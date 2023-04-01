Football Tracker: Hosts Ivory Coast face Mali in AFCON quarters and Aston Villa in action

Thank God it's the weekend because that means a feast of football is coming our way. On Flashscore, the Football Tracker is the place to follow it all!

Saturday, February 3rd

18:04 CET - Attention in the Premier League turns to Champions League chasing Aston Villa who travel to relegation-battling Sheffield United with kick-off at 18:30 CET.

17:45 CET - The goals have been flying in this afternoon in the Premier League! The game of the day without doubt goes to Newcastle United against Luton Town which finished 4-4 after 90 minutes which felt more like a basketball match than football!

Newcastle found themselves 2-0 up 23 minutes but Luton would go on to respond with four goals to lead 4-2 before Newcastle responded once more to level a thriller 4-4!

Elsewhere Brighton blew away rivals Crystal Palace 4-1 and relegation-threatened Burnley came from 2-0 down to secure a vital point against Fulham, 2-2.

17:35 CET - AFCON hosts Ivory Coast are less than 30 minutes away from kicking off their quarter-final against tough opponents Mali who have impressed in the tournament.

Both Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen have won ahead of next weekend's top-table clash. Bayern had a job to do at half-time with the score 1-1 but a Harry Kane header followed by a late Matthijs de Ligt goal secured a vital three points against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Whilst Bayer Leverkusen had a more straightforward afternoon, winning 2-0 away to Darmstadt.

The other Bundesliga results were:

Mainz 0-1 Werder Bremen

Bochum 1-1 Augsburg

Freiburg 1-3 Stuttgart

16:47 CET - It is full-time in the two Serie A early kick-offs, and we still have zero goals. Empoli drew 0-0 with Genoa and it was the same scoreline between Udinese and Monza.

16:02 CET - Valencia have edged cellar dwellers Almeria 2-1 in LaLiga. The win moves them up into seventh place, having played a game more than Betis in eighth.

15:50 CET - Next up in the Premier League, three fixtures from 16:00 with bitter rivals Brighton and Crystal Palace facing off, Burnley hosting Fulham and Luton at Newcastle.

15:30 CET - A very late Jarrad Branthwaite goal has salvaged a deserved point for Everton at home against Tottenham in what was an entertaining start to the weekend’s action in the Premier League. It finished 2-2 at Goodison Park.

14:55 CET - There are some big matches coming up this afternoon, especially in Germany, with table-toppers Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen both in action at 15:30 CET.

Bayer are still unbeaten, incredibly, and face rock-bottom Darmstadt. Bayern, meanwhile, host Borussia Monchengladbach.

Later, the final quarter-final in the Asian Cup sees hosts Qatar playing Uzbekistan for the chance to play Iran in the final four.

14:30 CET - Iran have scored a penalty late into added time to knock favourites Japan out of the Asian Cup to reach the semi-finals, incredible scenes! 2-1.

12:34 CET - Everton and Spurs have released their lineups for the opening match of the Premier League weekend!

10:22 CET - Hello and welcome back to another weekend of football! We have much to look forward to today including quarter-finals from the Asian Cup and AFCON.

We also have a full schedule of matches in Germany and England and matches from Spain, Italy and France, so strap in!

First up, in Qatar, Iran play Japan in a blockbuster quarter-final - that kicks off at 12:30 CET.

An hour later, Tottenham face a tricky trip to Everton in the first Premier League fixture of a packed day.

In LaLiga, play gets underway with Valencia versus Almeria.