Football Tracker: Inter leading Udinese, PSG looking to extend Ligue 1 lead

It's the weekend and that means one thing - football coming from all corners! Flashscore's Football Tracker is the best place to keep up with all the action.

Saturday, December 9th

21:47 CET - In Paris, PSG are 1-0 up against Nantes as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings to six points.

21:38 CET - At half-time in Milan, Inter lead Udinese 3-0 after scoring all three goals in a seven-minute burst.

20:44 CET - Inter and Udinese will kick off the late game this evening in a minute.

Soon after that, the action in France wraps up with PSG hosting Nantes and, over in Spain, Sevilla’s trip to Mallorca.

20:30 CET - RB Leipzig have defeated 10-man Dortmund 3-2 in a classically entertaining Bundesliga clash.

The win gives Leipzig some breathing space in fourth spot.

Earlier, in LaLiga, Real Sociedad thrashed Villarreal 3-0.

20:27 CET - Aston Villa's incredible run of form continues! After beating Manchester City in midweek, they have now beaten Arsenal as well - their match finished 1-0 at Villa Park. The win takes the Villans within two points of Liverpool in top spot.

The Premier League's top five Flashscore

19:52 CET - A thriller in Bergamo has ended with a last-gasp winner from the hosts, with Atalanta winning 3-2 against AC Milan.

19:24 CET - In France, Monaco have moved up to second with a 2-1 win away at Rennes.

19:22 CET - Borussia Dortmund looked set to end the first half of their clash with RB Leipzig with their heads down after going 1-0 behind and down to 10 men, but Nicolas Sule levelled things up just before the break.

19:19 CET - Aston Villa's stunning start to the season is continuing, with Unai Emery's side 1-0 up against Arsenal at the break.

18:30 CET - Kicking off now in Germany is a heavyweight clash between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, both of whom now have the chance to close the gap to Bayern Munich.

18:20 CET - Next up is second vs third in the Premier League with Arsenal travelling to Aston Villa.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal starting XIs Flashscore

18:09 CET - Real Madrid have failed to beat Real Betis in LaLiga. After going 1-0 up early in the second half, Los Blancos soon conceded an equaliser and that’s how it stayed. Read about the match here.

Real Madrid go one point clear at the top of LaLiga but Girona could leapfrog them with a win over Barcelona tomorrow.

LaLiga's top five Flashscore

17:59 CET - Next up in the schedule, AC Milan take on Atalanta in Serie A!

17:55 CET - Bournemouth have stunned Manchester United, winning 3-0 at a wet and windy Old Trafford to bring a swift halt to United’s recent good run.

Below are the other Premier League results:

Brighton 1 Burnley 1

Sheffield United 1 Brentford 0

Wolves 1 Nottingham Forest 1

17:15 CET - What a day for Frankfurt! They've absolutely stunned Bayern Munich - and the rest of the world for that matter - beating the reigning champions 5-1!

Here are the rest of the Bundesliga results from the 15:30 kick-offs:

Heidenheim 3 Darmstadt 2

Union Berlin 3 B. Monchengladbach 1

Werder Bremen 2 Augsburg 0

Wolfsburg 0 Freiburg 1

16:55 CET - In Serie A, Lazio could only draw 1-1 away to 10-man Verona.

16:51 CET - At half-time, here are the scores in the Premier League's afternoon fixtures.

Manchester United 0 Bournemouth 1

Brighton 0 Burnley 1

Sheffield United 1 Brentford 0

Wolves 1 Nottingham Forest 1

16:25 CET - At half-time, Bayern Munich are trailing Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1!

Can they turn it around in the second half to stay in touch with Bundesliga pacesetters Bayer Leverkusen?

16:05 CET - Las Palmas have beaten Alaves 1-0 on the road in the first LaLiga match of the day.

15:57 CET - Plenty more games are about to kick off in the Premier League with Manchester United in action against Bournemouth.

15:40 CET - In just under half an hour, LaLiga leaders Real Madrid will kick off their match away at Real Betis

15:37 CET - Over in Italy, Lazio are leading Verona in the first Serie A match of the day.

15:33 CET - A scratchy Liverpool have come back to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League thanks to a late winner from Harvey Elliot after Mohamed Salah's 200th goal for the club.

Not a vintage performance from Jurgen Klopp’s men at all but it doesn’t matter how you get to the top of the table, does it?

Read all about the match here.

