Football Tracker: Inter Milan east past Lecce, Real Sociedad battle to win over Espanyol

There is just a week to go before the end of the summer transfer window season but despite that we have another full weekend of sport ahead of us. The Bundesliga returns from its break, whilst there are big clashes across Europe. Follow all of it with us here at Flashscore.

Saturday 24th August

23:30 CET - Real Sociedad got their first win of their LaLiga campaign with a tight 1-0 win at Espanyol.

22:43 CET - Defending champions Inter Milan have got their Serie A campaign up and running, claiming a straightforward 2-0 win over Lecce.

21:03 CET - It's two wins from two to start the season for new manager Hansi Flick and Barcelona, beating Athletic Club 2-1 thanks to goals from Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.

Match stats Flashscore

20:43 CET - And just getting underway now are Serie A champions Inter Milan, who are looking to get their first win of the season against Lecce.

Follow the clash here.

Line-ups Flashscore

20:33 CET - It wasn't always convincing, and Arsenal had David Raya to thank for a truly stunning save in the second half, but Mikel Arteta's men battled to a hugely important 2-0 win at Aston Villa, beating a side that took six points off them last season.

Match stats Flashscore

20:26 CET - In Nuri Sahin's first match as Borussia Dortmund manager, die Schwarzgelben got off to a fine start, strolling to a relatively comfortable 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, in Serie A, AC Milan suffered a 2-1 loss away at Parma, meaning they are without a win in their first two games of the season.

Bottom of Serie A Flashscore

19:50 CET - The second half is now underway at Villa Park.

19:35 CET - And it is a similar story in England between Aston Villa and Arsenal although Ollie Watkins should have fired Aston Villa ahead after the goal was gaping but his effort was just wide of the post.

Match stats Flashscore

19:30 CET - Over in Germany, Dortmund and Frankfurt remain goalless after a cagey first half.

19:20 CET - Half-time in Parma and the home side lead AC Milan 1-0 at the break after a goal in just the second minute by Dennis Man. AC Milan's challening start to the season is continuing so far this evening.

In the other Serie A game Udinese also lead 1-0 at the break against Lazio.

19:05 CET - In LaLiga, Osasuna have edged to a 1-0 victory against Mallorca after a second half goal from Ruben Garcia.

18:57 CET - Monaco have produced an impressive display to defeat Lyon 2-0 away from home to continue their strong start to the season. Six points from six. As for Lyon, their woes from last season don't seem to have gone anywhere.

Match stats Flashscore

18:45 CET - Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao is just 15 minutes away and Nico Williams starts for Bilbao against the club who tried to sign the in-demand winger earlier this summer.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao lineups Flashscore

18:38 CET - After a slight delay to kick-off for a minutes silence, we are now underway at Villa Park.

18:20 CET - There are also the first two Serie A matches of the weekend starting in 10 minutes time. AC Milan will look to put their opening day draw behind them as they travel to Parma and Udinese host Lazio.

Follow both of those matches live with Flashscore.

18:10 CET - Next up in Germany is a fascinating clash between Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt at 18:30 CET on the opening weekend of the season.

Check out the match preview here.

17:58 CET - No major shocks in the Premier League as Manchester City's three minute flurry in the first half and an Erling Haaland hat-trick helped them beat Ipswich 4-1 and Spurs scored two goals in both halves to dispatch a sorry Everton 4-0.

Check out all the Premier League results here.

Premier League results Flashscore

17:40 CET - We have some team news ahead of the 18:30 CET game in the Premier League as Unai Emery hosts his old side Arsenal at Villa Park.

The big team news is Justin Timber starts at left-back after coming off the bench for the final 20 minutes on the opening day. Finally a chance for Timber to show the Premier League what he is all about after a season long injury kept him out of the last campaign following his move from Ajax.

Check out the full lineups here:

Aston Villa vs Arsenal match lineups Flashscore

17:30 CET - Relief for RB Leipzg. They have held on to a 1-0 win despite going down to 10-men for the final few minutes after Willi Orban saw red. It was teenage strikeer Antonio Nusa whose goal was enough to secure the win against Bochum.

It wasn't such a good afternoon for last season's runners-up Stuttgart as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Freiburg.

Check out all the scores and match stats from the afternoon Bundesliga matches here.

Bundesliga round one results Flashscore

17:05 CET - Over in France, a game between two big sides is underway as Lyon host Monaco.

Follow the live text commentary with Flashscore.

