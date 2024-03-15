Football Tracker: Juventus get Super Sunday rolling, Chelsea in FA Cup action

It's been a pretty packed week of football already with a full program of European action behind us but that was just the taster for the weekend! This is your place to keep up with all the results and news to come.

Sunday, March 17th

13:45 CET - We are not far from the day's first match in LaLiga with Sevilla taking on Celta Vigo, who are coming off the sacking of Rafael Benitez. Later on, Atletico host Barcelona in the headline game in Spain.

Fixtures and results in LaLiga this weekend Flashscore

12:45 CET - These are the starting XIs for Chelsea and Leicester, who will kick off their FA Cup quarter-final in an hour.

Starting lineups Flashscore

11:57 CET - Here's how Juventus and Genoa will line up today:

Juventus vs Genoa starting XIs Flashscore

10:25 CET - Things are only going to get better as the day goes on, with the following on the agenda:

Chelsea vs Leicester (FA Cup) - 13:45 CET

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen - 15:30 CET

Manchester United vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 16:30 CET

Inter vs Napoli - 20:45 CET

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona - 21:00 CET

10:17 CET - First up today is a clash that Juventus really need to win.

Max Allegri's side have tasted victory just once in their last seven matches and have dropped behind AC Milan in the battle for second as a result. If they fail to beat Genoa today, they'll be in danger of being caught by Bologna too, and their manager will be under serious pressure.

The match in Turin will kick off at 12:30 CET.

10:12 CET - Hello and welcome to a Sunday full of unmissable football!