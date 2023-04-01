Football Tracker: Gordon scores screamer as Newcastle stun City, Dortmund beating Darmstadt

If you like your international tournaments then this weekend could be a fun one for you. With the Asian Cup starting on Friday and the Africa Cup of Nations beginning on Saturday evening, there is plenty of international football to look forward to. There are also matches from across Europe with the return of the Bundesliga and action in Spain, Italy and England.

Saturday, January 13th

19:09 CET - Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have just curled home two absolute stunners to completely turn the game around for Newcastle. Manchester City had taken the lead after Bernardo Silva scored a delightful backheel, but the Magpies now lead 2-1.

18:59 CET - Monaco missed the chance to go second in Ligue 1 after being beaten 3-1 by Reims at home.

18:05 CET - The evening match in the Bundesliga sees sixth-placed Borussia Dortmund travel to rock-bottom Darmstadt. The big news for BVB fans is that Jadon Sancho returns to the bench after completing his loan move from Manchester United.

17:58 CET - The League One clash between Reading and Port Vale has now been abondoned after home fans ran onto the pitch in a protest against the club's ownership. The match was goalless when it was interrupted in the 16th minute.

17:37 CET - Newcastle United host Manchester City in the Premier League at 18:30 CET, and the big team news is that Kevin De Bruyne is only fit enough to start on the bench.

17:34 CET - Meanwhile, over in the Asian Cup, China and Tajikistan played out a 0-0 draw in Group A.

17:30 CET - You can check out all the other match reports from the other afternoon Bundesliga games below:

FC Koln 1 Heidenheim 1

Freiburg 0 Union Berlin 0

Mainz 1 Wolfsburg 1

RB Leipzig 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1

17:25 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have scored a massive goal in the dying embers of their game with Augsburg, courtesy of Exequiel Palacios, to seal an unbelievably crucial 1-0 win. The victory sees them stretch their lead to four points at the top of the Bundesliga, but Bayern do have a game in hand. Xabi Alonso and his players are ecstatic.

16:53 CET - To Serie A, where two games have come to an end. Genoa and Torino have played out a tepid 0-0 draw, whilst Napoli left it late to beat local rivals Salernitana. Antonio Candreva opened the scoring for the visitors, before the Neopolitans had Matteo Politano to thank for the leveller before Amir Rrahmani netted in the 96th minute. Could that kickstart their season?

16:41 CET - Away from the top leagues in Europe, Reading's fans have staged a pitch protest in their League One game against Port Vale. The clubs' fans are angry with the club's owner Dai Yogge.

The businessman has failed to adhere to EFL regulations yet again and is on the brink of selling players before informing manager Ruben Selles, according to the Reading Chronicle.

16:15 CET - Saturday afternoon's Bundesliga games are all at the halfway mark with the biggest surprise coming at Augsburg, where the hosts are holding league leaders Bayer Leverkusen to a goalless draw so far. The visitors have had a plethora of chances, but have been unable to break the deadlock.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and China also remain goalless at the break in their Asian Cup group clash. It has been an even game with a VAR check for a China penalty being the most action of the first half.

China - Tajikistan first half stats Flashscore

In Ligue 1, Monaco and Reims are set for battle at 17:00 CET - the Monagasques can close the gap to PSG to four points at the top of the table with a win.

Meanwhile in LaLiga, Mallorca and Celta Vigo's clash has just got going with both sides looking to move away from the relegation zone.

15:57 CET - Las Palmas have got back to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 win over Villarreal. The island side saw Kike Rodriguez score in each half, whilst Juanma Herzog got the other to move them up to seventh in LaLiga.

15:55 CET - Napoli are level at the break with rock-bottom Salernitana, with Matteo Politano's penalty on the stroke of half-time saving his side's blushes. The Serie A holders are on a four-game winless streak in all competitions.

15:42 CET - Today's second Asian Cup match is underway, as China take on Tajikistan in Group A.

15:30 CET - A first-half penalty from Cole Palmer proved enough for Chelsea, who battled past Fulham 1-0 to secure a morale-boosting three points. The win sees Mauricio Pochettino's men move up to eighth in the table, leapfrogging Manchester United in the process.

14:41 CET - Bayer Leverkusen resume their Bundesliga campaign in around 50 minutes, as they head to Augsburg looking to stretch their lead at the summit to four points.

14:30 CET - Back in Qatar, Australia have wrapped up a less-than-convincing 2-0 victory over a battling India - Jackson Irvine and Jordan Bos with the second half goals for the Socceroos.

Group B's other first-round game sees Uzbekistan take on Syria at 18:30 CET tonight - a game you can follow with Flashscore.

14:20 CET - An even first half at Stamford Bridge, but it is the hosts Chelsea who take the lead just before the break. After Raheem Sterling was fouled by Issa Diop inside the box, the in-form Cole Palmer steps up to stroke the spot-kick home and give his side the lead over west London rivals Fulham at the break.

14:09 CET - A huge moment in the career of Jordan Bos, who has scored his first-ever senior goal for Australia to double their lead against India with 15 minutes to play.

13:45 CET - India's defence has finally been broken as it is a mistake that has cost them. St Pauli captain Jackson Irvine vollied home after a missed punch from India keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu allowed the Australian to apply the finish.

13:24 CET - Over in Qatar, it's been all Australia in the opening game of matchday two in the Asian Cup, but their opponents India have held on valiantly to go in at half-time goalless.

Can the huge underdogs, 75 places below the Aussies in the FIFA rankings, pull of a historic result and grab something out of this game in the second half?

12:35 CET - Here's how Chelsea and Fulham line up in the Premier League's early kick-off.

12:25 CET - After hosts Qatar opened the Asian Cup with a 3-0 win over Lebanon last night, the tournament continues with a further three matches today. Australia will be kicking off against India any minute which you can follow here, China face Tajikistan at 15:30 CET and then Uzbekistan take on Syria a little later (18:30 CET).

12:10 CET - It won't be long until we get team news ahead of the Premier League's first fixture of the day between Chelsea and Fulham.

However, there was a notable piece of team news for Manchester City yesterday, with manager Pep Guardiola confirming Erling Haaland was still unavailable for selection as his side prepare to face Newcastle later today.

07:25 CET - The weekend's football started in dramatic fashion last night with a flurry of late goals, and it promises to be another exciting day of action on this packed Saturday!

Today marks the start of the Africa Cup of Nations, with hosts Ivory Coast kicking off the tournament later on against Guinea Bissau. The Premier League also returns on a fascinating day of football as Chelsea host Fulham and Manchester City travel to Newcastle.

Furthermore, there are crucial games in Germany, Italy and Spain sure to provide plenty of drama and excitement along the way, so buckle up and stay tuned as we update you on all of this and more on our Flashscore Football Tracker.

Friday, January 12th

23:01 CET - All over in Seville as Alaves come away from the pulsating clash with a 3-2 win over struggling Sevilla.

22:52 CET - Friday seems to be the night of late comebacks. In Ligue 1, Strasbourg have scored through Jeremy Sebas in the 91st minute to snatch a point from Marseille.

Meanwhile, back in Andalusia, it's heartbreak for Sevilla as, despite a two-goal comeback, they have conceded a third against Alaves, who lead once again through Ruben Duarte. Does this thrilling game have another twist in the tale?

22:46 CET - The comeback is complete for Sevilla who have come from two behind to level against Alaves with 10 minutes or so to play - Lucas Ocampos got them back to 2-2 from the spot.

22:38 CET - A late, late leveller for Luton has salvaged them a precious point against rivals Burnley. Despite a lengthy VAR check, Carlton Morris' strike counts!

That was the final meaningful moment of the game as the sides end the night where they started.

22:22 CET - A finishing touch from Bayern Munch's Harry Kane has sealed a 3-0 victory against Hoffenheim as the reigning Bundesliga champions are now just one point behind Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the league.

22:00 CET - Bayern now firmly in control against the 10 men of Hoffenheim as they go 2-0 to the good thanks to a second goal of the game from Jamal Musiala - his fifth of the Bundesliga season.

21:48 CET - A swashbuckling first half from Alaves sees them 2-0 up against Sevilla thanks to goals from Nahuel Tenaglia and Kike Garcia.

21:37 CET - Burnley go into the break the happier of the two sides with their one-goal advantage over Luton.

21:24 CET - A potentially huge goal at the bottom of the Premier League as Burnley have taken the lead against relegation rivals Luton Town. It was Zeki Amdouni with the goal - his second in two league games.

21:18 CET - It's half-time in Germany, and Bayern Munich have a one-goal advantage over Hoffenheim thanks to a strike from Jamal Musiala.

However, the stats suggest the game has been close - can the visitors create a comeback in the second half.

21:06 CET - A perfect start for Marseille at the Stade Velodrome as defender Samuel Gigot has given the hosts the lead over Strasbourg. There was a VAR check for offside, but the goal was given and the hosts have an early advantage in the early going.

20:52 CET - Bayern have the lead at the Allianz Arena through Jamal Musiala in the 18th minute after good work from Leroy Sane. The hosts are taking on Hoffenheim - listen to the game live now.

20:05 CET - There is also action over in Spain and France this evening with Alaves heading to Sevilla and Marseille facing Strasbourg on the south coast.

19:45 CET - In the Premier League, Luton travel to Turf Moor for a relegation six-pointer against Burnley.

19:30 CET - Before more international football tomorrow, we turn our attention to Europe's top leagues with Bayern Munich starting us off at 20:30 CET as they take on Hoffenheim to start the second half of the Bundesliga season.

It will be an emotional night at the Allianz Arena with this fixture being the first since the death of Bayern legend Franz Beckenbauer, who passed away earlier this week.

19:04 CET - All-in-all a comfortable victory for Qatar, who start the Asian Cup with a 3-0 success over Lebanon. A 56th minute goal from Almoez Ali and a brace from Akram Afif was enough for the hosts to get off to the perfect start as they look for their second title in the competition.

17:41 CET - At half-time between Qatar and Lebanon and the hosts' dominance has been rewarded with a 45th minute goal from Akram Afif.

He picks the ball up just behind the penalty box after the ball was crossed in and he slots it home to give the hosts a well-deserved lead.

The standout player of the half has been Afif. He has been busy in the centre of the pitch, creating a few dangerous chances for his side in a quiet Al Bayt Stadium.

Here are the first half stats from Al Khor.

16:35 CET - As we gear up for the start of the Asian Cup between Qatar and Lebanon here is the starting lineups for the game which kicks off at 17:00 CET.

16:00 CET - Hello and welcome to a weekend of football from across the globe, from the Asian Cup to the Africa Cup of Nations, we will be keeping you up to date with everything happening.

The opening match of the Asian Cup is just getting underway and it is between hosts Qatar and Lebanon.

Later this evening Harry Kane and Bayern Munich return to action against Hoffenheim as they look to continue their title push and apply pressure on Bayer Leverkusen.