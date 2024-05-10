Football Tracker: Granada relegated from LaLiga, Burnley and Luton facing the drop

We are getting ever closer to the end of the football season, but there is still plenty to play for around Europe's elite leagues. The Football Tracker is back for another weekend of top-drawer action to provide you with all the biggest news and results.

Saturday, May 11th

17:28 CET - FC Koln have survived being relegated from the Bundesliga after scoring a late, late winner to beat Union Berlin 3-2 in dramatic fashion! Koln had to win to stay up in the league and they did it by coming back from 2-0 down and with goals in the 87th and 93rd minutes. Incredible. But they could still go down today if Mainz beat Dortmund later.

Here are all the results from the Bundesliga:

FC Koln 3 Union Berlin 2

Borussia Monchengladbach 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 1

Freiburg 1 Heidenheim 1

RB Leipzig 1 Werder Bremen 1

16:55 CET - Here are the half-time scores in the Premier League:

Bournemouth 0 Brentford 0

Everton 1 Sheffield United 0

Newcastle 1 Brighton 1

Tottenham 1 Burnley 1

West Ham 0 Luton 1

Wolves 0 Crystal Palace 2

16:05 CET - Six games have just kicked off in the Premier League with Burnley and Luton both in action.

If Burnley fail to beat Tottenham, they will be relegated while a loss for Luton against West Ham could spell relegation if Nottingham Forest win later today.

15:58 CET - Mallorca have beaten Las Palmas 1-0 in the first LaLiga fixture of the weekend, which means that Granada are relegated to LaLiga 2.

Granada host champions Real Madrid later today, from 18:30 CET.

15:28 CET - Manchester City have comfortably beaten Fulham 4-0 to jump ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League standings at least for the time being.

Over to you Arsenal. The Gunners play Manchester United tomorrow and need a win to keep pace with City.

In Scotland, Celtic beat Rangers 2-1 in the Old Firm derby to go six points clear and close in on the title.

15:00 CET - A big match is approaching in the Bundesliga. Second-last FC Koln are hosting Union Berlin (from 15:30 CET), knowing that a loss will condemn them to relegation.

14:19 CET - At half-time, Manchester City are leading Fulhan 1-0 thanks to another goal from Josko Gvardiol, who has been in good scoring form of late.

12:55 CET - Below you can see the starting lineups for Fulham's match with Manchester City.

Kick-off is at 13:30 CET.

12:00 CET - First up today, Fulham host Manchester City in the Premier League. With the title at stake, City cannot afford to drop points at Craven Cottage. The hosts, meanwhile, have little but pride to play for.

From a neutral perspective, a draw would be wonderful as it would leave City level on points with Arsenal but it's hard to imagine anything other than a win for the visitors occuring. In fact, City have beaten Fulham in their last 15 meetings, incredibly. A 16th win in a row would set a new top-flight record in England for consecutive wins against a single opposition.

Can Marco Silva's men spring a surprise or will Pep Guardiola's juggernaut just keep rolling towards a fourth consecutive title? Follow the match with us live from 13:30 CET.

Later today, Burnley, Luton and Nottingham Forest are all playing and results could send the former two down. See the full schedule for the day here.

11:15 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's football!

Being the penultimate weekend of the season in most of Europe's major leagues, it's a huge day at both the top and the bottom of the tables.