Football Tracker: Ghana back level with Cape Verde as PSG survive early scare to beat Lens

If you like your international tournaments then this weekend could be a fun one for you. With the Asian Cup starting on Friday and the Africa Cup of Nations beginning on Saturday evening, there is plenty of international football to look forward to. There are also matches from across Europe with the return of the Bundesliga and action in Spain, Italy and England.

Sunday, January 14th

22:43 CET - AC Milan have run out 3-1 victors against Roma with Theo Hernandez adding the gloss on the three points with a late goal.

AC Milan - Roma player ratings

22:38 CET: PSG were made to work for it by the valiant 10 men of Lens, but the Ligue 1 table toppers have stretched their advantage at the league summit with a 2-0 win. Kylian Mbappe rounded off the scoring late on with help from Ousmane Dembele.

Lens - PSG player ratings

22:20 CET - Ghana are level! Jordan Ayew tees up defender Alexander Djiku to slot home and make it 1-1 against Cape Verde. Game on!

Meanwhile Roma have pulled one back against AC Milan from the spot - Leandro Paredes with the goal.

22:08 CET - AC Milan are now in full control against Roma, with Olivier Giroud scoring their second goal of the game to put them 2-0 up with 30 minutes to play.

Any way back for Roma?

21:58 CET - Half-time in the Ivory Coast and it is Cape Verde who lead Ghana 1-0, thanks to the Jamiro Monteiro strike in the 17th minute. What can Ghana do differently in the second half to turn this around?

Ghana - Cape Verde match stats

21:51 CET - All over in Riyadh where Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr's rampant first half has seen them crowned Spanish Super Cup champions once again, defeating old rivals Barcelona 4-1 in a terribly one-sided final.

Real Madrid - Barcelona player ratings

21:36 CET - It remains AC Milan a goal to the good against Roma at the break between the two sides, whilst Lens' task of overhauling their own one-goal deficit against PSG has got much harder, after they were reduced to 10 men just before the break with Jonathan Gradit sent down the tunnel early for a straight red.

Lens - PSG match stats

21:32 CET - Meanwhile in the Eredivisie...

21:29 CET - A fourth goal for Real Madrid has put them firmly in control against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. Rodrygo nets with 26 minutes to go in Riyadh and it looks a step too far for the Catalans now.

21:17 CET - It's been all Cape Verde in the early going against Ghana, and they have reaped their rewards, taking the lead in the 17th minute through Jovane Monteiro.

Our contributor Owuraku Ampofo was not best pleased with Ghana's keeper after the goal.

Meanwhile, PSG have the lead against Lens. After their opponents missed a penalty early on, Kylian Mbappe tees up Bradley Barcola to open the scoring in the Ligue 1 clash.

21:01 CET - AC Milan find themselves 1-0 up at home to Roma after 11 minutes of play thanks to a goal from Yacine Adli with good work from Tijani Reijnders to make it.

20:38 CET - And just like that, the two-goal cushion in the Spanish Super Cup has been restored, thanks again to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. The forward slams home a penalty to give his side a 3-1 lead with five minutes to play in a pulsating first-half.

20:32 CET - Barcelona certainly won't go quietly into the Saudi Arabian night tonight - they have pulled a goal back against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final thanks to an effort from Robert Lewandowski in the 33rd minute. A lifeline for the Catalans.

20:30 CET - The day's play has come to a close at the Asian Cup with Iran comfortably cruising past the 10 men of Palestine 4-1.

Here are the standings in Group C after that result.

Asian Cup Group C standings

Meanwhile back in Europe, we have two more games to wrap up the evening - AC Milan welcome Roma to the San Siro as both sides look to bolster European dreams, whilst Ligue 1's top two - Lens and PSG - face off. Both games kick off at 20:45 CET.

