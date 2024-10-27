Football Tracker: Empoli ahead against Parma before Liverpool travel to Arsenal

One of the biggest weekends of the season is here with some of the world's best sides going head-to-head all over Europe, and you can keep up with all of the action right here.

13:07 CET - Empoli have not won a league game in three tries, but they have the lead at Parma with Jacopo Fazzini scoring his first league goal of the season six minutes before half-time.

13:00 CET - LaLiga opens up the day with Celta Vigo travelling to Leganes with the hosts looking for just their second victory of the season.

Celta Vigo took Real Madrid close last time out, and will be looking for an improvement against another one of the Madrid sides this afternoon.

Follow the game with Flashscore from 13:30 CET.

Leganes - Celta Vigo lineups Flashscore

12:30 CET - Our first game of the day comes from Serie A where Parma and Empoli face each other, with the hosts sitting just above the relegation zone.

Follow the game now.

Parma - Empoli lineups Flashscore

11:30 CET - Hello and welcome back to the Football Tracker as we bring you all the coverage from a busy day of action.

Before we get there, let's take a closer look at one of the players that is catching the attention of teams across Europe.

Slavia Prague's defender El Hadji Malick Diouf - at just 19 - has put in some scintillating performances in the Czech League and in Europe. Find out more about the new starlet right now.