Football Tracker: Everton holding Newcastle, Real Madrid against Villarreal to come

Everton and Newcastle are underway in the Premier League

It's time for another mouthwatering weekend of football across the top leagues in Europe, with Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid all involved on a busy Saturday.

20:30 CET - Finally in LaLiga, Rayo Vallecano beat Real Valladolid 2-1 and despite going down to 9-men, Celta Vigo somehow held on to claim a stunning 1-0 victory away to Las Palmas.

20:25 CET - An uninspiring match in the Premier League has come to a close as it finished goalless between Everton and Newcastle United.

Newcastle had the better of the chances but it would be kind to say they deserved to win.

20:20 CET - It is all over in the Bundesliga and Mainz added a third goal in the second-half as they made light work of St. Pauli to win 3-0.

20:10 CET- Real Madrid will be hoping to bounce back after an unnerving defeat at home to Lille in the Champions League. They host Villarreal in LaLiga from 21:00 CET and Kylian Mbappe is back in the starting lineup on his return from injury.

20:00 CET - Next up in Serie A sees the champions Inter Milan host Torino from 20:45 CET.

The main team news from that game is that the dangerous strike partnership of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram return after being rested in the Champions League midweek.

19:55 CET - Atalanta have thrashed Genoa 5-1 in Serie A to make a statement of their intent after a mixed start to the season.

The star of the day was Mateo Retegui who scored a hat-trick and provided an assist in a fantastic display.

19:50 CET - Over in Ligue 1, Lille are 1-0 down at home to Toulouse at half-time and are at risk of missing the chance of moving into the top four.

19:47 CET - 10 minutes into the second period at Goodison and it remains a cagey encounter between two sides who desperately don't want to lose.

19:37 CET - It is now 5-1 to Atalanta as the goals continue to fly in and Mateo Retegui has made it a hat-trick to complete the perfect individual performance!

19:28 CET - Meanwhile in Serie A, Atalanta are now 3-0 up and in cruise control against Genoa. First Mateo Retegui scored his second of the game before teeing up Ederson to surely seal the win.

19:20 CET - Over to the Premier League and whilst it hasn't been a thriller, both sides will be feeling like they could be ahead.

Everton were denied of an early lead when Abdoulaye Doucoure's goal was dissallowed for offside. Newcastle then had the perfect chance to go ahead from the penalty spot but Anthony Gordon's effort was saved by Jordan Pickford who got a strong hand to it.

19:19 CET - Over in LaLiga and it is half-time in the two matches as Celta Vigo lead Las Palmas and Real Valladolid are goalless with Rayo Vallecano.

19:18 CET - It is half-time in the Bundesliga match between Mainz and St. Pauli and Mainz remain 2-0 up and in cruise control at the break.

18:05 CET - After a lengthy VAR check for a tug of the shirt in the penalty box, Newcastle are awarded a penalty but Anthony Gordon's effort is tame and well saved by Jordan Pickford! The Everton fans loved seeing that miss from their former star player.

19:03 CET - Borja Iglesias has given struggling Celta Vigo a priceless lead in LaLiga against Las Palmas just before the hour mark.

18:55 CET - The full-time whistle has blown in Ligue 1 and it is an impressive 3-1 win for St Etienne against Auxerre.

The star of the show was forward Zuriko Davitashvili who scored a hat-trick and all three of his sides goals.

18:52 CET - It is half-time in Serie A and Atalanta remain 1-0 ahead against Genoa.

18:51 CET - Everton briefly thought they had taken the lead against Newcastle after a bullet header from Abdoulaye Doucoure but the midfielder had strayed offside.

18:50 CET - In Germany, Mainz have mae a fast start to take a 2-0 lead early on against St. Pauli.

18:32 CET - Over in Serie A, Atalanta have taken a first-half lead through Mateo Retegui after a delightful pass from talisman Ademola Lookman.

18:30 CET - They are underway at Goodison Park in a vital game for Sean Dyche's side.

18:18 CET - Past the hour mark in the Ligue 1 clash between St Etienne and Auxerre and it's been a great day for Georgian Zuriko Davitashvili, who has netted a brace to give St Etienne a two-goal lead.

