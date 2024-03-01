Football Tracker: Girona look to close gap on Real as Atalanta face Bologna

It's that time of the week when the football comes flooding in and this is the place to catch the biggest news and results. We had a bumper Saturday and the drama only continues on Sunday with the main event being the Manchester derby at 16:30 CET.

Sunday, March 3rd

18:45 CET - As the dust settles in Manchester, our attention turns to the evening action across Europe. There is a game of huge importance in Serie A at the halfway stage top four rivals Atalanta lead Bologna 1-0 at the break.

Follow the second half live with Flashscore.

18:31 CET - Manchester United may have had the lead for a large spell of the Manchester derby but given the recent history between the two sides it almost felt inevitable that the blue side of Manchester would come out on top and so they did.

Manchester City - United match stats Flashscore

Phil Foden was the star and the match-winner as he scored two big goals to continue his world-class season. Erling Haaland would add a late third after a shocking error from Sofyan Amrabat.

Read the match report here.

Phil Foden match stats StatsPerform

18:22 CET - He had to score at some point didn't he? Erling Haaland is a goal machine and he is not going to miss two golden chances in any game. A costly error from Sofyan Amrabat after brief hope from the fourth offical when he put up eight minutes of added time. Game, set and match.

18:16 CET - Atletico Madrid surived a late scare to beat Real Betis and keep their hopes of finishing in the top four very much alive.

Atletico Madrid - Real Betis match stats StatsPerform

18:12 CET - The man of the moment, the magican that is Phil Foden scores for the hosts as they come from behind to lead! Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United.

17:48 CET - And just like that it is 1-1! Another England star in Phil Foden steps up in a big way with an incredible strike.

17:23 CET - Bayer Leverkusen are a side on a mission and it is becoming increasingly difficult to see them not lifting the Bundesliga in May. They beat FC Koln 2-0.

Read the match report here.

Bayer Leverkusen - FC Koln match stats StatsPerform

17:21 CET - And that is the last moment of note in the first half. I still don't think anyone can believe Haaland didn't put that one away. 1-0 United at the break thanks to a special moment from Marcus Rashford just days after he reminded everyone how much United means to him in a heartfelt blog post.

17:15 CET - Erling Haaland has just missed one of the most glaring chances of this Premier League season. Everyone inside the stadium and everyone watching at home will be in shock about that. All he had to do was side foot the ball into the back of an empty net after a Phil Foden knock down. Staggering.

17:04 CET - Manchester United might have the lead thanks to a stunning Marcus Rashford strike but it is City with all the chances at the moment and they are getting closer to an equalier. Andre Onana might just be having the best game of his United career so far.

16:31 CET - Whilst our focus is about to turn to Manchester, we have a big result to bring you from the Netherlands as run away league leaders PSV fought back from 2-1 down to draw 2-2 with title rivals Feyenoord.

16:30 CET - The wait is over, the Manchester derby is here!

16:18 CET - It is half time in Germany and run away league leaders Bayer Leverkusen are on course to move beyond the horizion as a Jeremie Frimpong goal gives them a 1-0 lead at the break against the 10-men of FC Koln.

16:05 CET - One goal in each half was enough for Bournemouth to beat relegation threatened Burnley and all but secure their safety. A prime example of effective counter attacking football from the away side.

Read the match report here.

Burnley - Bournemouth match stats Flashscore

15:30 CET - It is almost Manchester derby time... in just one hour's time the noisy neighbours of Manchester City will take on local rivals Manchester United in one of the Premier League's biggest clashes and just a few hours time bragging rights will be decided in a city that lives and breathes football.

The big news coming from the teamsheets is that Kevin De Bruyne starts for the home side and Jonny Evans is included in United's fragile looking team.

Manchester City - United lineups Flashscore

15:00 CET - In the opening Ligue 1 match of the day, Toulouse have beaten Nice 2-1. The Riviera side have now not won in their last five league matches after an impressive start to the campaign.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

14:30 CET - Verona have got themselves a vital three points in the battle to avoid relegation from Serie A after beating Sassuolo 1-0.

There is plenty more to come today from Italy's top flight as you can see in the fixtures below.

Serie A results and fixtures Flashscore

14:10 CET - Bayer Leverkusen broke the record for the most consecutive Bundesliga matches unbeaten in February and that, amongst other things, is why Xabi Alonso was our Data-driven Manager of the Month.

Bayer are back in action today, away at local rivals FC Koln, kicking off at 15:30 CET.

13:25 CET - The first Premier League match of the day sees relegation-threatened Burnley host Bournemouth. Make no bones about it - Burnley have to win matches like this if they are going to have any chance of staying up.

Starting lineups Flashscore

13:05 CET - Saturday evening ended with one hell of a match in Valencia where LaLiga leaders Real Madrid came back to snatch a 2-2 draw thanks to a Vinicius Jr double.

But Los Blancos were furious they didn’t get all three points after the referee called time seconds before Jude Bellingham headed home what would have been a last-gasp winner. It was bizarre, to say the least. Catch up on the highlights below.

12:57 CET CET - More Sunday lunchtime goodness is coming up in France with Toulouse hosting Nice imminently. At 14:00 CET, the day's LaLiga action gets underway with Villarreal taking on Granada.

12:15 CET - We are getting to that stage of the season where matches matter more! Verona, Sassuolo and Cagliari are all stuck on 20 points in Serie A and there’s a good chance that only one of the three will stay up.

The former two battle it out today in what can only be described as a relegation six-pointer. Kick-off is at 12:30 CET - follow the match here.

Serie A's bottom five Flashscore

10:12 CET - Good morning and happy derby day! The Manchester derby is today's standout clash, but just one of many potential thrillers, with heavyweight sides clashing in Italy, Spain, Turkey, Portugal and the Netherlands, and Bayer Leverkusen also in action.

First on the agenda are Toulouse vs Nice and Verona vs Sassuolo, both of which will begin in less than three hours.