16:50 CET - It is half-time around the grounds in the 16:00 CET Premier League kick-offs. Despite Ipswich taking a shock early lead, Manchester City soon got into gear and then raced off into the horizion.

A Erling Haaland brace and a Kevin De Bruyne strike give the holders a comfortable 3-1 lead after a devastating three minute period from the home side which saw them score all three of their goals.

Elsewhere, Spurs were equally dominant in the first half and they lead Everton 2-0 at the break.

Follow the second period from around the Premier League here.

Premier League half-time scores Flashscore

16:23 CET - It is half-time in the first five Bundesliga games of the day on the opening weekend of the season over in Germany. And the main headlines are Hoffenheim are making light work of newly-promoted Holstein Kiel as they lead 2-0 at the break, whilst RB Leipzig against Bochum is goalless.

Check out all the half-time scores here:

Bundesliga latest scores Flashscore

16:00 CET - After the early kick-off in the Premier League, our focus turns to the 16:00 CET matches, which are all now underway. Will Manchester City make lighter work of newly promoted Ipswich than Liverpool did last weekend? And will Spurs bounce back well at home to Everton after an underwhelming opening weekend draw to Leicester?

15:28 CET - After a thrilling, end-to-end second half, Brighton have beaten Manchester United 2-1 thanks to a stoppage-time header from Joao Pedro.

What a victory for the Seagulls and what a start for their new manager Fabian Hurzeler.

15:02 CET - It's a busy afternoon in the Premier League, with five games getting underway at 16:00 CET.

Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town face the daunting task of travelling to Manchester City, while top-four hopefuls Tottenham host Everton.

Premier League schedule Flashscore

14:35 CET - There are five intriguing matches in the Bundesliga kicking off at 15:30 CET, including RB Leipzig against Bochum and Stuttgart's trip to Freiburg.

Below are the lineups for the former.

Leipzig vs Bochum lineups Flashscore

13:22 CET - The half-time whistle has sounded at the Amex Stadium, and it's Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton who have the lead against Manchester United.

Take a look at some of the key stats from the first half below.

First-half stats Opta by StatsPerform

14:08 CET - The first goal of the day has been scored by Brighton's Danny Welbeck, with the former Manchester United forward tapping home from Kaoru Mitoma's delivery to net the 100th goal of his career.

12:30 CET - Kick-off is an hour away from the opening Premier League match of the day between Brighton and Manchester United. The hosts make one change, with Billy Gilmour - who looks set for a move to Napoli next week - starting in midfield.

Despite a goal off the bench against Fulham on his debut last week, Joshua Zirkzee is not in the starting XI for United, as Erik ten Hag names an unchanged team.

Team line-ups Flashscore

10:50 CET - Good morning and welcome back to our Football Tracker on what promises to be a thrilling day of action across Europe.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United kick off proceedings in the Premier League from 13:30 CET before Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal all take to the field later on.

Elsewhere, Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao in a mouthwatering LaLiga clash at 19:00 CET, while AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Inter are also in action on a jam-packed Saturday.

Friday 23rd August

23:41 CET - And it's all over in Andalusia! That late Villarreal goal has given them all three points over Sevilla for their first win of the season.

Read the report now.

Sevilla - Villarreal match stats Opta by StatsPerform

23:38 CET - Has Ayoze Perez won it for Villarreal?! A 95th-minute goal from the Spaniard has given his side a 2-1 over Sevilla.

23:13 CET - Still no goals in the second half between Sevilla and Villarreal with roughly 20 minutes still to play - follow the rest of the game now.

22:40 CET - It's looking very ominous for the rest of Ligue 1 as PSG have put six past Montpellier in their first home game of the season.

Bradley Barcola was the pick of the XI for the Parisiens with a goal in either half.

Check out the match report right here.

PSG - Montpellier player ratings Flashscore

22:32 CET - They have the nickname 'Neverlusen' for a reason! Despite a second-half comeback from Borussia Monchengladbach, a last-minute goal from Florian Wirtz has given Bayer Leverkusen a 3-2 opening-day victory.

New season, same old Leverkusen.

Gladbach - Leverkusen player ratings Flashscore

Read the report now.

22:25 CET - Half-time in Seville and it is the hosts who will be the happier as they made it a level game just before the break through Dodi Lukebakio.

Follow the second half here.

Sevilla - Villarreal match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:16 CET - What a second-half fightback from Borussia Monchengladbach. Tim Kleindienst, who had a goal disallowed in the first half, has put the hosts level with Bayer Leverkusen with just minutes to play.

