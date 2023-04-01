Football Tracker: Inter smash Lazio to reach Super Cup final, Alaves and Guinea win

We've had plenty of football to enjoy this week with the two continental tournaments well underway but with the weekend here, the action will only amp up. Flashscore's Football Tracker is the place to follow it all!

22:56 CET - Guinea have put one foot in the second round of the AFCON finals thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over Gambia. As a result of the three points, they can’t finish outside the top three in Group C.

22:55 CET - A second-half Luis Rioja penalty was enough for Alaves to secure a 1-0 win over LaLiga rivals Cadiz. The win lifts Alaves above Osasuna into 12th place in the standings.

21:50 CET - Inter have beaten Lazio 3-0 in the Italian Super Cup semi-final in Riyadh thanks to goals from Marcus Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglou on either side of the break and a late third added by David Frattesi.

You can read all about the match here. Inter will play Napoli in the final on Monday.

21:12 CET - In the other late games this evening, Guinea is playing Gambia at AFCON while there is also one LaLiga fixture with Alaves taking on Cadiz.

21:03 CET - Going into the second half, it’s advantage Inter in Saudi Arabia. They lead Lazio 1-0 in the Super Cup semi-final.

20:47 CET - Iran booked their place in the Asian Cup last 16 with a 1-0 win over Hong Kong in Group C.

See a summary of the match

19:58 CET - Senegal saw off a late rally from Cameroon to secure a 3-1 victory and their place in the knockout stages of this year's AFCON. Cameroon aren't out yet, but are in serious danger heading into their final match.

Next up, Guinea and Gambia face off to close out the evening's action in Ivory Coast.

19:05 CET - At half time, Senegal are leading Cameroon 1-0. Next up, however, is a huge match from the world of Italian football as Inter play Lazio in the Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia. The winner will play Napoli in the decider on Monday.

17:35 CET - Indonesia have secured a vital 1-0 win over Vietnam in Group D at the Asian Cup. With Japan losing earlier to Iraq, Indonesia will fancy their chances against the Japanese in their next encounter.

17:05 CET - The AFCON action keeps coming, with African heavyweights Senegal and Cameroon going head-to-head in just under an hour.

Follow the match live with us at Flashscore.

17:00 CET - Cape Verde have made it two wins from two at AFCON after a convincing 3-0 win over Mozambique, with Bebe's free kick from 40 yards out the highlight. As a result, they have secured their spot as table toppers in Group B.

15:45 CET - In the second fixture of the day in Qatar, Vietnam are playing Indonesia with both sides looking for their first points in Group D.

15:42 CET - Ivan Toney is back for Brentford this weekend in the Premier League but who’s missing? Find out here!

15:30 CET - Our Football Tracker is back for the weekend and a little earlier than normal with fixtures underway at both the Asian Cup and AFCON.

Already today, Asian Cup heavyweights Japan have been stunned by Iraq in Qatar and the first AFCON fixture is live with Cape Verde taking on Mozambique in Abidjan.

Coming up later, AFCON holders Senegal are taking on Cameroon in a blockbuster at 18:00 before Inter and Lazio lock horns in Saudi Arabia in the Italian Super Cup semi-finals at 20:00.