18:10 CET - Over in Italy, Atalanta have just kicked off against Genoa with both sides looking to move into the top half of Serie A.

18:02 CET - Manchester City and Arsenal have kept pace with Liverpool at the Premier League summit after hard-fought victories over Fulham and Southampton respectively.

Elsewhere, in the Premier League, Brentford came out on top in an eight-goal thriller against Wolves, while Leicester City and West Ham secured morale-boosting wins.

17:44 CET - Today's late kick-off in the Premier League sees Everton host Newcastle in a key game at both ends of the table.

17:35 CET - Arsenal have completed their turnaround as Gabriel Martinelli continues his recent upturn in form with a crucial goal against Southampton.

17:29 CET - All four of this afternoon's matches in the Bundesliga have come to an end, with Bayer Leverkusen being held to a 2-2 draw against Holstein Kiel and Borussia Dortmund losing 2-1 at Union Berlin.

17:17 CET - A couple of quick-fire goals at the Emirates Stadium! Southampton had taken a shock lead after a superb Cameron Archer finish but the hosts equalised just three minutes later as Kai Havertz curled home.

17:09 CET - Manchester City are in front within two minutes of the restart thanks to Mateo Kovavic's second goal of the match.

Meanwhile, in the Bundesliga, Leverkusen have squandered a two-goal lead against Holstein Kiel, with Jann-Fiete Arp equalising for the newly-promoted side.

16:50 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in this afternoon's Premier League matches and most of the goals have come at Brentford as Thomas Frank's side lead Wolves 4-2.

Elsewhere, Manchester City and Arsenal are being held by Fulham and Southampton respectively while Leicester City and West Ham have half-time leads.

16:36 CET - And there's the equaliser for Manchester City, with Mateo Kovacic firing home a loose ball to draw the champions level.

16:32 CET - Could a big story be developing at the Etihad Stadium? Fulham have scored the opener against Manchester City thanks to a well-taken strike from Andreas Pereira.

16:26 CET - Brentford have restored their lead in the Premier League, with Bryan Mbeumo scoring his sixth goal of the season from the penalty spot.

16:16 CET - It's a second Premier League goal of the season for Facundo Buonanotte as Leicester City go 1-0 to the good against Bournemouth, whilst we are at half-time in the four Bundesliga games.

It's been a half of domination from Bayer Leverkusen as they lead Holstein Kiel, but no such luck for Borussia Dortmund, who find themselves two down to Union Berlin.

16:05 CET - Brentford love an early goal this season and they are at it again against Wolves, scoring in the second minute through Nathan Collins. But the away side have hit back with a goal of their own in the fourth minute - Matheus Cunha with the leveller.

It's also 1-1 between West Ham and Ipswich just a few minutes in.

16:00 CET - We are underway in the 16:00 CET kick-offs in the Premier League - follow them all as close as you want with the link above.

Meanwhile, in LaLiga, Espanyol have run out 2-1 winners against Mallorca for their first win in three games.

The next game in LaLiga sees Getafe host Osasuna - a week after the visitors shocked Barcelona 4-2.

15:55 CET - A huge chance for Union Berlin to take the lead against Borussia Dortmund is taken as Kevin Vogt slots home his spot-kick. Wolfsburg, on the other hand, have netted a penalty - Tiago Tomas giving them the lead against Bochum.

15:49 CET - Half-time between Udinese and Lecce where it is goalless between the two sides in what was an even first half.

15:45 CET - We also have a busy afternoon of Premier League football to come from 16:00 CET with Arsenal and Manchester City both taking to the field against Southampton and Fulham respectively.

15:39 CET - This could be a long day for Holstein Kiel! After just eight minutes, they are 2-0 down to the reigning champions with Jonas Hofmann getting on the scoresheet.

15:33 CET - Well that didn't take long... Victor Boniface has given Bayer Leverkusen the lead over Holstein Kiel with a lovely team move.

That is Kiel's 18th goal conceded already this year.

15:30 CET - We are underway in our mid-afternoon Bundesliga action with both Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund both looking to pick up points in the title race.

