Football Tracker: Inter look to wrap up title in Milan derby on massive Monday in Italy

Inter can win the Serie A title tonight
Inter can win the Serie A title tonight
AFP, Flashscore
It was one hell of a weekend of football but the action continues this evening with two clashes in Serie A, including a potentially title-clinching Milan derby.

Monday, April 22nd

13:50 CET - Here are our top performers from the Premier League over the weekend.

Read all about why here and see all the results on Flashscore.

Premier League Team of the Week
Flashscore

11:50 CET - Well, you’d be forgiven for having had your fill of football after what was a truly packed weekend of action. El Clasico, FA Cup semi-finals and Bayer Leverkusen scoring yet another late, late goal - the weekend had it all.

However, it’s not over yet! Tonight sees two huge matches in Italy with Roma hosting Bologna (18:30 CET) followed by the main event, the Milan derby, from 20:45 CET.

In case you didn’t know, here’s the situation in Serie A: if Inter defeat their city rivals Milan, they will secure the Scudetto for the season. Any other result will delay their inevitable title win a little longer.

To get you in the mood for the derby, take a trip down memory lane and remember some of the biggest Milan derbies over the years.

Four of the top five play today in Serie A
Flashscore
Football
Ill Palmer struggling to face Arsenal, says Chelsea manager Pochettino
Relegation-threatened Serie A side Udinese sack manager Gabriele Cioffi
Nottingham Forest criticised for statement on refereeing after Everton defeat
Manchester City players on two-day chill-out, says Guardiola ahead of Brighton clash
Premier League Team of the Week: Creatives Eze, Bailey and Gakpo lead the way
Barcelona's Xavi decries 'maximum injustice' after disallowed goal in El Clasico defeat
Four of the biggest clashes between rivals Inter and AC Milan
Milan seeking redemption by stalling Inter's title celebrations, says manager Pioli
Klopp backs 'massive quality' in Liverpool squad to launch title fight
