Football Tracker: Juventus looking to go top of Serie A as they head to Monza

Football Tracker: Juventus looking to go top of Serie A as they head to Monza
Updated
Juve will be aiming to go to the top of Serie A
Juve will be aiming to go to the top of Serie A
Profimedia
We have arrived in the month of December, meaning the frantic, festive football season is here. Get yourselves strapped in for another great weekend as the Football Tracker keeps you up to date with all the action around Europe.

17:44 CET - The festive period in England is the busiest time in the football calendar, and for Fantasy Premier League players everywhere, it's also the trickiest time in the football calendar. But fear not, as we at Flashscore do our best on a weekly basis to give you sound advice to help you climb up your mini-league. 

Take a read of our new article right here.

17:34 CET - The other matches to look forward to today are Darmstadt vs FC Koln at 20:30 CET, Reims vs Strasbourg at 20:45 CET and Las Palmas vs Getafe at 21:00 CET. 

17:30 CET - Welcome back to the Football Tracker, and there is action across several leagues today to get the weekend underway. As well as fixtures in the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and LaLiga, the standout contest comes from Serie A at 20:45 CET.

Juventus, who currently sit in second behind Inter Milan, head to Monza, knowing victory will take them top of the league. With Inter having a tough trip to Napoli on Sunday, Juve will be well aware of how big three points would be for them.

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Kai Havertz is finally hitting his stride
Villa file complaint against Legia Warsaw after clashes at Conference League game
Updated
Tottenham expect midfielder Bentancur to be out for around two months
Jurgen Klopp believes fortress Anfield is a 'nightmare' for visiting teams
Fantasy Premier League: More questions than answers as jam-packed festive period arrives
Postecoglou and Dyche urge rulemakers to 'leave the game alone' after sin bin idea
Erik ten Hag insists Andre Onana is among Premier League's best goalkeepers
Who's Missing: 18 players ruled out ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United
Pep Guardiola says Ange Postecoglou's bravery 'makes football a better place'
