Football Tracker: Fiorentina see off Monza as festive football begins

There's plenty to play for in the final round of football before Christmas, with Manchester City tonight playing to win their first Club World Cup, while Aston Villa can go top of the Premier League.

Friday, December 22nd

23:00 CET - All over at Villa Park as Sheffield United and Aston Villa both scored late in a dramatic 1-1 draw.

22:56 CET - Villa are level! Nicolo Zaniolo has given the hosts a point against Sheffield United.

22:53 CET - A huge shock at Villa Park as the returning Cameron Archer has netted for Sheffield United in the 90th minute to silence the home crowd!

22:39 CET - A very, very late Luka Jovic goal has spared AC Milan's blushes as they have drawn 2-2 against Salernitana.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina have seen of Monza by the odd goal, to go into Christmas in high spirits.

21:49 CET - Half-time between Aston Villa and Sheffield United with the sides locked at 0-0. Despite no goals, there have been numerous VAR penalty checks with the hosts Villa frustrated not to get a spot kick in the opening exchanges.

It's been all Aston Villa, but can the Blades hold on for a point?

21:33 CET - Over in Serie A, the pick of the action is in Salerno, where Salernitana are level at the break with AC Milan. Fikayo Tomori gave the visitors an early lead before veteran defender Federico Fazio levelled late in the first half.

21:21 CET - Meanwhile back in the UK, Aston Villa's clash with Sheffield United is underway and we have full audio commentary of the clash right here.

After 20 minutes, neither side have found the net.

21:16 CET - It was a cruise to the finish for Manchester City, who have won their first-ever Club World Cup, with a 4-0 hammering of Fluminense.

19:50 CET - In Jeddah, Manchester City lead 2-0 at the break against Fluminense in the Club World Cup final thanks to a first-minute goal from Julian Alvarez and an own goal from Nino.

19:20 CET - At half-time in the first Serie A matches of the night, Lazio are leading Empoli 1-0 while Sassuolo are 1-0 up against Genoa.

18:39 CET - In the first action of the evening, Al Ahly beat Urawa Reds 4-2 in the Club World Cup third-place play-off.

18:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the final round of football before Christmas! It's a round that won't allow any players to be their feet up early, with plenty to play tonight and tomorrow.