Football Tracker: Inter back in action, Newcastle meet Sunderland in the FA Cup

It's not quite the usual madness this weekend as not all the major European leagues have returned from winter break and a few are pausing for domestic cups. Regardless, there is still plenty of football to look forward to and the Football Tracker is the place to keep on top of it.

Saturday, January 6th

13:36 CET - Lautaro Martinez is having some season in Serie A - the Inter striker is miles ahead in the league's top scorers chart.

13:16 CET - Lautaro Martinez’s goal in the difference at the break in Milan as Inter lead Verona 1-0.

13:00 CET - The Tyne-Wear derby kicks off in less than an and it promises to be an absolute cracker given the animosity between Newcastle and Sunderland. Unsurprisingly, Newcastle have opted for a virtually full-strength XI.

Starting lineups Flashscore

11:55 CET - Below are the starting lineups for Inter’s match with Verona.

You can follow the action in Milan here.

Starting lineups Flashscore

11:27 CET - Happy Saturday! Another relatively quiet day on the football front awaits us but there are some standout fixtures to look forward to.

First up, at 12:30 CET, Serie A leaders Inter host struggling Verona and not long after, at 13:45, there’s a big one in the FA Cup as North East bitter rivals Newcastle and Sunderland meet.

If you want to read more about the Tyne-Wear derby, read this feature.

Friday, January 5th

22:56 CET - Tottenham are into the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Burnley 1-0 thanks to a brilliant second-half goal from full-back Pedro Porro. See all the match details here.

22:53 CET - Clermont have edged Metz on penalties in the final Coupe de France fixture of the evening.

22:42 CET - A late-late equaliser has salvaged a point for Bologna against visitors Genoa in a Serie A game the hosts dominated, as our key stats show. Read a full report here.

Key match stats Flashscore

22:25 CET - Fulham have edged past Rotherham and into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage.

22:12 CET - Wolves have come back to level their FA Cup third-round tie with Brentford 1-1 despite playing most of the match with 10 men. The match will be replayed as a result. You can see all the match details here.

Key match stats Flashscore

21:46 CET - Spurs and Burnley are still goalless at half time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

21:32 CET - Albert Gudmundsson’s goal is the difference between Bologna and Genoa at the break in the only Serie A match of the evening. Genoa lead their high-flying hosts 1-0.

21:18 CET - At half time, Fulham are leading Rotherham 1-0 thanks to Bobby De Cordova-Reid's goal.

21:05 CET - It’s half time in Brentford’s FA Cup clash with Wolves. The Bees are leading 1-0 after Wolves lost Joao Gomes early on to a red card. Neal Maupay scored the half's only goal.

21:02 CET - There have been five matches in the Coupe de France already this evening with one ongoing. In the final fixture, Ligue 1 sides Clermont and Metz are going head-to-head.

See all the Coupe de France results here.

20:45 CET - The big one in the FA Cup tonight is the second all-Premier League clash of the evening as Tottenham take on Burnley.

Follow the match from 21:00 CET.

20:12 CET - Below are the starting lineups for Bologna's match with Genoa.

Keep an eye on the concurrent FA Cup matches here.

Starting lineups Flashscore

19:35 CET - Since coming up from Serie B, Genoa have comfortably asserted themselves in Serie A’s mid-table. They’ve been good but Bologna have been brilliant - the two sides face off tonight. Thiago Motta’s side are fifth in the table and will go fourth if they get a win this evening.

Full standings Flashscore

19:30 CET - January is all about the winter transfer window and you can keep up to date with all the latest deals and rumours here.

17:30 CET - The Premier League is taking a break this weekend as the FA Cup takes centre stage in England for the third round, with the top clubs coming into play.

The pick of the action this weekend is surely Arsenal vs Liverpool on Sunday but before that, there are three fixtures tonight - all including top-tier sides. This evening, Brentford take on Wolves, Fulham host Rotherham, while Tottenham play Burnley.

There is also one fixture in Serie A tonight with high-flying Bologna hosting Genoa.

In France, all eyes are on the Coupe de France while in Spain, it's a Copa del Rey weekend with matches strating tomorrow.