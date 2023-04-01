Football Tracker: Hosts Ivory Coast get AFCON underway as Premier League returns

If you like your international tournaments then this weekend could be a fun one for you. With the Asian Cup starting on Friday and the Africa Cup of Nations beginning on Saturday evening, there is plenty of international football to look forward to. There are also matches from across Europe with the return of the Bundesliga and action in Spain, Italy and England.

Saturday 13th January

07:25 CET - The weekend's football started in dramatic fashion last night with a flurry of late goals, and it promises to be another exciting day of action on this packed Saturday!

Today marks the start of the Africa Cup of Nations, with hosts Ivory Coast kicking off the tournament later on against Guinea Bissau. The Premier League also returns on a fascinating day of football as Chelsea host Fulham and Manchester City travel to Newcastle.

Furthermore, there are crucial games in Germany, Italy and Spain sure to provide plenty of drama and excitement along the way, so buckle up and stay tuned as we update you on all of this and more on our Flashscore Football Tracker.

Friday 12th January

23:01 CET - All over in Seville as Alaves come away from the pulsating clash with a 3-2 win over struggling Sevilla.

Sevilla - Alaves player ratings

22:52 CET - Friday seems to be the night of late comebacks. In Ligue 1, Strasbourg have scored through Jeremy Sebas in the 91st minute to snatch a point from Marseille.

Marseille - Strasbourg

Meanwhile, back in Andalusia, it's heartbreak for Sevilla as, despite a two-goal comeback, they have conceded a third against Alaves, who lead once again through Ruben Duarte. Does this thrilling game have another twist in the tale?

22:46 CET - The comeback is complete for Sevilla who have come from two behind to level against Alaves with 10 minutes or so to play - Lucas Ocampos got them back to 2-2 from the spot.

22:38 CET - A late, late leveller for Luton has salvaged them a precious point against rivals Burnley. Despite a lengthy VAR check, Carlton Morris' strike counts!

That was the final meaningful moment of the game as the sides end the night where they started.

Burnley - Luton player ratings

22:22 CET - A finishing touch from Bayern Munch's Harry Kane has sealed a 3-0 victory against Hoffenheim as the reigning Bundesliga champions are now just one point behind Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the league.

Bayern - Hoffenheim player ratings

22:00 CET - Bayern now firmly in control against the 10 men of Hoffenheim as they go 2-0 to the good thanks to a second goal of the game from Jamal Musiala - his fifth of the Bundesliga season.

21:48 CET - A swashbuckling first half from Alaves sees them 2-0 up against Sevilla thanks to goals from Nahuel Tenaglia and Kike Garcia.

21:37 CET - Burnley go into the break the happier of the two sides with their one-goal advantage over Luton.

Burnley - Luton match stats

21:24 CET - A potentially huge goal at the bottom of the Premier League as Burnley have taken the lead against relegation rivals Luton Town. It was Zeki Amdouni with the goal - his second in two league games.

21:18 CET - It's half-time in Germany, and Bayern Munich have a one-goal advantage over Hoffenheim thanks to a strike from Jamal Musiala.

However, the stats suggest the game has been close - can the visitors create a comeback in the second half.

Bayern Munich - Hoffenheim first half stats

21:06 CET - A perfect start for Marseille at the Stade Velodrome as defender Samuel Gigot has given the hosts the lead over Strasbourg. There was a VAR check for offside, but the goal was given and the hosts have an early advantage in the early going.

20:52 CET - Bayern have the lead at the Allianz Arena through Jamal Musiala in the 18th minute after good work from Leroy Sane. The hosts are taking on Hoffenheim - listen to the game live now.

20:05 CET - There is also action over in Spain and France this evening with Alaves heading to Sevilla and Marseille facing Strasbourg on the south coast.

Read the preview from Ligue 1 now, whilst check out the lineups from the LaLiga clash below.

Sevilla - Alaves lineups Flashscore

19:45 CET - In the Premier League, Luton travel to Turf Moor for a relegation six-pointer against Burnley.

Burnley - Luton lineups Flashscore

19:30 CET - Before more international football tomorrow, we turn our attention to Europe's top leagues with Bayern Munich starting us off at 20:30 CET as they take on Hoffenheim to start the second half of the Bundesliga season.

Bayern Munich - Hoffenheim lineups Flashscore

It will be an emotional night at the Allianz Arena with this fixture being the first since the death of Bayern legend Franz Beckenbauer, who passed away earlier this week.

19:04 CET - All-in-all a comfortable victory for Qatar, who start the Asian Cup with a 3-0 success over Lebanon. A 56th minute goal from Almoez Ali and a brace from Akram Afif was enough for the hosts to get off to the perfect start as they look for their second title in the competition.

Qatar - Lebanon player ratings

17:41 CET - At half-time between Qatar and Lebanon and the hosts' dominance has been rewarded with a 45th minute goal from Akram Afif.

He picks the ball up just behind the penalty box after the ball was crossed in and he slots it home to give the hosts a well-deserved lead.

The standout player of the half has been Afif. He has been busy in the centre of the pitch, creating a few dangerous chances for his side in a quiet Al Bayt Stadium.

Here are the first half stats from Al Khor.

Qatar - Lebanon first half stats

16:35 CET - As we gear up for the start of the Asian Cup between Qatar and Lebanon here is the starting lineups for the game which kicks off at 17:00 CET.

Qatar - Lebanon lineups Flashscore

Wondering how to watch the tournament and who is taking part? We have our go-to guide for you here.

16:00 CET - Hello and welcome to a weekend of football from across the globe, from the Asian Cup to the Africa Cup of Nations, we will be keeping you up to date with everything happening.

The opening match of the Asian Cup is just getting underway and it is between hosts Qatar and Lebanon.

Later this evening Harry Kane and Bayern Munich return to action against Hoffenheim as they look to continue their title push and apply pressure on Bayer Leverkusen.