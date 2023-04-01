Football Tracker: Juventus taking on Sassuolo, Barcelona host Celta Vigo

It's a weekend full of derbies across the footballing world with big games happening in Prague, London and Paris. We will be bringing you all the news and views in our weekend football tracker after the first full midweek of European action.

23rd September

18:38 CET - Just eight minutes in, Everton are a goal up at Brentford courtesy of Abdoulaye Doucoure (30) in what is a crucial match for them. See if the home side can get back into the contest at Flashscore.

18:18 CET - Barcelona have made an unbeaten start to the season, and host Celta Vigo next in just under 15 minutes. Make sure you follow the match live with us.

18:14 CET - Over in LaLiga, a struggling Sevilla side managed to claim a 0-0 draw at Osasuna.

18:11 CET - Juventus are looking to continue their good start to the season, as they head to Sassuolo in Serie A. The game kicked off 10 minutes ago, and you can follow it live on Flashscore.

18:00 CET - Manchester City manage to get over the line against Nottingham Forest and seal a 2-0 win despite being a man down.

17:59 CET - And they do! Luton Town get their first-ever point in the Premier League as they draw against Wolves 1-1.

17:32 CET - Luton Town are fighting hard to earn their first point in the Premier League as they are holding off Wolves at 1-1 with just over 15 minutes left.

17:19 CET - Harry Kane completes his first hat-trick in a Bayern shirt as he takes them to a 7-0 triumph against Bochum.

17:10 CET - Manchester City are down to 10 men after an altercation with Morgan Gibbs-White saw Rodri sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct.

17:04 CET - Another late opener came through super sub Timo Werner for RB Leipzig at Borussia Monchengladbach with 15 minutes left to play.

16:58 CET - Marco Reus opened the scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Wolfsburg from close range after latching on to a pass from Julian Brandt.

16:45 CET - Harry Kane finds the net again! The English international scores from the spot to put Bayern 5-0 up against Bochum.

16:30 CET - Milan's second half against Verona is imminent, the hosts are 1-0 up and have been dominant but will be aiming to find their second soon.

16:15 CET - Erling Haaland joins the party with a bullet of a header serviced by a Matheus Nunes cross to double City's lead against Nottingham.

16:11 CET - As the half-time draws to a close, Harry Kane becomes the provider this time as he tees up Leroy Sane for Bayern's fourth in front of a helpless Bochum.

16:08 CET - Unsurprisingly, Manchester City are not holding back. The Premier League champions quickly find their first goal of the day against Nottingham Forest thanks to Phil Foden at the seventh minute.

16:05 CET - The goal-fest between Girona and Mallorca ends in the hosts' victory with an animated 5-3!

16:02 CET - The Premier League weekend begins as Manchester City, Wolves and Crystal Palace kick-off.

16:00 CET - They are flying! Bayern Munich find their third, this time thanks to Matthijs de Ligt who helps the host assert their dominance.

15:40 CET - Bayern Munich are already 2-0 up with 12 minutes in as Eric Choupo Moting and Harry Kane found the net against Bochum.

15:37 CET - Rafael Leao opens the scoring for Milan against Hellas Verona with his first shot on target at the eighth minute.

15:31 CET - Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr (23) could return for this weekend's LaLiga clash against Atletico Madrid, manager Carlo Ancelotti (64) said on Saturday.

The forward has not played for Real since suffering a thigh muscle injury during a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo last month. He also missed Brazil's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.

"Vinicius trained with the team yesterday, he's in good shape," Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Sunday's game at the Metropolitano Stadium.

15:30 CET - A delayed kick-off due to weather conditions. but the Serie A weekend is underway nevertheless! AC Milan host Hellas Verona, stay tuned as we bring you the latest from the San Siro.

Beginning at the same time are the majority of the Bundesliga clashes today.

14:52 CET - Only one early game on Saturday, and it takes place in LaLiga where Girona have been electric against Mallorca. Four first-half goals from the Catalans cancelled out a fourth-minute goals from Vedat Muriqi.