20:22 CET - Ghana and Cape Verde cap off our final AFCON game of the day. The big news from the Ghana camp is West Ham's Mohammed Kudus has not made the squad - he was carrying a knock coming into the tournament, so manager Chris Hughton has decided not to risk the winger.

Ghana - Cape Verde lineups

20:13 CET - What a start from Real Madrid! A quick-fire double from Vinicius Jr sees Los Blancos two to the good against Barcelona.

19:57 CET - Egypt have pulled a goal out of the fire in the dying seconds of their game with Mozambique and it could only be one player: Mohamed Salah. The talismanic forward steps up from the penalty spot to deny his opponents a historic win whilst keeping AFCON's Group B wide open.

And that's how it finishes, spoils shared in Abidjan as the sides draw 2-2.

Egypt - Mozambique player ratings

Over in Serie A, Fiorentina also left it late to snatch a point at home against Udinese - M'Bala Nzola scored from the spot to earn La Viola a 2-2 draw.

19:37 CET - A bumper day of football is not slowing down as we turn our attention to the Spanish Super Cup between the age-old rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Real Madrid - Barcelona lineups

19:30 CET - Meanwhile, a stumble for Stuttgart as they looked to keep pace at the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach. Robin Hack scored twice in the first half to take man-of-the-match honours.

Gladbach - Stuttgart match stats

19:26 CET - All over between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur with the sides sharing the spoils in a four-goal thriller that had a bit of everything.

Manchester United - Tottenham player ratings

19:23 CET - What a turnaround! Mozambique are ahead against Egypt in their AFCON group game. Three minutes after the first, and with their second shot on target, substitute Clesio Bauque has put them in front with a quarter of the game to go.

Maybe we wrote Palestine off too quickly in the Asian Cup! They have pulled one back against Iran before the break with Tamer Seyam getting on the scoresheet.

19:13 CET - It's already looking like game over in the last Asian Cup of the day. Iran are already 3-0 up as we near half-time against Palestine - Mehdi Ghayedi adding the third.

We have more of a game in Abidjan as Mozambique have levelled their AFCON group game against Egypt through Witi 10 minutes into the second half - it was their first shot on target in the contest.

19:03 CET - It's another game to forget for Lyon in a long line of them this season, as they have succumbed to a 3-1 reverse at the hands of Le Havre. Not only that, but they lost both centre-backs to straight red cards.

Le Havre celebrate a goal against Lyon

18:46 CET - Mozambique have shown great reolve in their AFCON encounter against Egypt, but they still trail 1-0 to the Pharoahs thanks to Mostafa Mohamed's early strike.

What can they do differently in the second half?

Meanwhile, Iran have made it 2-0 in the early going against Palestine in their Asian Cup clash - Shoja Khalilzadeh with the second.

It's also half-time in the Serie A clash between Fiorentina and Udinese. The away side from Udine are ahead against the run of play thanks to some good work from Sandi Lovric.

18:37 CET - Rodrigo Bentancur has levelled for Spurs against Manchester United - they just won't go away! The midfielder bursts late into the box before rifling home a finish into the top corner from close range. Game on!

18:32 CET - That didn't take long at all. A great start for Iran against Palestine, who open the scoring in the second minute. Karim Ansarifard tucks the ball into the corner to give his side the lead.

18:22 CET - Our final Asian Cup game is about to start with Iran and Palestine squaring off in Group C - you can follow that game with us here.

Elsewhere, Stuttgart are surprisingly 2-0 down to Borussia Monchengladbach after a first-half double from Robin Hack.

18:17 CET - Valencia have added a two late goals against Cadiz for their second LaLiga win in a row, this time coming out 4-1 victors.

Valencia moved up to eighth in the league with the convincing victory

Meanwhile, it's advantage Manchester United at Old Trafford as they go into the break 2-1 up against Tottenham in an entertaining encounter. Christian Romero hit the bar from a corner just before the half in what has been their strongest area of the game so far.