14:55 CET - Bayern Munich's clash with Frankfurt will kick off in just over 30 minutes; these are the starting XIs:

Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich starting XIs Flashscore

14:21 CET - Another day, another VAR decision! The first half between Crystal Palace and Liverpool has ended goalless. Palace did have a penalty awarded but it was then withdrawn after a review.

13:45 CET - The first LaLiga match of the day sees Las Palmas travel all the way to north Spain to play Alaves.

12:34 CET - Here's how the sides will line up for the clash at Selhurst Park this afternoon:

The starting XIs Flashscore

11:45 CET - Crystal Palace fans have had their patience tested by manager Roy Hodgson of late. He called them ‘spoilt’ but later backtracked on the comments.

They are up first in the Premier League today, hosting Liverpool at 13:30 CET.

09:50 CET - Happy Saturday! Today's action will begin in just under four hours with Liverpool's visit to Crystal Palace. If they claim victory at Selhurst Park, they'll move to the top of the Premier League.

Friday, December 8th

23:40 CET - With the Premier League action getting underway again tomorrow lunchtime, catch up on who’s injured and doubtful this weekend here.

23:15 CET - Cristiano Ronaldo (38) scored in his 1,200th professional match as Al Nassr beat Al Riyadh 4-1 in the Saudi Pro League this evening.

22:57 CET - The sole Ligue 1 match of the evening, between Montpellier and Lens, has ended goalless.

Montpellier and Lens could not be separated AFP

22:55 CET - A fiery encounter in Getafe has seen the hosts edge Valencia 1-0 in a match that saw three red cards given. We said it would be feisty!

Key match stats Flashscore

22:40 CET - Federico Gatti’s second-half goal was the difference in Turin tonight as Juventus beat Napoli 1-0 to move ahead of Inter to the summit of Serie A, at least for the time being.

Key match stats Flashscore

22:25 CET - Hoffenheim have cruised to a 3-0 victory over Bochum in the Bundesliga. A late Goncalo Paciencia goal for Bochum was very much too little, too late.

The win sees Hoffenheim close the gap on Dortmund in fifth place in the standings.

Key match stats Flashscore

21:40 CET - It’s now half-time in Turin and Juventus and Napoli are still goalless. Plenty to play for in the second 45 - follow the action with our live commentary.

21:35 CET - At half-time in Germany, Hoffenheim lead Bochum 2-0. Follow the second half here.

21:30 CET - The weekend's LaLiga action has kicked off in Getafe, who are playing host to Valencia. The sides, sitting ninth and 10th in the league, are level on points.

It's a match-up that can often be feisty and can often be tight, with four of the last six clashes ending either level or 1-0.

If Valencia want to claim victory this time, they'll have to become the first club to win at Getafe in LaLiga this season.

Over in France, Lens are taking on Montpellier.

20:36 CET - It’s almost time for kick-off in Turin as Juventus welcome Napoli in Serie A.

The hosts will go top of the table with a win so will be well up for this match. But don’t forget Napoli are the league champions and while they haven’t quite recaptured last season’s form yet, they are no mugs.

20:05 CET - After a pretty strong start to the season, sixth-place Hoffenheim haven’t won in the Bundesliga in their last four matches.

They will be looking to get back on track tonight as they host Bochum. Despite being down in 12th place, the visitors are on a good run, having not lost in their last five league outings.

Starting lineups Flashscore

19:55 CET - Following some terrible events at French football matches of late, there will be bans of away fans at various Ligue 1 matches, reportedly.

19:27 CET - Today was the deadline to submit bids to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

The final bids came from Brazil, USA & Mexico and then Germany, Belgium & the Netherlands.

FIFA will award the tournament to one of these host bids in May.

18:35 CET - Friday is press conference day and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s top managers’ thoughts for you. Follow the links below for quotes from each club’s boss ahead of the weekend.

18:30 CET - Are you a Fantasy Premier League tragic? Don’t worry, you’ve still got plenty of time to pick your lineup with the round starting tomorrow.

17:15 CET - You blink and it’s the weekend! And there’s no better way to bring in the weekend than with a fun schedule of Fright night football.

That’s exactly what we have to look forward to tonight with games in France, Italy, Germany and Spain to enjoy.

First up tonight, at 20:30 CET, Bochum travel to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Next, at 20:45 CET, is the big one for the evening as Serie A champions Napoli play away at Juventus. The Old Lady will go top with a win but Napoli will be desperate to keep up with the pace themselves.

At 21:00 CET, the evening’s action closes with Getafe vs Valencia in LaLiga and Montpellier vs Lens in Ligue 1.