Football Tracker: Everton face Fulham as Bayer Leverkusen take on Werder Bremen

One of the biggest weekends of the season is here with some of the world's best sides going head-to-head all over Europe, and you can keep up with all of the action right here.

18:30 CET - The Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are underway in Germany as Everton and Fulham get the final match of the day in the Premier League started.

18:13 CET - An unfortunate own goal from Alaves' Antonio Sivera saw his side lose 1-0 to 10-man Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga.

Time to turn our attention to two games kicking off at 18:30 CET. Fulham travel to Goodison Park looking to continue a run of six games without defeat against tonight's opponents Everton. In recent weeks, the Toffees have seen improvement, not losing in their last four outings.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Bayer Leverkusen travel to Werder Bremen, where a win would move them level on points with Bayern Munich.

Werder Bremen - Bayer Leverkusen lineups Flashscore

18:06 CET - Half-time between Angers and St Etienne where the winless hosts lead 2-1, Jean-Eudes Aholou with Angers's second of the half.

17:59 CET - Time to take a deep breath and process all of that late madness in the Premier League. First up, champions Manchester City earned a 1-0 victory over a stubborn Southampton side thanks to an early goal from Erling Haaland.

Manchester City - Southampton match stats Opta by StatsPerform

But, the drama lay elsewhere - Brentford and Ipswich played out a topsy-turvy 4-3 thriller with a last minute goal from Bryan Mbuemo giving the Bees an incredible win.

At Brighton, two very late goals from Wolves rescued them a point and potentially extended Gary O'Neill's stay in the Molineux hot-seat.

Then, Bournemouth scored with the last kick of the game to see Aston Villa drop two points in the side's 1-1 draw.

17:55 CET - Wolves, what have you done?! Down two goals in the 88th minute, they fought back to level the game in the 93rd minute with goals from Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha. Drama!

More late drama in the Premier League, as Bournemouth looked to have salvaged a point against Aston Villa thanks to a 97th-minute leveller from Brazilian Evanilson.

17:45 CET - Evan Ferguson has all-but wrapped up the three points for Brighton against Wolves, netting late on to give his side a two-goal lead in the dying minutes of the game.

Meanwhile, Liam Delap has stunned Brentford, put his Ipswich side level at 3-3! What a game!

17:40 CET - Aston Villa have finally found a way past Bournemouth thanks to Ross Barkley as they lead Bournemouth 1-0 in the closing stages. Meanwhile, Ipswich's chances of getting back level with Brentford have taken a hit - Harrison Clarke given his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

17:26 CET - All over across the Bundesliga, where Leipzig are the big winners of the day after they came back to beat Freiburg 3-1 and move top of the table.

Meanwhile, it was a bad day at the office for Borussia Dortmund, humbled in a 2-1 defeat to a valiant and stubborn Augsburg.

17:16 CET - What a comeback from Brentford! After two quick-fire goals at the end of the first half put them level with Ipswich, a Bryan Mbuemo penalty has seen them take the lead for the first time in the match.

17:09 CET - A great start for Angers as they lead in the ninth minute against St Etienne through Himad Abdelli.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig now have a two-goal cushion over Freiburg having been one down earlier in the day - Lois Openda netting their third.

17:00 CET - A big game at the foot of Ligue 1 kicks off Saturday's action in France as Angers - currently without a win this season - entertain St Etienne.

16:49 CET - Goals flying in across the Bundesliga now, as RB Leipzig - soon after levelling against Freiburg - lead in the 58th minute as Lutsharel Geertruida gets his first goal for the club. Elsewhere, Stuttgart have doubled their advantage against Holstein Kiel thanks to El Bilal Toure.

In Serie A, Napoli continue their hot form in a 1-0 win over Lecce to cement themselves at the top of the league for another week.

16:44 CET - Back to the Premier League, where we have a game in west London, as Brentford are back level through a remarkable Yoane Wissa brace against Ipswich Town.

Meanwhile, Brighton have Danny Welbeck to thank for their slender half-time lead against bottom-club Wolves.

Premier League current scores Flashscore

16:40 CET - This could be a turn-up for the books! A second goal for Alexis Claude-Maurice has given Augsburg the lead over Borussia Dortmund, whilst RB Leipzig are back on level terms with Freiburg - Hungarian defender Willi Orban with the equaliser.

16:29 CET - Ipswich, like the other two promoted teams in the Premier League, need every point they can get to stay up and they have the lead against Brentford thanks to a goal from Sammie Szmodics. And it gets better two minutes later for the Tractor Boys - George Hirst adding a second for his side.

In Serie A, after seeing a first-half goal ruled out for offside, Giovanni Di Lorenzo has given Napoli a deserved lead over Lecce with 17 minutes remaining.

16:18 CET - Half-time across the Bundesliga, where RB Leipzig find themselves behind to Freiburg, Dortmund are level and Stuttgart are leading.

Bundesliga current scores Flashscore

16:07 CET - That uphill task we spoke about earlier for Southampton has been made much harder early on as Erling Haaland has given Manchester City the lead in the fifth minute. Those who play FPL will be very happy.

Meanwhile, Alexis Claude-Maurice has put Augsburg level against Borussia Dortmund very much against the run of play.

16:00 CET - We are underway across the Premier League, with live commentaries of all the games with our dedicated service.

Meanwhile, Lecce are holding firm at Napoli as the two sides go into the break goalless, although the hosts have had the ball in the net, only to see it ruled out for offside.

Napoli - Lecce match stats Opta by StatsPerform

15:54 CET - All over in LaLiga, where Villarreal's Alex Baena has won the clash over Valladolid 2-1 to keep up their strong start to the season.

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano entertain Alaves from 16:15 CET, whilst Stuttgart have taken a 1-0 lead against Holstein Kiel through Deniz Undav.

15:45 CET - It's been an incredible 2024 for Alex Baena, and he has continued his great form, netting for Villarreal in the 87th minute against Valladolid.

Meanwhile, Freiburg have an early lead in their Bundesliga clash against RB Leipzig through Ritsu Doan for his fourth league goal of the season.

15:37 CET - Borussia Dortmund have a fourth-minute lead against Augsburg through Donyell Malen as they look to bounce back from midweek defeat in Madrid.

15:19 CET - Mamadou Sylla has netted from the penalty spot on the hour mark to put his Valladolid side level against Villarreal.

15:02 CET - We have four Premier League games kicking off at 16:00 CET with the headline game seeing reigning champions Manchester City welcoming Southampton to the Etihad Stadium. The Saints have an incredibly uphill task to get anything out of the game, having only picked up one point from their first seven games.

Manchester City - Southampton match stats Flashscore

14:47 CET - Over to the Bundesliga, where we have four games kicking off at 15:30 CET. The biggest of the quartet sees second-placed RB Leipzig take on high-flying Freiburg in the east German city. Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda both start up front for Leipzig, who are looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat in the Champions League against Liverpool on Wednesday.

RB Leipzig - Freiburg lineups Flashscore

Meanwhile, we are at the interval in LaLIga - Villarreal still ahead at Valladolid by the odd goal, but they probably should be two to the good as Thierno Barry just misses a certain tap-in by the barest of margins.

Vallodolid - Villarreal match stats Opta by StatsPerform

14:31 CET - Just over half an hour gone in LaLiga, and Villarreal lead Valladolid 1-0 thanks to a third league goal of the season from Thierno Barry. The striker battled to find Kiko Femenia's teasing cross, heading his side in front from close range. Interestingly, all three of his goals have come with his head during this campaign.

14:17 CET - With Inter and Juventus meeting in the Derby d'Italia tomorrow, Napoli have been presented with a great chance to extend their lead at the top of Serie A as they face out-of-form Lecce from 15:00 CET.

Here are both lineups ahead of kick-off.

Napoli - Lecce lineups Flashscore

14:03 CET - Our first game of the day comes from LaLiga, where Villarreal and Valladolid are underway and in the early going.

13:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of what is a huge weekend in the world of football!

Today's standout event is the small matter of El Clasico, which will take place at the Bernabeu this evening, but first up are clashes featuring two sides that have had excellent starts to the season, with Villarreal facing Valladolid in an hour and Napoli hosting Lecce in two.