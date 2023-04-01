Football Tracker: Iran score late winner against Japan, Spurs and Everton draw

Thank God it's the weekend because that means a feast of football is coming our way. On Flashscore, the Football Tracker is the place to follow it all!

Saturday, February 3rd

15:30 CET - A very late Jarrad Branthwaite goal has salvaged a deserved point for Everton at home against Tottenham in what was an entertaining start to the weekend’s action in the Premier League. It finished 2-2 at Goodison Park.

14:55 CET - There are some big matches coming up this afternoon, especially in Germany, with table-toppers Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen both in action at 15:30 CET.

Bayer are still unbeaten, incredibly, and face rock-bottom Darmstadt. Bayern, meanwhile, host Borussia Monchengladbach.

Later, the final quarter-final in the Asian Cup sees hosts Qatar playing Uzbekistan for the chance to play Iran in the final four.

The top of the Bundesliga Flashscore

14:30 CET - Iran have scored a penalty late into added time to knock favourites Japan out of the Asian Cup to reach the semi-finals, incredible scenes! 2-1.

Iran - Japan match stats Flashscore

12:34 CET - Everton and Spurs have released their lineups for the opening match of the Premier League weekend!

Everton - Tottenham lineups Flashscore

12:20 CET - Here's how Japan and Iran will line up in Qatar. You can stream the game live on YouTube or follow the action with us here.

10:22 CET - Hello and welcome back to another weekend of football! We have much to look forward to today including quarter-finals from the Asian Cup and AFCON.

We also have a full schedule of matches in Germany and England and matches from Spain, Italy and France, so strap in!

First up, in Qatar, Iran play Japan in a blockbuster quarter-final - that kicks off at 12:30 CET.

An hour later, Tottenham face a tricky trip to Everton in the first Premier League fixture of a packed day.

In LaLiga, play gets underway with Valencia versus Almeria.