Man Utd - Spurs first half stats

18:11 CET - Manchester United are back in front against Spurs, as Rasmus Hojlund combines with Marcus Rashford inside the box to leave the English forward with a finish he can't refuse, tucking it home to give his side a 2-1 advantage. A cracking first half at Old Trafford.

18:08 CET - It didn't take long for Mohamed Salah to get going in AFCON. The Egyptian maestro provided the assist for Mostafa Mohamed to net the Pharoahs' opener inside two minutes to give them the lead over Mozambique.

17:50 CET - Tottenham are back level against Manchester United and it's Richarlison with the goal. From a corner, the Brazilian bullies his way onto the end of it before finding the far corner with a deft touch.

17:39 CET - Some other scores from around Europe, as the winter break has not helped out struggling Lyon in Ligue 1 - they find themselves 1-0 down with 10 minutes to go in the first half against Le Havre and down to 10 men after Jake O'Brien was sent off in the 30th minute.

In LaLiga, Valencia lead Cadiz 2-1 in southern Spain with Diego Lopez putting them ahead in the 52nd minute.

17:35 CET - What a start at Old Trafford. The ball falls to Rasmus Hojlund in the Spurs box and the Manchester United striker finishes with composure to give his side the lead inside five minutes.

17:32 CET - Over in the Bundesliga, a 93rd minute strike from Niklas Stark earned Werder Bremen a point against Bochum, whilst over in Qatar, the UAE added two more goals in the second half to start their Asian Cup off with all three points thanks to a 3-1 victory over Hong Kong. Zayed Al Zaabi and Yahya Al Ghassani with the efforts.

17:05 CET - Another one of Liverpool's residents will hope for a better game at 18:00 CET when Egypt take on Mozambique in AFCON 2023. Mohamed Salah, unsurprisingly starts, for the Egyptians and will captain the side.

Egypt - Mozambique lineups

The Pharoahs were one of the five teams picked to do well in this tournament by Flashscore's man on the groud Owuraku Ampofo - read what he had to say about Salah's side here.

17:01 CET - Tempers flared between Everton and Aston Villa at Goodison Park, but both sides had to settle for a point as their Premier League clash finished 0-0. Both sides had the ball in the net during the match, but offside cancelled them out.

Who will be happier after that result?

Everton - Aston Villa match stats

16:50 CET - Time for our 15:00 CET results and Brest climb to third in Ligue 1 thanks to a 2-0 victory over Montpellier - Hugo Magnetti nabbing the first in the second half, just his second league goal of the season, before Jeremy Le Douaron added the gloss on the win in injury time.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Clermont, who lifted themselves off the foot off the table with the three points and Toulouse, who are also fighting for safety.

In Serie A, Cagliari battled back from a goal down to see off Bologna 2-1, whilst at AFCON, Nigeria will be disappointed not to come away with all three points against Equatorial Guinea as the sides drew 1-1 in Group A.

Victor Osimhen levelled for the Super Eagles in the first half after Iban Salvador had given his side the lead, and it was the Napoli striker who had the best chance to win the game late on, squandering a guilt-edged chance to earn his side all three points.

Nigeria - Equatorial player ratings

16:44 CET - One game in the Bundesliga taking place right now sees Bochum hosting Werder Bremen. They are into the second half with the sides locked at 0-0.

16:38 CET - The team news is in for a huge clash in the Premier League between Manchester United and Tottenham, kicking off at 17:30 CET, with Timo Werner going straight into Spurs' starting lineup.

Manchester United and Tottenham lineups

16:25 CET - We're at the halfway stage in the second Asian Cup game of the day and it's United Arab Emirates who lead Hong Kong 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Sultan Adil.

Match stats

15:59 CET - With Real Madrid out of LaLiga action this weekend as they get set for the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona later tonight, it was the perfect chance for Girona to put some distance between themselves at their title contenders.

