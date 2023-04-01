Football Tracker: Iran score late winner against Japan, Spurs and Everton draw

Football Tracker: Iran score late winner against Japan, Spurs and Everton draw
Updated
Hugo Duro celebrates scoring for Valencia against Almeria
Hugo Duro celebrates scoring for Valencia against Almeria
AFP, Flashscore
Thank God it's the weekend because that means a feast of football is coming our way. On Flashscore, the Football Tracker is the place to follow it all!

Saturday, February 3rd

15:30 CET - A very late Jarrad Branthwaite goal has salvaged a deserved point for Everton at home against Tottenham in what was an entertaining start to the weekend’s action in the Premier League. It finished 2-2 at Goodison Park.

14:55 CET - There are some big matches coming up this afternoon, especially in Germany, with table-toppers Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen both in action at 15:30 CET.

Bayer are still unbeaten, incredibly, and face rock-bottom Darmstadt. Bayern, meanwhile, host Borussia Monchengladbach.

Later, the final quarter-final in the Asian Cup sees hosts Qatar playing Uzbekistan for the chance to play Iran in the final four.

The top of the Bundesliga
Flashscore

14:30 CET - Iran have scored a penalty late into added time to knock favourites Japan out of the Asian Cup to reach the semi-finals, incredible scenes! 2-1.

Read the match stats here.

Iran - Japan match stats
Flashscore

12:34 CET -  Everton and Spurs have released their lineups for the opening match of the Premier League weekend! 

Follow the action live with Flashscore

Everton - Tottenham lineups
Flashscore

12:20 CET - Here's how Japan and Iran will line up in Qatar. You can stream the game live on YouTube or follow the action with us here.

10:22 CET - Hello and welcome back to another weekend of football! We have much to look forward to today including quarter-finals from the Asian Cup and AFCON.

We also have a full schedule of matches in Germany and England and matches from Spain, Italy and France, so strap in!

First up, in Qatar, Iran play Japan in a blockbuster quarter-final - that kicks off at 12:30 CET.

An hour later, Tottenham face a tricky trip to Everton in the first Premier League fixture of a packed day.

In LaLiga, play gets underway with Valencia versus Almeria.

