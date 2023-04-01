Football Tracker: Fiorentina stunned late on by Lecce, Athletic Bilbao continue to impress

Thank God it's Friday because the weekend means a feast of football coming our way. On Flashscore, the Football Tracker is the place to follow it all!

22:58 CET - Ligue 1 leaders PSG have survived a fightback to beat Strasbourg 2-1 on the road and extend their lead at the top of the standings to nine points.

22:57 CET - D.R. Congo are through to the semi-finals at AFCON after beating Guinea 3-1 in their quarter-final meeting this evening. Read all about the match here.

22:53 CET - Athletic have breezed past Mallorca 4-0 in Bilbao in the sole LaLiga clash of the evening. The Basque side are fifth in the league standings and just two points behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

22:43 CET - Two goals after the 90th minute have secured a dramatic 3-2 comeback win for Lecce over high-flying Fiorentina in Serie A. La Viola looked all set to grab the three points and jump into the top four until the hosts went bang bang late on!

22:24 CET - Dortmund have taken just a point from their trip to Heidenheim in the Bundesliga - the match finished goalless. Read more about what happened here.

21:50 CET - At half time in the second AFCON quarter-final, D.R. Congo and Guinea are tied 1-1.

20:22 CET - There's no more from Qatar today with the other two quarter-finals tomorrow but we do have another quarter-final to come in Ivory Coast with D.R. Congo taking on Guinea.

There’s also plenty of club football on the menu. Dortmund play Heidenheim in the Bundesliga, Lecce face Fiorentina in Serie A, Athletic Bilbao host Mallorca in LaLiga and PSG travel to Strasbourg in Ligue 1. It’s all happening tonight!

19:54 CET - Nigeria become the first team to make the AFCON semi-finals! After an end-to-end 90 minutes, an Ademola Lookman (26) first-half goal was the difference between the two sides as Nigeria beat Angola 1-0.

19:21 CET - South Korea have completed the comeback! After forcing extra time with a late late penalty, Son Heung-Min scored an exquisite free kick to win the Asian Cup quarter-final against Australia 2-1.

Heartbreaking for the Socceroos who were close to winning it. South Korea advance to the semi-finals.

18:30 CET - South Korea have scored a late penalty to force extra time again in Qatar. Australia looked to have won the quarter-final but Son Heung-Min won a penalty which was slotted by Hwang Hee-Chan in the 96th minute to make it 1-1 and force 30 more minutes of play.

17:15 CET - There are two quarter-finals in the Africa Cup of Nations tonight. The first sees perhaps the favourite of the teams left, Nigeria, take on Angola.

16:25 CET - There’s a lot to come this weekend in Europe’s top leagues with Sunday especially serving up some blockbuster clashes. But before that, we have the small matter of the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals (starting later today) and loads more.

First, though, the Asian Cup is down to its final eight. Already today Jordan have booked their spot in the semi-finals after beating Tajikistan 1-0.

Next up, a heavyweight clash as South Korea take on Australia.