However they only managed a 0-0 draw against bottom side Almeria, meaning they have just a one-point cushion on Real at the top of the table. But, in better news, their unbeaten run away from home this season continues.

Almeria and Girona produced a stalemate on Sunday

15:53 CET - Another side-effect of VAR is the lengthy added time at the end of halves, and despite eight minutes of stoppage time at Goodison Park, Everton and Aston Villa are still locked at 0-0.

Who can break the deadlock in the second half?

Everton - Aston Villa first half stats

15:47 CET - It is half-time in most of our 15:00 CET games - here is the latest.

Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea find themselves level at 1-1, whilst in Serie A, Cagliari and Bologna head down the tunnel with the same scoreline - the ever-reliable Riccardo Orsolini on the scoresheet for Bologna.

Over in France, Toulouse and Clermont are leading their respective games, whilst Brest and Montpellier are goalless at the break.

Ligue 1 current scores

15:45 CET - Not to long to go in the LaLiga clash between Almeria and Girona, and it is the Catalan side who look like they are hanging on for a point having gone down to 10 men - Aleix Garcia given his marching orders for a straight red.

15:38 CET - Well, who saw this coming? Nine minutes before the break in Abidjan, Equatorial Guinea have taken a shock lead against Nigeria through Iban Salvador. But, the lead lasts just two minutes as the danger man Victor Osimhen fires the Super Eagles level. Is that crisis averted for Nigeria?

15:32 CET - We are underway in our second Asian Cup game of the day with United Arab Emirates taking on Hong Kong, making their first appearance in the tournament for 55 years.

15:18 CET - Despite some early Everton pressure on the Aston Villa goal at Goodison Park, it is the visitors who have the ball in the net first through Alex Moreno. However after a lengthy VAR check for offside, the goal is chalked off and the game remains goalless. No doubt there will be some debate about that call.

14:51 CET - Two late goals from Remy Cabella and Edon Zhegrova helped Lille to a comfortable 3-0 win over struggling Lorient in Ligue 1's early kick-off.

Jonathan David also got on the scoresheet on his 24th birthday in the first half.

There are three more Ligue 1 games, kicking off soon, with high-flying Brest's game against Montpellier the pick of the bunch.

Elsewhere, in LaLiga, it is half-time between Almeria and Girona, who are locked at 0-0.

Despite their differing league positions, it is the hosts who have had the better of the chances - what can title contenders Girona do in the second half to fight their way back into the contest?

Almeria - Girona match stats

14:10 CET - Felipe Anderson's second-half strike was enough for Lazio to beat Lecce 1-0, whilst Japan look set to get their Asian Cup campaign off to the perfect start as they have netted a fourth against valiant Vietnam through substitute Ayase Ueda to make it 4-2 - not without a bit of a first-half scare.

The Premier League's first of two games gets going at 15:00 CET, with Aston Villa visiting Goodison Park to take on Everton.

Everton - Aston Villa lineups

14:06 CET - The first full day of action at AFCON 2023 is just under an hour away, and we start with Nigeria taking on Equatorial Guinea in Group A.

Victor Osimhen starts for the Super Eagles alongside Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman. Remember you can listen to the game live with us right here from 14:55 CET.

Nigeria - Equatorial Guinea lineups

13:45 CET - We have lift off for Lazio in Rome as Felipe Anderson has given them the lead against a valiant Lecce with just over 30 minutes to play in this Serie A clash. A win for the hosts will keep them firmly in the fight for European football next season.

13:38 CET - Lille are ahead against Lorient after 39 minutes with the help of Jonathan David and on his birthday too.

13:24 CET - And the turnaround is complete for Japan as they head down to the tunnel 3-2 up against Vietnam in their Asian Cup group game. Takumi Minamino turns provider, setting up Keito Nakamura to net their third of the game.

Will we get more entertainment in the second half?

Japan - Vietnam first half stats

13:15 CET - We are level once more in Qatar, as Takumi Minamino has netted his second goal of the first half to get Japan back to 2-2 against Vietnam just before the break.

Meanwhile, goals have been harder to come by between Lazio and Lecce, who are goalless at the break in Serie A.

Lazio - Lecce match stats

13:06 CET - Do we have a shock on our hands in the Asian Cup? Another set-piece has been headed in by Vietman - this time by Tuan Hai Pham - who now lead 2-1 against fancied Japan - not many people saw this coming today.

13:01 CET - In Ligue 1, Sunday's action has started with Lille taking on relegation-threatened Lorient, whilst in LaLiga, title contenders Girona are in action against Almeria with the league's player of the month Artem Dovbyk leading the line.

Almeria - Girona lineups

12:48 CET - After a couple of 0-0 results in the Asian Cup yesterday, Japan and Vietnam are providing some early entertainment this afternoon. Takumi Minamino gave Japan an early lead before teenager Dinh Bac Nguyen levelled the game soon after.

12:16 CET - But Sunday's European action begins in Serie A with Lazio hosting Lecce in Rome.

The in-form home side come into the game with confidence having seen off arch rivals Roma in the Coppa Italia in midweek and. awin could move them up into fifth.

Lazio - Lecce lineups

12:00 CET - Back to Europe and Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League - that game kicking off 17:30 CET.

Scott McTominay has been a surprise goal threat for the Red Devils this season and he is keen to continue his goalscoring form in 2024.

11:52 CET - Just over half an hour away from our first Asian Cup game of the day between one of the tournament favourites, Japan, and Vietnam.

Liverpool's Wataru Endo captains the side, whilst Takumi Minamino also starts for Japan.

Japan - Vietnam lineups

08:00 CET - Another busy day of football is upon us, with three games in the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup as well as a host of intriguing clashes in Europe's major domestic leagues.

Buckle up and enjoy every piece of the action with us here at Flashscore - it'll be a fun ride!

Opening round of fixtures in AFCON 2023.

Saturday, January 13th

23:07 CET - Back to AFCON and Ivory Coast have won their opening game of the tournament 2-0 against Guinea Bissau with goals from Seko Fofana and Jean-Philippe Krasso to send the home crowd into raptures.

Jean-Philippe Krasso celebrates his goal

Meanwhile, back to Ligue 1 and Rennes have upset Nice 2-0 to dampen their opponents' title charge.

Rennes - Nice player ratings

23:00 CET - LaLiga is over for the night and it's a great result for Real Betis, who has arrested a poor run of form to beat Granada by a single goal - Isco netting the winner 14 minutes from time.

Real Betis - Granada player ratings

22:37 CET - Back in Serie A, Inter have put the game to bed against Monza, running out 5-1 winners - a demolition to finish the day in Italy's top division.

Monza - Inter player ratings

22:33 CET - Ivory Coast now well in control as they have stretched their lead over Guinea Bissau thanks to a goal from Jean-Philippe Krasso - his fourth for the national side.

22:23 CET - Arnaud Kalimuendo has doubled Rennes' advantage over high-flying Nice in the 54th minute.

22:09 CET - A second of the game for Hakan Calhanoglu has put Inter well in control against Monza - the visitors now 3-0 up midway through the second half.

21:56 CET - It's half-time in the opening AFCON game as tournament hosts Ivory Coast lead 1-0 at the break thanks to a Seko Fofana strike against Guinea Bissau.

Ivory Coast - Guinea Bissau match stats

21:48 CET - Elsewhere in Europe, Rennes are leading Nice 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Benjamin Bourigeaud, whilst Real Betis and Granada are goalless in an Andalusian battle.

21:33 CET - Those two early goals for Inter are enough to give them a 2-0 half-time lead over Monza in northern Italy.

Monza - Inter match stats

Judging by the stats, it's a fair reflection of the game.

21:13 CET - Dream start for Ivory Coast! Catching Guinea Bissau high up the pitch, Seko Fofana breaks into the box before firing home a right-footed effort to give the hosts the lead in the opening AFCON game.

21:00 CET - Two goals in two minutes for Inter has seen them take control over Monza. Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring from the spot before Lautaro Martinez doubled the advantage in quick fashion for the Serie A leaders.

Meanwhile, the Africa Cup of Nations is about to begin and you can listen to the opening game between Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau with us here.

20:42 CET - In the third and final game of the day at the Asian Cup, Uzbekistan and Syria played out a 0-0 draw.

20:37 CET - In the Basque derby, Athletic Bilbao were the victors, downing their arch-rivals Real Sociedad 2-1. The win sees them climb into third, while Sociedad remain in sixth.

See the match stats here.

LaLiga table

20:32 CET - That is the sign of champions. Manchester City have battled back from 2-1 down against Newcastle to claim a massive 3-2 win, with talisman Kevin De Bruyne contributing a goal and a stunning assist off the bench. 20-year-old Oscar Bobb scored a brilliant winner.

Player ratings

20:24 CET - Borussia Dortmund have cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Darmstadt, with Jadon Sancho registering an assist off the bench in his first game back.

20:16 CET - Inter Milan head to Monza in Serie A at 20:45 CET, knowing a win will extend their lead at the top to five points, with Juventus having a game in hand.

Team line-ups

20:08 CET - The start of AFCON is just under an hour away, and the line-ups are out as hosts Ivory Coast face Guinea Bissau.

Team line-ups

19:09 CET - Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have just curled home two absolute stunners to completely turn the game around for Newcastle. Manchester City had taken the lead after Bernardo Silva scored a delightful backheel, but the Magpies now lead 2-1.

18:59 CET - Monaco missed the chance to go second in Ligue 1 after being beaten 3-1 by Reims at home.

Match stats

18:05 CET - The evening match in the Bundesliga sees sixth-placed Borussia Dortmund travel to rock-bottom Darmstadt. The big news for BVB fans is that Jadon Sancho returns to the bench after completing his loan move from Manchester United.

Darmstadt vs Dortmund lineups

17:58 CET - The League One clash between Reading and Port Vale has now been abondoned after home fans ran onto the pitch in a protest against the club's ownership. The match was goalless when it was interrupted in the 16th minute.

17:37 CET - Newcastle United host Manchester City in the Premier League at 18:30 CET, and the big team news is that Kevin De Bruyne is only fit enough to start on the bench.

Newcastle vs City line-ups

17:34 CET - Meanwhile, over in the Asian Cup, China and Tajikistan played out a 0-0 draw in Group A.

Match stats

17:30 CET - You can check out all the other match reports from the other afternoon Bundesliga games below:

FC Koln 1 Heidenheim 1

Freiburg 0 Union Berlin 0

Mainz 1 Wolfsburg 1

RB Leipzig 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1

17:25 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have scored a massive goal in the dying embers of their game with Augsburg, courtesy of Exequiel Palacios, to seal an unbelievably crucial 1-0 win. The victory sees them stretch their lead to four points at the top of the Bundesliga, but Bayern do have a game in hand. Xabi Alonso and his players are ecstatic.

Player ratings

16:53 CET - To Serie A, where two games have come to an end. Genoa and Torino have played out a tepid 0-0 draw, whilst Napoli left it late to beat local rivals Salernitana. Antonio Candreva opened the scoring for the visitors, before the Neopolitans had Matteo Politano to thank for the leveller before Amir Rrahmani netted in the 96th minute. Could that kickstart their season?

Napoli - Salernitana player ratings

16:41 CET - Away from the top leagues in Europe, Reading's fans have staged a pitch protest in their League One game against Port Vale. The clubs' fans are angry with the club's owner Dai Yogge.

The businessman has failed to adhere to EFL regulations yet again and is on the brink of selling players before informing manager Ruben Selles, according to the Reading Chronicle.