Football Tracker: Juventus get Super Sunday rolling, Chelsea in FA Cup action

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Football Tracker: Juventus get Super Sunday rolling, Chelsea in FA Cup action
Football Tracker: Juventus get Super Sunday rolling, Chelsea in FA Cup action
Updated
Brest are hosting Lille in Ligue 1
Brest are hosting Lille in Ligue 1
AFP, Flashscore
It's been a pretty packed week of football already with a full program of European action behind us but that was just the taster for the weekend! This is your place to keep up with all the results and news to come.

Sunday, March 17th 

13:45 CET - We are not far from the day's first match in LaLiga with Sevilla taking on Celta Vigo, who are coming off the sacking of Rafael Benitez. Later on, Atletico host Barcelona in the headline game in Spain.

Fixtures and results in LaLiga this weekend
Flashscore

12:45 CET - These are the starting XIs for Chelsea and Leicester, who will kick off their FA Cup quarter-final in an hour.

Starting lineups
Flashscore

11:57 CET - Here's how Juventus and Genoa will line up today:

Juventus vs Genoa starting XIs
Flashscore

10:25 CET - Things are only going to get better as the day goes on, with the following on the agenda:

Chelsea vs Leicester (FA Cup) - 13:45 CET

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen - 15:30 CET

Manchester United vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 16:30 CET

Inter vs Napoli - 20:45 CET

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona - 21:00 CET

10:17 CET - First up today is a clash that Juventus really need to win.

Max Allegri's side have tasted victory just once in their last seven matches and have dropped behind AC Milan in the battle for second as a result. If they fail to beat Genoa today, they'll be in danger of being caught by Bologna too, and their manager will be under serious pressure. 

The match in Turin will kick off at 12:30 CET.

10:12 CET - Hello and welcome to a Sunday full of unmissable football!

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
Related Articles
Football Tracker: Roma rescue point against Fiorentina, Marseille defeat Nantes
Football Tracker: Barcelona drop points, Napoli stun Juve & Porto smash Benfica
Football Tracker: Modric scores late winner for Real Madrid, AC Milan draw with Atalanta
Show more
Football
Wolfsburg sack coach Niko Kovac after third straight Bundesliga loss
Bayern Munich chief says Harry Kane 'will take no risks' with ankle injury
Chiamaka Nnadozie saves sixth penalty for Paris FC as they thrash Guingamp
Former Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala set to lead Bay FC in NWSL debut
Casemiro pulls out of Brazil squad with injury, Porto winger Pepe to take his place
Howe insists Newcastle can still salvage season following FA Cup exit
Developing as a team more important than a top-four finsh for Spurs, says Postecoglou
Guruzeta double fires Athletic Bilbao past Alaves and into LaLiga's top four
Tottenham need to look in mirror after wake-up call against Fulham, says Son
Most Read
Sinner versus Alcaraz: A duel worth much more than second place in the ATP rankings
Football Tracker: Juventus get Super Sunday rolling, Chelsea in FA Cup action
'Sorry' Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open to 'balance schedule'
Sakkari weathers Gauff storm to book Swiatek clash in Indian Wells final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings