Football Tracker: Juventus score at the death to snatch win at Monza and go top of Serie A

We have arrived in the month of December, meaning the frantic, festive football season is here. Get yourselves strapped in for another great weekend as the Football Tracker keeps you up to date with all the action around Europe.

23:30 CET - There was also some women's international football going on, with Ella Toone (24) being the hero for England as they came from two goals down to beat the Netherlands 3-2 in their Nations League tie, keeping alive Team GB's hopes of qualifying for the Olympic Games.

Check out our report here

23:01 CET - In other results from around Europe, Reims' great season continued with a 2-1 win against Strasbourg, while over in Spain, Las Palmas cruised past 10-man Getafe 2-0.

22:43 CET - Juventus looked to have missed out on the chance to go top of Serie A when Monza equalised in the 91st minute, but they had Federico Gatti (25) to thank, who scored just three minutes later to break the hearts of the home faithful and seal a massive 2-1 victory which took them above Inter Milan.

Check out our match report right here

Match stats Statsperform

22:25 CET - FC Koln have clinched an absolutely crucial 1-0 away win at Darmstadt to leapfrog their opponents out of the relegation zone.

21:09 CET - Meanwhile, there was a crunch clash over in the Saudi Pro League, which saw top-of-the-table Al Hilal take on second-placed Al Nassr. In the end, Al Hilal ran out 3-0 victors, with Aleksandar Mitrovic (29) bagging a brace. The win sees them extend their lead at the top of the table to 7 points.

20:19 CET - A relegation six-pointer in the Bundesliga is about to get underway, with Darmstadt, who are one point above the relegation zone, facing bottom-of-the-table FC Koln. A win for the latter would see them climb out of the bottom three and consequently, their opponents drop into it.

19:59 CET - Monza vs Juve kicks off in just over 45 minutes, and the lineups are out.

Follow the match live with us at Flashscore as the Italian giants attempt to go top of Serie A.

Team lineups Flashscore

17:44 CET - The festive period in England is the busiest time in the football calendar, and for Fantasy Premier League players everywhere, it's also the trickiest time in the football calendar. But fear not, as we at Flashscore do our best on a weekly basis to give you sound advice to help you climb up your mini-league.

Take a read of our new article right here.

17:34 CET - The other matches to look forward to today are Darmstadt vs FC Koln at 20:30 CET, Reims vs Strasbourg at 20:45 CET and Las Palmas vs Getafe at 21:00 CET.

17:30 CET - Welcome back to the Football Tracker, and there is action across several leagues today to get the weekend underway. As well as fixtures in the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and LaLiga, the standout contest comes from Serie A at 20:45 CET.

Juventus, who currently sit in second behind Inter Milan, head to Monza, knowing victory will take them top of the league. With Inter having a tough trip to Napoli on Sunday, Juve will be well aware of how big three points would be for them.