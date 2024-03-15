Football Tracker: Juventus get Super Sunday rolling, Chelsea in FA Cup action

Sunday, March 17th
13:45 CET - We are not far from the day's first match in LaLiga with Sevilla taking on Celta Vigo, who are coming off the sacking of Rafael Benitez. Later on, Atletico host Barcelona in the headline game in Spain.
12:45 CET - These are the starting XIs for Chelsea and Leicester, who will kick off their FA Cup quarter-final in an hour.
11:57 CET - Here's how Juventus and Genoa will line up today:
10:25 CET - Things are only going to get better as the day goes on, with the following on the agenda:
Chelsea vs Leicester (FA Cup) - 13:45 CET
Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen - 15:30 CET
Manchester United vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 16:30 CET
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona - 21:00 CET
10:17 CET - First up today is a clash that Juventus really need to win.
Max Allegri's side have tasted victory just once in their last seven matches and have dropped behind AC Milan in the battle for second as a result. If they fail to beat Genoa today, they'll be in danger of being caught by Bologna too, and their manager will be under serious pressure.
The match in Turin will kick off at 12:30 CET.
10:12 CET - Hello and welcome to a Sunday full of unmissable football!