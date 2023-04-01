Football Tracker: El Clasico looms with Bayern, Arsenal and Juve all in action

  3. Football Tracker: El Clasico looms with Bayern, Arsenal and Juve all in action
Updated
Can Bellingham make an impact in El Clasico?
Can Bellingham make an impact in El Clasico?
Reuters, Flashscore
It's not any old Saturday, with arguably the biggest match in club football taking place. Along with El Clasico, there's also plenty of action from the rest of Europe's top leagues.

Saturday, October 28th

11:19 CET - It’s a pretty packed Saturday if you’re a football fan! The big one today is obviously the Clasico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid - that kicks off a little earlier than usual at 16:15 CET.

El Clasico kicks of at 16:15 CET
Flashscore

Before that, Chelsea is hosting Bentford in the Premier League at 13:30. 

Over in the Bundesliga, there’s plenty to watch - Bayern host Darmstadt at 15:30 CET. See the other fixtures here.

At 16:00, Arsenal are playing Premier League strugglers Sheffield United at 16:00 CET.

In the evening, Juventus host Verona in Serie A (20:45 CET). 

So much to enjoy today - stay tuned to the tracker for all the important updates!

08:55 CET - Tottenham fans will be starting this Saturday with a smile on their face after their win last night put them five points clear at the top of the Premier League, and their manager says that the best is yet to come. 

Click here to read

Friday, October 27th

23:02 CET - Girona have gone above Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings and into top spot after beating Celta Vigo 1-0.

The dream run continues for the little Catalan club!

See all the stats and a report here.

LaLiga standings after the match
Flashscore

22:58 CET - Tottenham have opened up a five-point lead at the summit of the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

A Joel Ward own-goal was followed by yet another strike from in-form captain Son Heung-Min to all but seal the win. A very late consolation from Jordan Ayew wasn’t enough for Palace.

Read a full report and see all the stats here.

Key match stats
Flashscore

22:52 CET - In Ligue 1, Nice have continued their incredible run to remain undefeated after 10 rounds with a narrow 1-0 away at Clermont.

The three points take them to the top of the table albeit having played a game extra.

See all the match details here.

Ligue 1 standings after Nice's win
Flashscore

22:42 CET - Genoa have kept Salernitana winless in Serie A after beating them 1-0 at home.

See all the stats and a report here.

22:30 CET - Bochum and Mainz came into their Bundesliga clash tonight still searching for their first wins.

And the wait will continue for both as they drew 2-2 after Mainz levelled things with a 96th-minute goal.

See all the stats and full report here.

22:02 CET - Spain substitute Jenni Hermoso (33) scored a superb 89th-minute goal to help her side snatch a 1-0 win over Italy in the Nations League today as she returned to the national team for the first time since their Women's World Cup success in August.

Hermoso made a triumphant return following the kiss scandal involving former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales and after being left out of the matches against Sweden and Switzerland in September.

21:55 CET - Still goalless in London and in Catalunya at half-time.

Follow Crystal Palace versus Tottenham here and Girona versus Celta Vigo here.

20:50 CET - We are not far from kick-off in the two biggest games of the evening.

In LaLiga, high-flying Girona welcome struggling Celta Vigo.

Can the Catalans keep up their incredible run of form or will Rafael Benitez’s side burst their bubble?

Over in London, Premier League table-toppers Tottenham are visiting Crystal Palace.

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs are one of the in-form teams in world football but Selhurst Park is never an easy place to go.

Follow that match with our live audio commentary here.

20:22 CET - Next up on the menu is Genoa versus Salernitana in Serie A. Both teams are stuck in the lower reaches of the league with Salernitana yet to win a match.

Keep an eye on the action here.

20:00 CET - First up tonight is Bochum vs Mainz in the Bundesliga. These two are the only clubs in the league still without a win - will that change tonight?

You can follow the match live right here.

18:50 CET - An African version of the ‘Super League’ concept was met with much less scepticism than the original European proposal.

The first edition of the African Football League is underway - read about it all here.

18:27 CET - The owners of Notts County owners played down a report that they could sell the English League Two soccer club to American pop star Taylor Swift, saying in a playful social media post that they would "Shake this story off".

Owners Chris and Alex Reedtz said they were sorry to "disappoint the Swifties in our fanbase" in a Tweet laden with Swift song titles.

18:08 CET - Carlo Ancelotti and Xavi have both confirmed the availability of star players Jude Bellingham (20) and Robert Lewandowski (31) for this weekend's Classico! 

Read more about what Ancelotti had to say on Bellingham here.

Check out what Xavi said about Lewandowski and the availability of other key players.

17:36 CET - UEFA has reported that over 20 million tickets have been requested from 206 countries for Euro 2024 matches in Germany, with close to 2.3 million applications for the July 14th final alone.

"The anticipation for UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany is rising every day," Martin Kallen, UEFA's Events SA CEO, said in a statement.

"The exceptional number of ticket applications is testament to the continued appeal of the tournament and the interest of fans around the world."

17:00 CET - There is so much to look forward to this weekend but the standout fixtures have to be El Clasico in LaLiga and the Premier League's Manchester derby.

Before we get to those, though, there are five matches to enjoy around Europe on a pretty tasty Friday night.

In the Premier League, table-toppers Tottenham are making the short trip to South London to play Crystal Palace at 21:00 CET.

Over in Spain, high-flying Girona are hosting lowly Celta Vigo (also at 21:00 CET). Their seasons couldn’t be much different at this stage but can Girona keep up their incredible start to the campaign?

In France, Nice visit Clermont (21:00 CET) while Bochum play Mainz in the Bundesliga at 20:30 CET.

There’s one Serie A match, too, with Genoa playing Salernitana (20:45 CET).

Football
City wary of Rashford threat despite poor form, Walker says before derby
Harry Maguire is fighting back to revive his faltering Manchester United career
'So much more' to come from table-topping Tottenham, says Postecoglou
Son on target again as Tottenham defeat wasteful Palace 2-1 on the road
Unai Emery has turned Villa Park into a fortress and he plans to keep it that way
Juventus focusing on top-four finish despite chance to go top, says Allegri
FIFA ratifies 10-month worldwide ban for Newcastle's Tonali over betting scandal
Updated
Everton's Dyche keen to tune out noise of possible points deduction and focus on West Ham
Controversial African 'Super League' gets underway with FIFA's full blessing
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Hack the weekend: Chelsea, Anderlecht and Slovacko all facing tricky challenges
Lewandowski on course to play in upcoming Clasico, says Barcelona's Xavi
Son on target again as Tottenham defeat wasteful Palace 2-1 on the road

