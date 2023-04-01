Football Tracker: Japan open Asian Cup account while Lazio welcome Lecce

If you like your international tournaments then this weekend could be a fun one for you. With the Asian Cup starting on Friday and the Africa Cup of Nations beginning on Saturday evening, there is plenty of international football to look forward to. There are also matches from across Europe with the return of the Bundesliga and action in Spain, Italy and England.

Sunday, January 14th

08:00 CET - Another busy day of football is upon us, with three games in the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup as well as a host of intriguing clashes in Europe's major domestic leagues.

Buckle up and enjoy every piece of the action with us here at Flashscore - it'll be a fun ride!

Saturday, January 13th

23:07 CET - Back to AFCON and Ivory Coast have won their opening game of the tournament 2-0 against Guinea Bissau with goals from Seko Fofana and Jean-Philippe Krasso to send the home crowd into raptures.

Meanwhile, back to Ligue 1 and Rennes have upset Nice 2-0 to dampen their opponents' title charge.

23:00 CET - LaLiga is over for the night and it's a great result for Real Betis, who has arrested a poor run of form to beat Granada by a single goal - Isco netting the winner 14 minutes from time.

22:37 CET - Back in Serie A, Inter have put the game to bed against Monza, running out 5-1 winners - a demolition to finish the day in Italy's top division.

22:33 CET - Ivory Coast now well in control as they have stretched their lead over Guinea Bissau thanks to a goal from Jean-Philippe Krasso - his fourth for the national side.

22:23 CET - Arnaud Kalimuendo has doubled Rennes' advantage over high-flying Nice in the 54th minute.

22:09 CET - A second of the game for Hakan Calhanoglu has put Inter well in control against Monza - the visitors now 3-0 up midway through the second half.

21:56 CET - It's half-time in the opening AFCON game as tournament hosts Ivory Coast lead 1-0 at the break thanks to a Seko Fofana strike against Guinea Bissau.

21:48 CET - Elsewhere in Europe, Rennes are leading Nice 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Benjamin Bourigeaud, whilst Real Betis and Granada are goalless in an Andalusian battle.

21:33 CET - Those two early goals for Inter are enough to give them a 2-0 half-time lead over Monza in northern Italy.

Judging by the stats, it's a fair reflection of the game.

21:13 CET - Dream start for Ivory Coast! Catching Guinea Bissau high up the pitch, Seko Fofana breaks into the box before firing home a right-footed effort to give the hosts the lead in the opening AFCON game.

21:00 CET - Two goals in two minutes for Inter has seen them take control over Monza. Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring from the spot before Lautaro Martinez doubled the advantage in quick fashion for the Serie A leaders.

Meanwhile, the Africa Cup of Nations is about to begin and you can listen to the opening game between Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau with us here.

20:42 CET - In the third and final game of the day at the Asian Cup, Uzbekistan and Syria played out a 0-0 draw.

20:37 CET - In the Basque derby, Athletic Bilbao were the victors, downing their arch-rivals Real Sociedad 2-1. The win sees them climb into third, while Sociedad remain in sixth.

20:32 CET - That is the sign of champions. Manchester City have battled back from 2-1 down against Newcastle to claim a massive 3-2 win, with talisman Kevin De Bruyne contributing a goal and a stunning assist off the bench. 20-year-old Oscar Bobb scored a brilliant winner.

20:24 CET - Borussia Dortmund have cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Darmstadt, with Jadon Sancho registering an assist off the bench in his first game back.

20:16 CET - Inter Milan head to Monza in Serie A at 20:45 CET, knowing a win will extend their lead at the top to five points, with Juventus having a game in hand.

Follow the game live with us.

20:08 CET - The start of AFCON is just under an hour away, and the line-ups are out as hosts Ivory Coast face Guinea Bissau.

19:09 CET - Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have just curled home two absolute stunners to completely turn the game around for Newcastle. Manchester City had taken the lead after Bernardo Silva scored a delightful backheel, but the Magpies now lead 2-1.

18:59 CET - Monaco missed the chance to go second in Ligue 1 after being beaten 3-1 by Reims at home.

18:05 CET - The evening match in the Bundesliga sees sixth-placed Borussia Dortmund travel to rock-bottom Darmstadt. The big news for BVB fans is that Jadon Sancho returns to the bench after completing his loan move from Manchester United.

You can follow the match live with us here.

17:58 CET - The League One clash between Reading and Port Vale has now been abondoned after home fans ran onto the pitch in a protest against the club's ownership. The match was goalless when it was interrupted in the 16th minute.

17:37 CET - Newcastle United host Manchester City in the Premier League at 18:30 CET, and the big team news is that Kevin De Bruyne is only fit enough to start on the bench.

17:34 CET - Meanwhile, over in the Asian Cup, China and Tajikistan played out a 0-0 draw in Group A.

17:30 CET - You can check out all the other match reports from the other afternoon Bundesliga games below:

FC Koln 1 Heidenheim 1

Freiburg 0 Union Berlin 0

Mainz 1 Wolfsburg 1

RB Leipzig 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1

17:25 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have scored a massive goal in the dying embers of their game with Augsburg, courtesy of Exequiel Palacios, to seal an unbelievably crucial 1-0 win. The victory sees them stretch their lead to four points at the top of the Bundesliga, but Bayern do have a game in hand. Xabi Alonso and his players are ecstatic.

16:53 CET - To Serie A, where two games have come to an end. Genoa and Torino have played out a tepid 0-0 draw, whilst Napoli left it late to beat local rivals Salernitana. Antonio Candreva opened the scoring for the visitors, before the Neopolitans had Matteo Politano to thank for the leveller before Amir Rrahmani netted in the 96th minute. Could that kickstart their season?

16:41 CET - Away from the top leagues in Europe, Reading's fans have staged a pitch protest in their League One game against Port Vale. The clubs' fans are angry with the club's owner Dai Yogge.

The businessman has failed to adhere to EFL regulations yet again and is on the brink of selling players before informing manager Ruben Selles, according to the Reading Chronicle.

16:15 CET - Saturday afternoon's Bundesliga games are all at the halfway mark with the biggest surprise coming at Augsburg, where the hosts are holding league leaders Bayer Leverkusen to a goalless draw so far. The visitors have had a plethora of chances, but have been unable to break the deadlock.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and China also remain goalless at the break in their Asian Cup group clash. It has been an even game with a VAR check for a China penalty being the most action of the first half.

In Ligue 1, Monaco and Reims are set for battle at 17:00 CET - the Monagasques can close the gap to PSG to four points at the top of the table with a win.

Meanwhile in LaLiga, Mallorca and Celta Vigo's clash has just got going with both sides looking to move away from the relegation zone.

15:57 CET - Las Palmas have got back to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 win over Villarreal. The island side saw Kike Rodriguez score in each half, whilst Juanma Herzog got the other to move them up to seventh in LaLiga.

Check out the report for the game now.

15:55 CET - Napoli are level at the break with rock-bottom Salernitana, with Matteo Politano's penalty on the stroke of half-time saving his side's blushes. The Serie A holders are on a four-game winless streak in all competitions.

15:42 CET - Today's second Asian Cup match is underway, as China take on Tajikistan in Group A.

15:30 CET - A first-half penalty from Cole Palmer proved enough for Chelsea, who battled past Fulham 1-0 to secure a morale-boosting three points. The win sees Mauricio Pochettino's men move up to eighth in the table, leapfrogging Manchester United in the process.

14:41 CET - Bayer Leverkusen resume their Bundesliga campaign in around 50 minutes, as they head to Augsburg looking to stretch their lead at the summit to four points.

14:30 CET - Back in Qatar, Australia have wrapped up a less-than-convincing 2-0 victory over a battling India - Jackson Irvine and Jordan Bos with the second half goals for the Socceroos.

14:20 CET - An even first half at Stamford Bridge, but it is the hosts Chelsea who take the lead just before the break. After Raheem Sterling was fouled by Issa Diop inside the box, the in-form Cole Palmer steps up to stroke the spot-kick home and give his side the lead over west London rivals Fulham at the break.

14:09 CET - A huge moment in the career of Jordan Bos, who has scored his first-ever senior goal for Australia to double their lead against India with 15 minutes to play.

13:45 CET - India's defence has finally been broken as it is a mistake that has cost them. St Pauli captain Jackson Irvine vollied home after a missed punch from India keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu allowed the Australian to apply the finish.

13:24 CET - Over in Qatar, it's been all Australia in the opening game of matchday two in the Asian Cup, but their opponents India have held on valiantly to go in at half-time goalless.

Can the huge underdogs, 75 places below the Aussies in the FIFA rankings, pull of a historic result and grab something out of this game in the second half?

12:35 CET - Here's how Chelsea and Fulham line up in the Premier League's early kick-off.

12:10 CET - It won't be long until we get team news ahead of the Premier League's first fixture of the day between Chelsea and Fulham.

However, there was a notable piece of team news for Manchester City yesterday, with manager Pep Guardiola confirming Erling Haaland was still unavailable for selection as his side prepare to face Newcastle later today.

07:25 CET - The weekend's football started in dramatic fashion last night with a flurry of late goals, and it promises to be another exciting day of action on this packed Saturday!

Today marks the start of the Africa Cup of Nations, with hosts Ivory Coast kicking off the tournament later on against Guinea Bissau. The Premier League also returns on a fascinating day of football as Chelsea host Fulham and Manchester City travel to Newcastle.

Furthermore, there are crucial games in Germany, Italy and Spain sure to provide plenty of drama and excitement along the way, so buckle up and stay tuned as we update you on all of this and more on our Flashscore Football Tracker.