22:00 CET - PSG are cruising now against Montpellier as Bradley Barcola has netted his second of the game and his side's third. Soon after, Achraf Hakimi makes it four for the Ligue 1 champions before Walter Zaire-Emery adds a fifth on the hour mark.

21:53 CET - Gladbach have a goal back against the champions! Nico Elvedi has given them a lifeline over Leverkusen with 30 minutes left in the game.

21:41 CET - Our later LaLiga game between Sevilla and Villarreal has got off to a fast start with two goals in the opening eight minutes.

Arnaut Danjuma gave the visitors the lead before it looked like Juanlu Sanchez had levelled for the Andalusians in the eighth minute, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

Follow the game live here.

21:35 CET - We have made it to the break between PSG and Montpellier where the league champions still remain two goals to the good.

Here are the first-half stats, where the scoreline is reflected too.

PSG - Montpellier first half stats Opta by StatsPerform

21:20 CET - Half time between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen with the title holders 2-0 up thanks to goals from Granit Xhaka and Florian Wirtz. Leverkusen have not had it all their own way though with the hosts seeing a goal just before the break ruled out by VAR for a foul.

Follow the second half with us now.

Gladbach - Leverkusen first half stats Opta by StatsPerform

21:14 CET - PSG have taken control of their match against Montpellier with a second goal in the first half, this time through Marco Asencio.

21:00 CET - It's two wins in two for Celta Vigo, who have come from behind to defeat Valencia 3-1 in Galicia.

Goals from Oscar Mingueza, Iago Aspas and Fran Beltran saw them over the line.

Read the report from the clash now.

Celta Vigo - Valencia match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Sevilla against Villarreal is our later game in LaLiga - here are the lineups for the two sides.

Sevilla - Villarreal lineups Flashscore

Follow that game live from 21:30 CET.

20:55 CET - It did not take long for PSG to get themselves in front against Montpellier. Bradley Barcola has given them the lead in a dominant first 10 minutes for the Ligue 1 champions.

20:45 CET - The champions are up and running. Midfield stalwart Granit Xhaka gives Bayer Leverkusen the lead against Borussia Monchengladbach with a beauty of an effort from distance.

The perfect start!

20:28 CET - It's a third for Celta Vigo as Fran Beltran gives them a two-goal cushion over Valencia. Is there any way back for the visitors? It looks like it will be a happy birthday for the hosts on their 101st anniversary.

20:09 CET - Not long now until our first Ligue 1 game of the weekend as PSG face Montpellier - Marco Asencio looks set to start up top in the absence of the injured Goncalo Ramos.

Follow the game from 20:45 CET right here.

PSG - Montpellier lineups Flashscore

19:53 CET - An entertaining first half in Vigo has come to an end with the hosts leading 2-1 at the break against Valencia.

Celta Vigo - Valencia first-half stats Opta by StatsPerform

19:32 CET - Celta hit the front! A great first-half turnaround from the hosts sees talisman Iago Aspas net their second of the game against Valencia.

Meanwhile, the lineups are in for our Bundesliga opener between Borussia Monchengladbach and reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Gladbach - Leverkusen lineups Flashscore

Follow that game here.

19:23 CET - That lead did not last long for Valencia - Oscar Mingueza has levelled for Celta Vigo nine minutes after going behind.

19:16 CET - Our first goal comes from Valencia, as Diego Lopez gives them the lead in the 14th minute against Celta Vigo despite a lengthy VAR check for offside.

19:00 CET - We are underway in our first game of the weekend as Celta Vigo welcome Valencia to northern Spain as the visitors look for their first points of the season.

Follow the game live here.

18:30 CET - Good evening and welcome to another edition of our Football Tracker! It's been a busy week of continental action in Europe's three biggest competitions, but now our attention turns back to domestic football.

Tonight, the headline act comes from the Bundesliga's curtain-raiser where Bayer Leverkusen - last season's champions - take on Borussia Monchengladbach from 20:30 CET as they look to continue their unbeaten domestic streak.

Away from Germany, we have one game in Ligue 1 and it is the behemoth of PSG in action. The Parisiens face Montpellier in their first home game of the campaign without the services of Goncalo Ramos, who picked up a knock last weekend.

And in LaLiga, we Sevilla face Villarreal from 21:30 CET. But, we start with Celta Vigo and Valencia.

The Mestalla-based club were unlucky not to get something from their league opener with Barcelona last weekend, whilst Vigo were buoyed by a come-from-behind win against Alaves.

They kick the weekend off at 19:00 CET - check out the lineups for the clash now.