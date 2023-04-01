Football Tracker: Hosts Qatar kick off Asian Cup, Bayern make Bundesliga return

If you like your international tournaments then this weekend could be a fun one for you. With the Asian Cup starting this evening and the Africa Cup of Nations beginning tomorrow, there is plenty of international football to look forward to. There are also matches from across Europe with the return of the Bundesliga and action in Spain, Italy and England.

16:35 CET - As we gear up for the start of the Asian Cup between Qatar and Lebanon here is the starting lineups for the game which kicks off at 17:00 CET.

Qatar - Lebanon lineups Flashscore

Wondering how to watch the tournament and who is taking part? We have our go-to guide for you here.

16:00 CET - Hello and welcome to a weekend of football from across the globe, from the Asian Cup to the Africa Cup of Nations, we will be keeping you up to date with everything happening.

The opening match of the Asian Cup is just getting underway and it is between hosts Qatar and Lebanon.

Follow the action live here!

Later this evening Harry Kane and Bayern Munich return to action against Hoffenheim as they look to continue their title push and apply pressure on Bayer Leverkusen.