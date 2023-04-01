Football Tracker: Inter fight back to draw with Juventus in Derby, Lyon lose again

Anthony Lopes put's head in his hand as Lyon lose again

Another weekend, another feast of football. Flashscore’s Football Tracker is the only place to keep up with all the action.

Sunday, November 26th

22:43 CET - A first half Willian Jose strike is the difference between Betis and Las Palmas as Real win 1-0.

22:45 CET - It is also all over in Italy as the top of the table clash between Inter and Juventus ends in a 1-1 draw as neither side looked like they wanted to risk losing in order to win.

22:39 CET - Lyon have yet another day to forget in Ligue 1, losing 2-0 to Lille and they remain bottom, whilst Lille cemenet their place in the top four.

21:43 CET - Real Betis have a slender 1-0 lead at the break against Las Palmas.

21:43 CET - It is also half-time in Serie A between Inter and Juventus. Dusan Vlahovic gave Juve a priceless lead before Martinez levelled soon after. 1-1 at the break in a fascinating encounter.

21:33 CET - It is not getting any better for the lost and spineless Lyon. They are 2-0 down to Lille at half-time, pathetic from the home side. They must show some fight for their fans in the second half.

21:23 CET - It is short lived however! That duo Martinez and Thuram again link up to give Inter a vital goal as the Argentine took his effort first time inside the box and made great contact with the ball.

21:17 CET - Juventus have the lead against Inter! Chiesa made a good run down the left and squared it for Vlahovic who scored with a first-time finish into the bottom corner

21:05 CET - The final game of the night come from Spain as Betis and Las Palmas face off.

20:58 CET - Meanwhile over in France, Lyon against Lille is also underway - the hosts Lyon will be desperate for the win to move off bottom spot.

20:53 CET - The derby between Inter Milan and Juventus is underway with Juventus needing a win to end the night the leaders of Serie A.

20:23 CET - Real Madrid have blown Cadiz away to ease to a 3-0 win in La Liga and keep the pressure on Girona at the top of La Liga.

LaLiga current round scores Flashscore

20:06 CET - We are just over half an hour from the big one for the evening - the derby d’Italia, Juventus versus Inter Milan, first versus second in Serie A.

Starting lineups Flashscore

19:55 CET - Roma have climbed back into the European places in Serie A after a hard-fought 3-1 win over Udinese, with Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy scoring in the last ten minutes of the game.

19:24 CET - In the end, it's a convincing 3-0 win for Manchester United, with Alejandro Garnacho's overhead kick stealing the show in the first five minutes of the game. A goal that will be talked about for years to come. The scoreline makes it look like a simple win for United, but Everton had a whole host of chances in the first half that they couldn't convert. But job done for United, while Everton's tough week has got just that bit tougher.

18:38 CET - Real Madrid's away trip to Cadiz is underway, with the Spanish giants looking to go top of LaLiga with a win.

18:15 CET - Real Sociedad have climbed to fifth in LaLiga with a 2-1 win against struggling Sevilla. The latter ended the game with nine men, with Sergio Ramos (of course) and Jesus Navas seeing red.

17:34 CET - Just four minutes into the game at Goodison, Alejandro Garnacho has produced one of the great goals in Premier League history. An absolutely mind-boggling overhead kick, similar to Wayne Rooney's in the Manchester Derby all those years ago. Words cannot do it justice.

17:07 CET - Villa have clinched a 2-1 win at Spurs! They were under the cosh for most of the match, but Spurs missed far too many chances, and Villa duly punished them. It's a third loss on the bounce for Tottenham, while Villa now climb into the top four for the first time since 2009. It's been a remarkable year for Unai Emery.

16:59 CET - The afternoon games in Ligue 1 and Serie A are done. Check out the results and their match reports below.

Ligue 1:

Lorient 2 Metz 3

Montpellier 1 Brest 3

Nantes 0 Le Havre 0

Serie A:

Empoli 3 Sassuolo 4

Frosnone 2 Genoa 1

16:35 CET - The team news is in from Goodison Park, and the headlines come from Manchester United. 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo makes his first competitive start for the club, while Luke Shaw returns from injury. Amadou Onana is unavailable for Everton with a calf issue.

Kick-off is at 17:30 CET.

Everton vs United line-ups Flashscore

16:21 CET - It’s not every day that you see a 22-0 scoreline!

That’s what Sparta Prague’s women’s team managed today. Wow.

15:56 CET - A breathless first half between Tottenham and Aston Villa has finished 1-1. There could have been many more goals, for both sides really but Spurs will rue not taking their early chances and conceding a late equaliser.

Key first-half stats Flashscore

15:12 CET - In about an hour, Real Sociedad host Sevilla in LaLiga in a match that we featured in our weekly piece Hack the Weekend.

14:54 CET - In the first match of the day, Nice have solidified their spot in second in Ligue 1 with a tight 1-0 win over Toulouse.

14:08 CET - With just under an hour until the game between Tottenham and Aston Villa begins, the team line-ups are out. Spurs, who are decimated by injuries, play four full-backs in defence, while Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso also start.

Not many surprises for Villa, but Diego Carlos does come in for Youri Tielemans.

Spurs vs Villa line-ups Flashscore

13:47 CET - In just over 10 minutes, Villarreal face Osasuna to kick off today's action in LaLiga.

12:40 CET - In some really sad news, former England manager Terry Venables has passed away, aged 80.

"We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness," the family said in a statement.

Thoughts go out to all his friends and family.

12:28 CET - There were some massive games yesterday around the footballing world, which saw heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool slug it out, Arsenal climb to the top of the Premier League table, Barcelona held at Rayo Vallecano, Bayer Leverkusen continue their relentless form and Walter Mazzarri get his return to Napoli off to a great start.

12:05 CET - There was so much football yesterday meaning today has a little less on the agenda but still plenty to look forward to.

The day’s action kicks off in Italy with Cagliari facing Monza at 12:30 CET.

Not long after, at 13:00 CET, Nice host Toulouse in Ligue 1, hoping to keep up their title ambitions.

07:58 CET - It's Sunday, and that means there is more top football on the horizon. One of the big clashes that stands out today is Tottenham vs Aston Villa in a vital Premier League contest that could see either side get significantly closer to leaders Arsenal.

Afterwards Everton - who will have fire in their belly after the points deduction - then host Manchester United.

This evening in Serie A is the huge top-of-the-table clash between Juventus and Inter Milan. You do not want to miss that one.

Real Madrid are also in action in LaLiga, as they head to Cadiz targeting a victory which would take them top - put perhaps only temporarily with Girona playing tomorrow.