Football Tracker: Fiorentina lead Roma, in-form Marseille also ahead against Nantes

It's a feast of football today with several of the world's best sides in action! Therefore, the Football Tracker is the place to be on what should be an exciting Sunday around Europe as we approach the business end of the season.

Sunday, March 10th

21:23 CET - Bayer Leverkusen's road to the Bundesliga title is beginging to look inevitable, they just don't ever look like losing. Even in a game like today when they weren't at their best in an attacking sense, they controlled and dominated the match from the first minute and Wolfsburg never had a sniff. Leverkusen won 2-0.

Bundesliga standings Flashscore

20:24 CET - A terrible end for Celta Vigo who were within touching distance of Real Madrid for large parts of that game but two late own goals followed by a Arda Guler goal (his first for the club) makes a 4-0 final score seem more one sided than it was.

Real Madrid - Celta Vigo match stats Flashscore

20:20 CET - A lovely touch from Alejandro Grimaldo saw him past the Wolfsburg defender and he then had the calmness and awareness to pick out the perfect pass for Nathan Tella to give Leverkusen a deserved half time lead against the ten-men of Wolfsburg.

20:00 CET - Next up in Serie A, the team of the moment Roma take on Fiorentina in another exciting match in Italy. A win for Roma will move them to within one point of top four, incredible from where they were just a couple of months ago.

19:55 CET - In a back and forth type of game, Juventus and Atalanta share the point after an exciting 2-2 draw which had everything.

Juventus - Atalanta match stats Flashscore

19:23 CET - Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, a drama packed encounter has just finished between Eintracht Frankfurt and the nine-men of Hoffenheim. Hoffenheim went down to 10-men after taking an early lead and Frankfurt would make them pay, scoring three of their own before a second Hoffenheim red card rubbed salt in the wound for the visitors.

19:14 CET - In just over 10 minutes runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen will look to respond to Bayern Munich's 8-1 win yesterday with a convincing win of their own at home to Wolfsburg.

Bayer Leverkusen - Wolfsburg match lineups Flashscore

17:03 CET - Over in Italy, Atalanta are taking on Juventus in a big match in Serie A between two sides who are hoping to finish in Champions League spots. Atalanta currently lead 1-0.

19:00 CET - As we move into the evening action across Europe our focus turns to Spain where LaLiga leaders Real Madrid are underway against Celta Vigo. They know a win will extend their lead at the top of the league to seven points and a Vini Junior goal has got them off to the perfect start.

18:38 CET - Football at it's purest is a beautiful thing and why it is the most watched sport in the world. The past hour and a half at Anfield is exactly what this sport is all about. Almost from minute one it was an encounter between the two best sides in England which you simply couldn't keep your eyes off for a second. If it was a heavyweight fight it would have gone the distance with both fighters winning rounds along the way as momentum swung one way and then the next - but nothing would seperate them in the end.

A 98th minute VAR check for a possible penalty after a Doku foul almost added incredible last minute drama but nothing was given. Final verdict? A 1-1 draw is harsh on Liverpool who knocked City down like no team has done in a long time. Great, great game.

Premier League table Flashscore

Liverpool - Manchester City match stats Flashscore

17:55 CET - What a start to the second half from Liverpool! A sloppy pass from Nathan Ake led to a foul from Ederson which gave Liverpool a penalty. Alexis Mac Allister then buried it from the spot. What a second half we have in store!

17:42 CET - Real Madrid will be looking to extend their lead at the top of LaLiga when they take on Celta Vigo at 18:30 CET.

Line-ups Flashscore

17:32 CET - An entertaining half has come to an end, with Manchester City leading Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield. John Stones (29) was the goalscorer, bundling home after a clever corner routine. Both sides have created chances, and the home side still have Mohamed Salah (31) to turn to from the bench in the second half.

Match stats Statsperform

17:04 CET - Juventus take on Empoli in an hour, as they look to go back above AC Milan into second in Serie A.

Line-ups Flashscore

16:54 CET - A few results are in from around Europe. In the Premier League, West Ham battled back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw against Burnley, Brighton beat Nottingham Forest 1-0, while AC Milan won by the same scoreline against Empoli.

In Ligue 1, Monaco sealed a 1-0 win at Strasbourg.

16:46 CET - The scene is set. Anfield is ready. Liverpool vs City is underway!

15:58 CET - Well that is a dream result for Ange Postecoglou. Tottenham have utterly dismantled Aston Villa, thumping them 4-0 at Villa Park. John McGinn (29) was sent off in the second half, which made the end of the game a lot easier for Spurs, but they fully merited their victory. The win moves them two points behind Villa in fourth, but with a game in hand.

Match stats Statsperform

15:54 CET - Athletic Bilbao will be looking to close the gap on fourth place in LaLiga when they take on Las Palmas in around 20 minutes.

Top of LaLiga Flashscore

15:47 CET - With just an hour until Liverpool vs Manchester City, the team news is in. And some big team news at that. Mohamed Salah (31) and Ibrahima Konate (24) are only fit enough to make the BENCH for Liverpool, with Conor Bradley (20), Jarell Quansah (21) and Joe Gomez (26) all starting in defence. Advantage City? Or can Jurgen Klopp work his magic once more?