15:25 CET - It's all over at Selhurst Park and Liverpool have beaten Crystal Palace 1-0 thanks to the early goal from Diogo Jota. Arne Slot now has five wins from his first five away games in the league, a stunning start to his tenure at Liverpool. The Reds will remain top of the league going into next week's international break.

15:07 CET - A big problem for Liverpool as Alisson has been forced off injured meaning it is a Premier League debut for Czech goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros. Also off is Kostas Tsimikas, who is replaced by Andy Robertson.

Elsewhere, Espanyol have doubled their lead against Mallorca at the start of the second half - Jofre with the goal.

15:00 CET - Crystal Palace building pressure now against Liverpool with Alisson making saves from Eddie Nketiah and Eberechi Eze in quick succession. Can the Eagles nab an equaliser?

Luis Diaz is on for Mohamed Salah - a quiet game for the Egyptian.

14:47 CET - We have reached the interval in Barcelona, where Espanyol lead Mallorca 1-0 in a half they have had the better of the play.

Meanwhile, we have our first changes for Crystal Palace as they look to get back in the game against Liverpool. Tyrick Mitchell and Adam Wharton are off for Will Hughes and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

14:38 CET - Both Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund had wins in the Champions League in midweek and both are in Bundesliga action this afternoon from 15:30 CET, facing Holstein Kiel and Union Berlin respectively.

It's a familiar-looking lineup for the reigning champions...

...whilst Dortmund have been forced into some changes, namely Tuesday's hat-trick hero Karim Adeyemi out of the side through injury, being replaced by Maximilian Beier.

14:33 CET - Back underway in London in the Premier League, where Liverpool lead Crystal Palace by the odd goal. One change at the break for the Reds with Dominik Szoboszlai on for the booked Alexis Mac Allister.

14:22 CET - In LaLiga, Marash Kumbulla has given Espanyol the lead against Mallorca in the 18th minute - his first goal for the club.

14:18 CET - Half-time at Selhurst Park where it has been a game of calm and control for Liverpool, who lead Crystal Palace 1-0 thanks to the early goal from Diogo Jota - his second in the Premier League this season.

There was a moment of concern for the Reds just before the break as Ismaila Sarr forced Allisson into a good save - the hosts will need more of that if they are to get back into the game in the second half.

Meanwhile, in Serie A, Udinese welcome Lecce to town, looking to continue their good run of form at the start of the campaign.

14:00 CET - The first game of the day from LaLiga has just got underway with Espanyol and Mallorca in action. Follow the game right here.

There are plenty of good boys around Barcelona today!

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in full control against Crystal Palace with the hosts still yet to register a shot.

13:47 CET - An enforced early change for Crystal Palace with Daniel Munoz suffering an injury, meaning Nathaniel Clyne comes on for his fourth appearance of the season.

13:39 CET - GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! The Reds lead after eight minutes thanks to Diogo Jota. A lovely pass from Kostas Tsimikas sets Cody Gakpo free down the left flank and his teasing cross into the area is met by the onrushing Portuguese forward, who makes no mistake with the close-range finish. Clinical from the visitors.

13:30 CET - Our first game of the weekend is underway at Selhurst Park - remember to click on the link at the top of the page to listen to the match. The ball is already in the back of the net for Crystal Palace through Eddie Nketiah, but the striker is a good yard offside and rightly ruled out. An early warning sign for Liverpool.

13:23 CET - Over in Spain, the first LaLiga game of the day sees sixth-placed Mallorca travel to Catalonia to face a struggling Espanyol.

13:05 CET - As we near the lunchtime kick-off, a particular favourite of Liverpool, let's take a look at their recent form against Crystal Palace, and it's fair to say it's a mixed bag.

12:32 CET - We're just under an hour away from the first Premier League game of the day between Crystal Palace and table-toppers Liverpool.

Jean-Philippe Mateta drops to the bench for the hosts while Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas all start for Arne Slot's side.

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome back to our Football Tracker on what promises to be a thrilling weekend of action!

There are seven matches in the Premier League today, with Crystal Palace and Liverpool kicking off proceedings in the early kick-off at 13:30 CET before the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal take to the field later this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan and Real Madrid are all in action as several of the best teams around Europe look to secure wins ahead of next week's international break.