Serie A alive after a last-gasp strike from Daniele Rugani (29) earned them a dramatic 3-2 win over Frosinone.

Juventus vs Frosinone stats StatsPerform

14:02 CET - Defending champions Napoli will be desperate to find some form when they travel to 19th-placed Cagliari this afternoon in Serie A.

Elsewhere, there are three matches in Ligue 1 all kicking off at 15:00 CET, with Le Havre hosting Reims, Clermont travelling to Nice and Toulouse facing up against European-chasing Lille.

13:51 CET - Goals from Folarin Balogun (22) and Takumi Minamino (29) have given Monaco a 2-1 lead over Lens at the interval.

13:35 CET - There's only one game in the Premier League today, and that comes from Molineux where Wolves host rock-bottom Sheffield United at 14:30 CET.

Here are the team lineups.

Team lineups Flashscore

13:20 CET - It's half-time at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, and Juventus are level 2-2 with Frosinone after a thrilling opening period.

First half goalscorers Flashscore

13:03 CET - Relegation rivals Cadiz and Celta Vigo are set for a crucial six-pointer in LaLiga this afternoon.

Here are the teams for that one:

Team lineups Flashscore

12:36 CET - Well that didn't take long! Juventus have the lead against Frosinone inside three minutes, with Dusan Vlahovic (24) scoring his 14th league goal of the season.

12:25 CET - We're a little over 30 minutes away from Lens against Monaco kicking off in Ligue 1. There are just a couple of points separating the two sides in the hunt for European qualification.

Current Ligue 1 standings Flashscore

11:35 CET - Our first match of the day comes in Serie A, with second-placed Juventus hosting Frosinone.

Team lineups Flashscore

10:10 CET - After a busy day of football yesterday, the action keeps on coming as Liverpool play Chelsea in the League Cup final later today at 16:00 CET.

Chelsea vs Liverpool H2H Flashscore

Elsewhere, Wolves host Sheffield United in the Premier League, Paris Saint-Germain welcome Rennes to the French capital and Real Madrid host Sevilla in LaLiga.

There’s also plenty of intriguing action in the Bundesliga with Dortmund coming up against Hoffenheim, as well as in Serie A, where Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan all take to the field.

Saturday, February 24th

21:56 CET - Meanwhile in Spain, Almeria came back from a goal down twice to draw 2-2 with Atletico Madrid who will be frustrated with dropping two points.

Almeria - Atletico Madrid match stats StatsPerform

21:55 CET - A commanding win from Arsenal as they well and truly put Wednesday night behind them, winning 4-1 against a poor Newcastle side who look a shadow of the team who finished inside the top four last season.

Arsenal - Newcastle United match stats StatsPerform

21:56 CET - Despite taking an early lead, Atletico Madrid were pushed back by Almeria who found an equaliser just before the half hour mark and it is 1-1 at half time.

21:46 CET - An impressive half from Arsenal as they leave Wednesday nights disapointment firmly in the past. A Sven Botman own goal followed by a Kai Havertz (24) strike has given them a commanding 2-0 lead at the break.

21:01 CET - And in Spain, Almeria have started their match against Champions League hopefuls Atletico Madrid.

21:00 CET - Arsenal's all important match in the Premier League title race has just kicked off as they host Newcastle United.

20:38 CET - In LaLiga, Alaves have drawn 1-1 at home to Mallorca after a late equaliser from the visitors.

20:33 CET - In a less drama packed match in the Premier League, champions Manchester City edged to victory despite a strong fight from hosts Bournemouth. Phil Foden's first half close range effort was the difference on the day, with City winning 1-0 and moving one point off league leaders Liverpool.

Bournemouth - Man City match stats StatsPerform

20:26 CET - In a season at risk of derailing, Harry Kane has once again come to the rescue for Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich. The English striker has taken to German football like clockwork. His brace today brings his tally in the Bundesliga to 27 goals in 23 Bundesliga games, astonhsing numbers in his debut season.

Bayern Munich - RB Leipzig match stats StatsPerform

20:14 CET - On the back of a narrow midweek defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League, Atletico Madrid return to LaLiga action with a trip to Almeria and the lineups are out for that match too.

Almeria - Atletico Madrid match lineups Flashscore

20:05 CET - The countdown is on for a big and rare evening match in the Premier League between title hopefuls Arsenal and inconsisent Newcastle United. Arsenal have made just one change from their midweek Champions League against Porto as Jorginho comes in for Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal - Newcastle match line ups Flashscore

19:57 CET - It is all over in the Serie A between Salernitana and Monza and it is the away side Monza who previal 2-0 against a struggling Salernitana who remain bottom of the league.

Salernitana - Monza match stats Flashscore

19:46 CET - Who else? Harry Kane (30) is a goal machine and that was him at his clinical best as he gave Bayern Munich a much needed lead over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. 1-0 to Bayern.

19:20 CET - We're at the halfway stage in the crunch Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, and the score remains 0-0 after a cagey first half.

Elsewhere, Manchester City have produced an assured display against Bournemouth to lead 1-0 at half-time thanks to Phil Foden's close-range effort.

Match stats Flashscore

18:59 CET - It's half-time between Salernitana and Monza in Serie A, with nothing to seperate the two sides so far.

18:51 CET - An important result to bring you at the bottom of Ligue 1, with Nantes earning a hard-fought 1-0 win at relegation rivals Lorient.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

18:30 CET - Two massive games in the Premier League and Bundesliga are now underway.

18:17 CET - A superb performance from Barcelona sees them ease past Getafe 4-0. The result moves Xavi's men to within five points of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga.

Match stats Flashscore

18:05 CET - An action-packed afternoon comes to an end in the Premier League, as Fulham clinch a dramatic late win over Manchester United and Aston Villa consolidate their place in the top-four with a 4-2 victory at home to Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, Oliver Glasner's reign as Crystal Palace manager got off to a dream start with a convincing triumph over 10-man Burnley, while Brighton salvaged a late point against Everton.

Latest Premier League round Flashscore

17:40 CET - We've got two massive games coming up shortly at 18:30 CET. Manchester City travel to Bournemouth looking to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool, while Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig in a crunch clash at the top of the Bundesliga.

Here are the lineups for those matches: