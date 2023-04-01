Football Tracker: Hosts Ivory Coast face Mali in AFCON quarters and Aston Villa in action

Brighton have been on fire today
Brighton have been on fire today
AFP, Flashscore
Thank God it's the weekend because that means a feast of football is coming our way. On Flashscore, the Football Tracker is the place to follow it all!

Saturday, February 3rd

18:04 CET - Attention in the Premier League turns to Champions League chasing Aston Villa who travel to relegation-battling Sheffield United with kick-off at 18:30 CET

Check out the match preview here.

Match Line ups
Flashscore

17:45 CET - The goals have been flying in this afternoon in the Premier League! The game of the day without doubt goes to Newcastle United against Luton Town which finished 4-4 after 90 minutes which felt more like a basketball match than football! 

Newcastle found themselves 2-0 up 23 minutes but Luton would go on to respond with four goals to lead 4-2 before Newcastle responded once more to level a thriller 4-4! 

Match result
Flashscore

Elsewhere Brighton blew away rivals Crystal Palace 4-1 and relegation-threatened Burnley came from 2-0 down to secure a vital point against Fulham, 2-2.

17:35 CET - AFCON hosts Ivory Coast are less than 30 minutes away from kicking off their quarter-final against tough opponents Mali who have impressed in the tournament. 

Read the match preview here

Both Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen have won ahead of next weekend's top-table clash. Bayern had a job to do at half-time with the score 1-1 but a Harry Kane header followed by a late Matthijs de Ligt goal secured a vital three points against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Match stats
Flashscore

Whilst Bayer Leverkusen had a more straightforward afternoon, winning 2-0 away to Darmstadt.

Match stats
Flashscore

The other Bundesliga results were:

Mainz 0-1 Werder Bremen

Bochum 1-1 Augsburg

Freiburg 1-3 Stuttgart

16:47 CET - It is full-time in the two Serie A early kick-offs, and we still have zero goals. Empoli drew 0-0 with Genoa and it was the same scoreline between Udinese and Monza.

16:02 CET - Valencia have edged cellar dwellers Almeria 2-1 in LaLiga. The win moves them up into seventh place, having played a game more than Betis in eighth.

15:50 CET - Next up in the Premier League, three fixtures from 16:00 with bitter rivals Brighton and Crystal Palace facing off, Burnley hosting Fulham and Luton at Newcastle.

15:30 CET - A very late Jarrad Branthwaite goal has salvaged a deserved point for Everton at home against Tottenham in what was an entertaining start to the weekend’s action in the Premier League. It finished 2-2 at Goodison Park.

14:55 CET - There are some big matches coming up this afternoon, especially in Germany, with table-toppers Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen both in action at 15:30 CET.

Bayer are still unbeaten, incredibly, and face rock-bottom Darmstadt. Bayern, meanwhile, host Borussia Monchengladbach.

Later, the final quarter-final in the Asian Cup sees hosts Qatar playing Uzbekistan for the chance to play Iran in the final four.

The top of the Bundesliga
Flashscore

14:30 CET - Iran have scored a penalty late into added time to knock favourites Japan out of the Asian Cup to reach the semi-finals, incredible scenes! 2-1.

Read the match stats here.

Iran - Japan match stats
Flashscore

12:34 CET -  Everton and Spurs have released their lineups for the opening match of the Premier League weekend! 

Follow the action live with Flashscore

Everton - Tottenham lineups
Flashscore

12:20 CET - Here's how Japan and Iran will line up in Qatar. You can stream the game live on YouTube or follow the action with us here.

10:22 CET - Hello and welcome back to another weekend of football! We have much to look forward to today including quarter-finals from the Asian Cup and AFCON.

We also have a full schedule of matches in Germany and England and matches from Spain, Italy and France, so strap in!

First up, in Qatar, Iran play Japan in a blockbuster quarter-final - that kicks off at 12:30 CET.

An hour later, Tottenham face a tricky trip to Everton in the first Premier League fixture of a packed day.

In LaLiga, play gets underway with Valencia versus Almeria.

