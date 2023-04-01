Football Tracker: Juventus go top, Getafe beat Valencia as three reds are shown

We've had more football than usual this week with a midweek round in the Premier League and continental cup clashes behind us but there is no rest for the wicked as the weekend is upon us. Flashscore's Football Tracker is the best place to keep up with all the action.

Friday, December 8th

23:40 CET - With the Premier League action getting underway again tomorrow lunchtime, catch up on who’s injured and doubtful this weekend here.

23:15 CET - Cristiano Ronaldo (38) scored in his 1,200th professional match as Al Nassr beat Al Riyadh 4-1 in the Saudi Pro League this evening.

22:57 CET - The sole Ligue 1 match of the evening, between Montpellier and Lens, has ended goalless.

Montpellier and Lens could not be separated AFP

22:55 CET - A fiery encounter in Getafe has seen the hosts edge Valencia 1-0 in a match that saw three red cards given. We said it would be feisty!

Key match stats Flashscore

22:40 CET - Federico Gatti’s second-half goal was the difference in Turin tonight as Juventus beat Napoli 1-0 to move ahead of Inter to the summit of Serie A, at least for the time being.

Key match stats Flashscore

22:25 CET - Hoffenheim have cruised to a 3-0 victory over Bochum in the Bundesliga. A late Goncalo Paciencia goal for Bochum was very much too little, too late.

The win sees Hoffenheim close the gap on Dortmund in fifth place in the standings.

Key match stats Flashscore

21:40 CET - It’s now half-time in Turin and Juventus and Napoli are still goalless. Plenty to play for in the second 45 - follow the action with our live commentary.

21:35 CET - At half-time in Germany, Hoffenheim lead Bochum 2-0. Follow the second half here.

21:30 CET - The weekend's LaLiga action has kicked off in Getafe, who are playing host to Valencia. The sides, sitting ninth and 10th in the league, are level on points.

It's a match-up that can often be feisty and can often be tight, with four of the last six clashes ending either level or 1-0.

If Valencia want to claim victory this time, they'll have to become the first club to win at Getafe in LaLiga this season.

Over in France, Lens are taking on Montpellier.

20:36 CET - It’s almost time for kick-off in Turin as Juventus welcome Napoli in Serie A.

The hosts will go top of the table with a win so will be well up for this match. But don’t forget Napoli are the league champions and while they haven’t quite recaptured last season’s form yet, they are no mugs.

20:05 CET - After a pretty strong start to the season, sixth-place Hoffenheim haven’t won in the Bundesliga in their last four matches.

They will be looking to get back on track tonight as they host Bochum. Despite being down in 12th place, the visitors are on a good run, having not lost in their last five league outings.

Starting lineups Flashscore

19:55 CET - Following some terrible events at French football matches of late, there will be bans of away fans at various Ligue 1 matches, reportedly.

19:27 CET - Today was the deadline to submit bids to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

The final bids came from Brazil, USA & Mexico and then Germany, Belgium & the Netherlands.

FIFA will award the tournament to one of these host bids in May.

18:35 CET - Friday is press conference day and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s top managers’ thoughts for you. Follow the links below for quotes from each club’s boss ahead of the weekend.

Tottenham / Manchester City / Manchester United / Liverpool / Arsenal / Chelsea

18:30 CET - Are you a Fantasy Premier League tragic? Don’t worry, you’ve still got plenty of time to pick your lineup with the round starting tomorrow.

17:15 CET - You blink and it’s the weekend! And there’s no better way to bring in the weekend than with a fun schedule of Fright night football.

That’s exactly what we have to look forward to tonight with games in France, Italy, Germany and Spain to enjoy.

First up tonight, at 20:30 CET, Bochum travel to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Next, at 20:45 CET, is the big one for the evening as Serie A champions Napoli play away at Juventus. The Old Lady will go top with a win but Napoli will be desperate to keep up with the pace themselves.

At 21:00 CET, the evening’s action closes with Getafe vs Valencia in LaLiga and Montpellier vs Lens in Ligue 1.