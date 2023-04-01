Football Tracker: Friday night sees action in four of Europe's 'big five' leagues

Football Tracker: Friday night sees action in four of Europe's 'big five' leagues

And just like that, it's the weekend again. Here on Flashscore, the weekend means one thing - football, and lots of it! Stay tuned to the Football Tracker right until the end of Sunday for all the results, news and loads more.

17:50 CET - We’ve barely finished digesting the week’s European results and suddenly it’s the weekend again - that’s football, though, it never stops!

League action returns today in Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

First up, Empoli host Udinese in Serie A at 18:30 (CET). Later at 20:45, Mainz travel to Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga before another match in Italy, with Lecce playing Sassuolo (20:45).

Lastly, at 21:00, Strasbourg host Nantes in Ligue 1 while Athletic Bilbao look to bounce back from their recent derby defeat when they play Almeria.

Stay tuned to the Football Tracker for those results and more today and over the weekend.