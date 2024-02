Football Tracker: Juventus pegged back against Frosinone, Monaco travel to Lens

With a mid-week full of European Cup goodness, we haven't been short on football this week and the next few days will only continue to entertain with big clashes to come in the Bundesliga and Serie A plus the League Cup final.

Sunday, February 25th

12:36 CET - Well that didn't take long! Juventus have the lead against Frosinone inside three minutes, with Dusan Vlahovic (24) scoring his 14th league goal of the season.

12:25 CET - We're a little over 30 minutes away from Lens against Monaco kicking off in Ligue 1. There are just a couple of points separating the two sides in the hunt for European qualification.

Current Ligue 1 standings

11:35 CET - Our first match of the day comes in Serie A, with second-placed Juventus hosting Frosinone.

Team lineups

10:10 CET - After a busy day of football yesterday, the action keeps on coming as Liverpool play Chelsea in the League Cup final later today at 16:00 CET.

Chelsea vs Liverpool H2H

Elsewhere, Wolves host Sheffield United in the Premier League, Paris Saint-Germain welcome Rennes to the French capital and Real Madrid host Sevilla in LaLiga.

There’s also plenty of intriguing action in the Bundesliga with Dortmund coming up against Hoffenheim, as well as in Serie A, where Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan all take to the field.

Saturday, February 24th

21:56 CET - Meanwhile in Spain, Almeria came back from a goal down twice to draw 2-2 with Atletico Madrid who will be frustrated with dropping two points.

Almeria - Atletico Madrid match stats

21:55 CET - A commanding win from Arsenal as they well and truly put Wednesday night behind them, winning 4-1 against a poor Newcastle side who look a shadow of the team who finished inside the top four last season.

Arsenal - Newcastle United match stats

21:56 CET - Despite taking an early lead, Atletico Madrid were pushed back by Almeria who found an equaliser just before the half hour mark and it is 1-1 at half time.

21:46 CET - An impressive half from Arsenal as they leave Wednesday nights disapointment firmly in the past. A Sven Botman own goal followed by a Kai Havertz (24) strike has given them a commanding 2-0 lead at the break.

21:01 CET - And in Spain, Almeria have started their match against Champions League hopefuls Atletico Madrid.

21:00 CET - Arsenal's all important match in the Premier League title race has just kicked off as they host Newcastle United.

20:38 CET - In LaLiga, Alaves have drawn 1-1 at home to Mallorca after a late equaliser from the visitors.

20:33 CET - In a less drama packed match in the Premier League, champions Manchester City edged to victory despite a strong fight from hosts Bournemouth. Phil Foden's first half close range effort was the difference on the day, with City winning 1-0 and moving one point off league leaders Liverpool.

Bournemouth - Man City match stats

20:26 CET - In a season at risk of derailing, Harry Kane has once again come to the rescue for Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich. The English striker has taken to German football like clockwork. His brace today brings his tally in the Bundesliga to 27 goals in 23 Bundesliga games, astonhsing numbers in his debut season.

Read the match report here.

Bayern Munich - RB Leipzig match stats

20:14 CET - On the back of a narrow midweek defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League, Atletico Madrid return to LaLiga action with a trip to Almeria and the lineups are out for that match too.

Almeria - Atletico Madrid match lineups

20:05 CET - The countdown is on for a big and rare evening match in the Premier League between title hopefuls Arsenal and inconsisent Newcastle United. Arsenal have made just one change from their midweek Champions League against Porto as Jorginho comes in for Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal - Newcastle match line ups

19:57 CET - It is all over in the Serie A between Salernitana and Monza and it is the away side Monza who previal 2-0 against a struggling Salernitana who remain bottom of the league.

Salernitana - Monza match stats

19:46 CET - Who else? Harry Kane (30) is a goal machine and that was him at his clinical best as he gave Bayern Munich a much needed lead over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. 1-0 to Bayern.

19:20 CET - We're at the halfway stage in the crunch Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, and the score remains 0-0 after a cagey first half.

Elsewhere, Manchester City have produced an assured display against Bournemouth to lead 1-0 at half-time thanks to Phil Foden's close-range effort.

Match stats

18:59 CET - It's half-time between Salernitana and Monza in Serie A, with nothing to seperate the two sides so far.

18:51 CET - An important result to bring you at the bottom of Ligue 1, with Nantes earning a hard-fought 1-0 win at relegation rivals Lorient.

Match stats

18:30 CET - Two massive games in the Premier League and Bundesliga are now underway.

18:17 CET - A superb performance from Barcelona sees them ease past Getafe 4-0. The result moves Xavi's men to within five points of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga.

Match stats

18:05 CET - An action-packed afternoon comes to an end in the Premier League, as Fulham clinch a dramatic late win over Manchester United and Aston Villa consolidate their place in the top-four with a 4-2 victory at home to Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, Oliver Glasner's reign as Crystal Palace manager got off to a dream start with a convincing triumph over 10-man Burnley, while Brighton salvaged a late point against Everton.

Latest Premier League round

17:40 CET - We've got two massive games coming up shortly at 18:30 CET. Manchester City travel to Bournemouth looking to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool, while Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig in a crunch clash at the top of the Bundesliga.

Here are the lineups for those matches: