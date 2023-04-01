Football Tracker: Gladbach and Mainz play out draw, Athletic Bilbao cruise to victory

Updated
Athletic Bilbao beat Almeria 3-0 on Friday evening
AFP, Flashscore
And just like that, it's the weekend again. Here on Flashscore, the weekend means one thing - football, and lots of it! Stay tuned to the Football Tracker right until the end of Sunday for all the results, news and loads more.

Friday, October 7th

22:56 CET - Athletic Bilbao have made amends for their crushing derby loss to Real Sociedad by beating Almeria 3-0 at home.

The win moves the Basque side up into LaLiga’s top four for now, although, they might not still be there come the close of the weekend.

You can see all the stats and a match report here.

Match scorers
Flashscore

22:55 CET - Two second-half goals set Nantes up for a 2-1 win on the road at Strasbourg in a mid-table Ligue clash. The hosts scored a consolation late on but it wasn't enough.

Take a look at the stats and a match report here.

22:43 CET - Over in Italy, Lecce and Sassuolo have finished their match 1-1 in the second Serie A fixture of the evening.

A third draw of the evening in Europe! The point gained keeps both clubs in the top half of the table after good starts to the campaign.

See all the details and a report here.

22:26 CET - Goals from each side in each half have seen Borussia Monchengladbach and Mainz draw 2-2 in the Bundesliga.

Probably not the result either side had hoped for with both clubs stuck in the bottom half of the league and Mainz, in particular, struggling way down in the relegation zone.

See all the match stats and read a full match report here.

21:50 CET - It’s half-time in Athletic Bilbao’s match with Almeria and the score is 1-0 to the Basque club.

Follow the second here live here.

21:40 CET - Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is the latest to weigh in on the great VAR debate. His advice - simplify it!

Read his thoughts here.

20:45 CET - Two teams that haven’t had the best starts to the Bundesliga season, Borussia Monchengladbach and Mainz are currently battling it out in Germany. Who will step up?

You can keep an eye on the match here.

20:27 CET - Lots of shots but not many goals! Empoli and Udinese’s Serie A clash has ended goalless.

Key match stats
Flashscore

19:14 CET - Well, it’s not Juventus’ day, it seems. Earlier, reports emerged that star midfielder Paul Pogba’s (30) initial positive test for testosterone had been confirmed by a counter-analysis of his second sample. 

And now the club are planning to ask shareholders for a 200-million-euro investment in light of their recent losses. 

Read more about Pogba’s results here and the state of Juventus’ finances here.

17:50 CET - We’ve barely finished digesting the week’s European results and suddenly it’s the weekend again - that’s football, though, it never stops!

League action returns today in Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

First up, Empoli host Udinese in Serie A at 18:30 (CET). Later at 20:45, Mainz travel to Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga before another match in Italy, with Lecce playing Sassuolo (20:45).

Lastly, at 21:00, Strasbourg host Nantes in Ligue 1 while Athletic Bilbao look to bounce back from their recent derby defeat when they play Almeria.

Stay tuned to the Football Tracker for those results and more today and over the weekend.

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
