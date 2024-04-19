Football Tracker: Inter look to wrap up title in Milan derby on massive Monday in Italy

It was one hell of a weekend of football but the action continues this evening with two clashes in Serie A, including a potentially title-clinching Milan derby.

Monday, April 22nd

13:50 CET - Here are our top performers from the Premier League over the weekend.

see all the results on Flashscore.

Premier League Team of the Week Flashscore

11:50 CET - Well, you’d be forgiven for having had your fill of football after what was a truly packed weekend of action. El Clasico, FA Cup semi-finals and Bayer Leverkusen scoring yet another late, late goal - the weekend had it all.

However, it’s not over yet! Tonight sees two huge matches in Italy with Roma hosting Bologna (18:30 CET) followed by the main event, the Milan derby, from 20:45 CET.

In case you didn’t know, here’s the situation in Serie A: if Inter defeat their city rivals Milan, they will secure the Scudetto for the season. Any other result will delay their inevitable title win a little longer.

To get you in the mood for the derby, take a trip down memory lane and remember some of the biggest Milan derbies over the years.