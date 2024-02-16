Football Tracker: In-form Atalanta smash Sassuolo, PSG and Barca both snatch wins

Teun Koopmeiners of Atalanta celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Sassuolo

There may still be a long way to go until the end of the season, but today is set to be a big day for title fights and top-four battles across Europe's major leagues, with the majority of clubs sitting towards the top of their respective tables in action.

Saturday, February 17th

22:53 CET - Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score PSG’s second in their 2-0 win over Nantes. The Parisians are now 14 points clear of second-place Nice in Ligue 1.

22:52 CET - In the final game of the day in Spain, Valencia and Sevilla have played out a goalless draw.

22:40 CET - Atalanta have continued their fine form in Serie A with a crushing 3-0 win over Sassuolo. The Bergamo side are sitting pretty inside the top four.

20:57 CET - In the late games for the evening, PSG are playing Nantes in Ligue 1 while Valencia are hosting Sevilla in LaLiga.

The final Serie A mach of the day - Atalanta vs Sassuolo - is already underway.

20:34 CET - A Robert Lewandowski double has gifted Barcelona a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in LaLiga. It looked like they were headed for a draw until Lewandowski scored the winner in the 97th minute.

20:27 CET - In the final Premier League match of the day, Manchester City have come back to salvage a point at home against Chelsea.

The Citizens were not at their best this evening and the draw sees them lose ground on their title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal, who both had big wins today, albeit with a game in hand.

20:25 CET - In the final Bundesliga match of the day, RB Leipzig have beaten Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 thanks to goals from Xavi Simons and Lois Openda.

19:59 CET - Juventus' title challenge looks all but over, with the Old Lady only managing to draw 2-2 with Verona tonight. As a result, they're now nine points behind Inter Milan, who also have a game in hand.

19:26 CET - In Spain, Barcelona are 1-0 up at the break against Celta Vigo thanks to Robert Lewandowski (35).

19:22 CET - What a half from Chelsea! Mauricio Pocchetino's side lead Manchester City 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Raheem Sterling (29), and could easily have a bigger advantage with the London side missing two other huge chances.

19:00 CET - In the first match of the day in France, Jonathan David (24) bagged a hat-trick as Lille beat Le Havre 3-0 to move up to third in Ligue 1.

18:14 CET - Next up in England is Manchester City vs Chelsea, which kicks off in just over 15 minutes, as does Celta Vigo vs Barcelona.

Verona vs Juventus kicked off on the hour mark, and the Italian giants are currently trailing 1-0.

18:00 CET - Arsenal are in some serious form right now; the Gunners have just beaten Burnley 5-0 to close the gap at the top of the table to two points.

Things didn't go so well for their fellow Londoners, with Tottenham losing 2-1 at home to Wolves and West Ham beating beaten 2-0 by Nottingham Forest.

17:40 CET - Borussia Dortmund have dropped points for the second time in three Bundesliga games, being held to a 1-1 draw by Wolfsburg.

These are the full Bundesliga results:

17:24 CET - Bayer Leverkusen's charge to the Bundesliga title continues! The league leaders withstood a late rally from the hosts to beat Heidenheim 2-1 and go eight points clear of Bayern Munich, who play tomorrow.

The other Bundesliga matches have yet to finish due to delays caused by the aforementioned protests.

17:12 CET - All across Germany today, fans have been protesting against a proposed deal to sell a future stake in the Bundesliga to private investors, and it's to say those protests were particularly imaginative at the second-division match between Hansa Rostock and Hamburg... Some say that steward is still chasing those cars.

17:00 CET - Napoli have avoided defeat by the skin of their teeth thanks to a late equaliser from Cyril Ngonge (23) but have still suffered yet another poor result, drawing 1-1 at home to Genoa.

16:55 CET - It's half time in each of the 16:00 Premier League kick-offs and the scores are as follows:

Burnley 0-2 Arsenal

Fulham 0-1 Aston Villa

Newcastle 0-0 Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

Tottenham 0-1 Wolves

16:21 CET - It took them longer than they would have liked, but Bayer Leverkusen broke the deadlock against Heidenheim just before half-time, with Jeremie Frimpong ensuring they went into the break 1-0 up.

15:57 CET - A heavily rotated Atletico had no troubles against Las Palmas today, the Madrid giants have won 5-0 in the first LaLiga clash of the day.

15:40 CET - There’s plenty to come in the Premier League as well with five matches kicking off at 16:00 CET. Title chaser Arsenal are away to Burnley while their North London rivals Spurs are hosting Wolves.

Later, at 18:30 CET, Manchester City are facing Chelsea in the headline match of the day.

15:32 CET - Five games have just kicked off in the Bundesliga with league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, Dortmund and Stuttgart all in action.

15:31 CET - Liverpool have comfortably eased past Brentford 4-1 in West London in a dominant display to keep their title hopes alive and well.

14:47 CET - Atletico Madrid are in cruise control against Las Palmas, leading 2-0 at the break courtesy of a brace from Marcos Llorente (29).

14:23 CET - Liverpool are leading Brentford 1-0 at half time thanks to a lovely dinked finish from Darwin Nunez (24) following a swift counterattack after 35 minutes.

13:35 CET - Inter look like they are running away with the Serie A title and they only added to that impression last night when they battered rock-bottom Salernitana 4-0!

Check out the highlights below if you missed it.

13:07 CET - Here's how Atletico Madrid and Las Palmas line up for their match, with the hosts opting to rest a number of key players ahead of their Champions League clash with Inter on Tuesday.

12:35 CET - Below you can see the starting lineups for Liverpool’s match at Brentford.

09:30 CET - The first matches to take place today will be Brentford vs Liverpool at 13:30 CET and Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas at 14:00 CET. A win for Liverpool would ensure that they remain top of the Premier League this weekend, while a win for Atletico would see them go level on points with Barcelona in LaLiga, at least for a few hours.

08:26 CET - Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a Saturday full of football throughout Europe!