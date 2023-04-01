Football Tracker: El Clasico looms with Bayern, Arsenal and Juve all in action

It's not any old Saturday, with arguably the biggest match in club football taking place. Along with El Clasico, there's also plenty of action from the rest of Europe's top leagues.

Saturday, October 28th

11:19 CET - It’s a pretty packed Saturday if you’re a football fan! The big one today is obviously the Clasico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid - that kicks off a little earlier than usual at 16:15 CET.

El Clasico kicks of at 16:15 CET Flashscore

Before that, Chelsea is hosting Bentford in the Premier League at 13:30.

Over in the Bundesliga, there’s plenty to watch - Bayern host Darmstadt at 15:30 CET. See the other fixtures here.

At 16:00, Arsenal are playing Premier League strugglers Sheffield United at 16:00 CET.

In the evening, Juventus host Verona in Serie A (20:45 CET).

So much to enjoy today - stay tuned to the tracker for all the important updates!

08:55 CET - Tottenham fans will be starting this Saturday with a smile on their face after their win last night put them five points clear at the top of the Premier League, and their manager says that the best is yet to come.

Friday, October 27th

23:02 CET - Girona have gone above Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings and into top spot after beating Celta Vigo 1-0.

The dream run continues for the little Catalan club!

LaLiga standings after the match Flashscore

22:58 CET - Tottenham have opened up a five-point lead at the summit of the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

A Joel Ward own-goal was followed by yet another strike from in-form captain Son Heung-Min to all but seal the win. A very late consolation from Jordan Ayew wasn’t enough for Palace.

Key match stats Flashscore

22:52 CET - In Ligue 1, Nice have continued their incredible run to remain undefeated after 10 rounds with a narrow 1-0 away at Clermont.

The three points take them to the top of the table albeit having played a game extra.

Ligue 1 standings after Nice's win Flashscore

22:42 CET - Genoa have kept Salernitana winless in Serie A after beating them 1-0 at home.

22:30 CET - Bochum and Mainz came into their Bundesliga clash tonight still searching for their first wins.

And the wait will continue for both as they drew 2-2 after Mainz levelled things with a 96th-minute goal.

22:02 CET - Spain substitute Jenni Hermoso (33) scored a superb 89th-minute goal to help her side snatch a 1-0 win over Italy in the Nations League today as she returned to the national team for the first time since their Women's World Cup success in August.

Hermoso made a triumphant return following the kiss scandal involving former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales and after being left out of the matches against Sweden and Switzerland in September.

21:55 CET - Still goalless in London and in Catalunya at half-time.

20:50 CET - We are not far from kick-off in the two biggest games of the evening.

In LaLiga, high-flying Girona welcome struggling Celta Vigo.

Can the Catalans keep up their incredible run of form or will Rafael Benitez’s side burst their bubble?

Over in London, Premier League table-toppers Tottenham are visiting Crystal Palace.

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs are one of the in-form teams in world football but Selhurst Park is never an easy place to go.

20:22 CET - Next up on the menu is Genoa versus Salernitana in Serie A. Both teams are stuck in the lower reaches of the league with Salernitana yet to win a match.

20:00 CET - First up tonight is Bochum vs Mainz in the Bundesliga. These two are the only clubs in the league still without a win - will that change tonight?

18:50 CET - An African version of the ‘Super League’ concept was met with much less scepticism than the original European proposal.

The first edition of the African Football League is underway - read about it all here.

18:27 CET - The owners of Notts County owners played down a report that they could sell the English League Two soccer club to American pop star Taylor Swift, saying in a playful social media post that they would "Shake this story off".

Owners Chris and Alex Reedtz said they were sorry to "disappoint the Swifties in our fanbase" in a Tweet laden with Swift song titles.

18:08 CET - Carlo Ancelotti and Xavi have both confirmed the availability of star players Jude Bellingham (20) and Robert Lewandowski (31) for this weekend's Classico!

17:36 CET - UEFA has reported that over 20 million tickets have been requested from 206 countries for Euro 2024 matches in Germany, with close to 2.3 million applications for the July 14th final alone.

"The anticipation for UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany is rising every day," Martin Kallen, UEFA's Events SA CEO, said in a statement.

"The exceptional number of ticket applications is testament to the continued appeal of the tournament and the interest of fans around the world."

17:00 CET - There is so much to look forward to this weekend but the standout fixtures have to be El Clasico in LaLiga and the Premier League's Manchester derby.

Before we get to those, though, there are five matches to enjoy around Europe on a pretty tasty Friday night.

In the Premier League, table-toppers Tottenham are making the short trip to South London to play Crystal Palace at 21:00 CET.

Over in Spain, high-flying Girona are hosting lowly Celta Vigo (also at 21:00 CET). Their seasons couldn’t be much different at this stage but can Girona keep up their incredible start to the campaign?

In France, Nice visit Clermont (21:00 CET) while Bochum play Mainz in the Bundesliga at 20:30 CET.

There’s one Serie A match, too, with Genoa playing Salernitana (20:45 CET).