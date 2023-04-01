Football Tracker: Inter in action as they look to extend lead at Serie A's summit

Updated
The relentless festive action in England continues this weekend in the final set of fixtures of 2023 but who will end the year top of the Premier League? Inter will be top of Serie A going into 2024 but by how many points will be decided in Friday and Saturday's games.

19:20 CET - Our two early Serie A games have made it to half-time with both clashes goalless at the break.

Meanwhile, over in Saudi Arabia, the Turkish Super Cup final between arch rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce has been cancelled over a row between the clubs, authorities and the broadcaster NTV. 

Follow the latest here.

18:27 CET - As our weekend's football action is about to begin, we head to the north of England, where Vincent Kompany (37) has backed the decision by the South African FA to omit his Burnley striker from their AFCON squad, after the player took a break from the game to focus on mental health issues.

He said of the decision: "It's a sensible decision from the South African FA, in terms of supporting the advice of experts.

"We didn't have Lyle available for a month or more because we tried to put him first and part of his rehabilitation is being in a small environment.

"It's the travelling and everything else, the people who advised us throughout this period didn't think it was time yet for Lyle."

Read the full story now.

17:39 CET - We are just under an hour away from kick-off in the first weekend fixtures in Serie A! Headlining are Napoli who have named a strong line-up to face 11th placed Monza. Napoli will be hoping to bounce back after a major setback in their top four aspirations against Roma just before Christmas in which they also lost star striker Victor Osimhen to suspension.

Check out the match preview here

17:30 CET - Hello and welcome to this weekend's football tracker! In the final few days of 2023, the Serie A and the Premier League should provide us with an entertaining end to the year with some mouthwatering matches. 

In this evening's action, Italy and league leaders Inter Milan take centre stage when they travel to mid-table Genoa and before that Scudetto holders Napoli host Monza.

2023 has been a memorable one for Inter Milan who defeated arch-rivals AC Milan to make an astonishing Champions League final in May. 

They are now well on the way to winning the Scudetto after an almost faultless first half of the season which sees them four points clear of chasing Juventus. And whilst he may be injured and unavailable tonight, Lautaro Martinez has really come of age in 2023. His 15 goals has him comfortably leading the scoring charts in Serie A. 