Team line-ups Flashscore

15:09 CET - Just seven minutes into the start of the second half, James Maddison (27) and Brennan Johnson (22) have scored two quickfire goals to give Spurs the real initiative in their huge clash with Aston Villa. The battle for top four has just got so much more intriguing.

15:00 CET - PSG have been involved in their third straight draw, with Reims claiming a 2-2 result at the home of the French champions. It has been a tough run of form in the league for Luis Enrique's men. Talisman Kylian Mbappe (25) started the game on the bench, and was bought on with 18 minutes remaining.

Match stats Statsperform

14:28 CET - It's all over in Serie A's first match of the day, and Verona have secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Lecce to move out of the relegation zone.

Match stats Flashscore

14:15 CET - AC Milan take on struggling Empoli this afternoon in Serie A. Here are the lineups for that one.

Team lineups Flashscore

14:08 CET - There are two games in the Premier League kicking off at 15:00 CET, with Brighton hosting Nottingham Forest and Burnley travelling to West Ham.

13:49 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in the match between PSG and Reims, and the scores are level 2-2 after an absorbing opening 45 minutes. Kylian Mbappe is on the bench for the hosts, will he make an impact in the second half?

Match stats Flashscore

13:30 CET - Verona lead Lecce 1-0 at half-time in Serie A after Michael Folorunsho's (26) fourth goal of the season.

13:10 CET - It's less than an hour until Aston Villa take on Tottenham in a crunch Premier League clash, with both sides looking to secure a top-four finish.

Team lineups Flashscore

Meanwhile, over in Spain, Alaves host Rayo Vallecano in an important game towards the bottom of the LaLiga table.

12:05 CET - The first match of the day sees Ligue 1 leaders PSG host mid-table Reims at 13:00 CET.

Recent H2Hs between PSG and Reims Flashscore

11:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Sunday's action! What a day we have ahead of us in the Premier League, with Aston Villa hosting top-four rivals Tottenham at 14:00 CET before the headline match of the weekend - Liverpool vs Manchester City at 16:45 CET.

Elsewhere, in a packed schedule across Europe, Paris Saint-Germain host Reims at 13:00 CET, Juventus take on Atalanta at 18:00 CET and Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen welcome Wolfsburg at 19:30 CET.

Real Madrid and AC Milan are also in action later on - what a feast of football!

Saturday, March 9th

22:58 CET - Girona's star player Savio would add a second half goal to secure an important three points which takes Girona back up to second place in LaLiga ahead of Barcelona and some pressure is applied to Real Madrid.

Girona - Osasuna match stats Flashscore

21:50 CET - Girona are getting the job done just about so far, they lead 1-0 at the break thanks to a Portu goal.

20:40 CET - Girona's title hopes might have cooled in recent weeks but they still aren't out of it yet and they still have work to do to secure Champions League football for next season - which would be a fantastic feat. They host Osasuna in around 15 minutes time.

20:30 CET - The 10-men of Dortmund have held on to edge to victory against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

Werder Bremen - Dortmund match stats Flashscore

20:20 CET - There won't be many people saying Kai Havertz was a waste of money or a strange signing now. The man of the moment steps up again for the Gunners and with a bullet of a header he wins Arsenal a vital three points against Brentford in a title race that is heating very nicely.

Arsenal - Brentford match stats Flashscore

19:49 CET - Inter Milan have held on to a big three points as they stay very much in control of this season's Scudetto with a 1-0 win against in-form Bologna.

Inter Milan - Bologna match stats Flashscore

19:17 CET - Oh my... That is a huge Steven Gerrard-esque mistake from Aaron Ramsdale and possibly a huge moment in this season's title race. Arsenal could not have been in greater control of that first half, they were like a Ferrari in second gear ready at any given moment to put their foot down and accelerate away. And then out of nowhere, Ramsdale took too long clearing his lines and his clearance was blocked by Yoane Wissa and the ball ended up in the back of Arsenal's net! Declan Rice had given Arsenal an early lead but the hosts are now back to square one.

18:58 CET - Lyon's recent upturn in form shows no signs of slowing down after another crucial victory at relegation-threatened Lorient.

Lyon's recent form Flashscore

18:48 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in the match between Bologna and Inter, and it's the visitors who lead thanks to Yann Bisseck's (23) opener.

18:20 CET - A huge result for Cadiz in their pursuit of LaLiga survival, as a goal in either half from Juanmi (30) fires them to an impressive victory over Atletico Madrid.

Match stats Flashscore

18:08 CET - The Premier League's afternoon matches have come to an end, with Bournemouth and Luton scoring late equalisers against Sheffield United and Crystal Palace respectively, while Wolves produced an assured display to defeat Fulham.

Scores in current Premier League round Flashscore

17:55 CET - There are two more games to keep a close eye on at 18:30 CET, as Granada host Real Sociedad in LaLiga and Borussia Dortmund travel to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

17:40 CET - Arsenal could move to the top of the Premier League tonight with a win over Brentford. The key piece of team news is that Aaron Ramsdale (25) starts, with David Raya (28) unable to play against his parent team.

Team lineups Flashscore

17:28 CET - Bayern Munich have thrashed Mainz 8-1 in the Bundesliga (with Harry Kane notching a hat-trick) to remain within seven points of leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Harry Kane's match stats Flashscore

There were also wins for RB Leipzig and Augsburg, while Borussia Monchengladbach and Koln played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.