13:49 CET - The North London derby tends to be one of spiciest fixtures on the Premier League calendar - the next instalment will be no different.

The latest edition of the derby is expected to carry a little more needle than usual, with both sides putting their undefeated league starts on the line.

Ahead of what promises to be another pulsating clash between the pair, Flashscore News takes a look at five of the best moments the North London derby has served up over the years.

8:05 CET - And the weekend begins! Today Europe's top five leagues will witness some exciting clashes, continuing all the way through to Sunday night. Focusing on what is ahead though, Manchester United visit Burnley while their rivals City take on Nottingham Forest at home.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund make appearances in Bundesliga action as they face Bochum and Wolfsburg respectively. In Italy, Milan, Juventus and Lazio play consecutively.

Barcelona clash with Celta Vigo in LaLiga tonight. A packed first half of the weekend, keep checking in here as we bring you the latest news and updates from football all over the globe.

22nd September

23:03 CET - Athletic Bilbao move up to third in LaLiga with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Alaves.

Inaki Williams scored in the 18th minute before turning provider in the second half for Oihan Sancet.

22:55 CET - It's all over in the south of France, as Nice take the spoils away from Monaco with a late Jeremy Boga goal. The heat will be on Folarin Balogun though, who missed two penalties for the hosts - one with both halves.

22:38 CET - Lecce continued their great start to the season with a narrow 1-0 victory over the 10 men of Genoa.

They move the second in Serie A thanks to a goal from Remi Oudin.

22:28 CET - Stuttgart move atop of the Bundesliga and Serhou Guirassy makes history as he scores twice to set up a 3-1 victory over lowly Darmstadt. The Guinea striker now has 10 goals from his opening five games, levelling Robert Lewandowski as the only player to do so.

21:50 CET - Half-time on the French Riviera as Monaco and Nice go into the break goalless. The Monagasques should be ahead though after a missed penalty.

Meanwhile in LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao lead Alaves at half-time thanks to a goal from Inaki Williams.

21:35 CET - Over in Serie A, it is goalless between Lecce and Genoa, however I Rossoblu are down to 10 men with Spaniard Aaron Martin given his marching orders for two bookable offences.

21:18 CET - In Stuttgart, despite falling behind to Darmstadt early on, the hosts have fought their way back to lead 2-1 at the break. The pick of the goals came from Serhou Guirassy from the edge of the box that found the top corner. It is already his ninth goal of the season.

21:12 CET - Folarin Balogun has an early chance for Monaco to draw first blood in the derby against Nice, but his penalty is denied by Marcin Bulka, who pulls off a great save. Still goalless.

21:00 CET - Our other three games from Europe's biggest leagues have begun with Monaco and Nice headlining the action in the Derby de la Cote D'Azur. Amidst the usual rivalry, both sides could end the night top of the Ligue 1 table - a game well worth keeping an eye on tonight.

20:54 CET - World champions Spain have battled to a 3-2 win over the world's number one-ranked team Sweden in their Nations League Group A game after a week blighted by uncertainty caused by the continued fall-out from their World Cup win.

20:32 CET - Stuttgart and Darmstadt are underway in the Bundesliga. A win for Stuttgart would see them continue at the top of the table whereas their opponents are still hunting for their first win this season.

20:24 CET - Salernitana have turned it around in the second half of their Serie A encounter with Frosinone with Jovane Cabral netting his first goal for the club in the 1-1 draw.

19:29 CET - West Ham United are one of the Premier League's strongest teams, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (55) said on Friday, as he urged his side to be at their very best against last season's Europa Conference League winners.

Meanwhile in Serie A, Frosinone are leading Salernitana 1-0 in the early Friday night game thanks to a goal from experienced defender Simone Romagnoli.

18:16 CET - Some good news coming out of Spain for Barcelona's fans with manager Xavi Hernandez is set to sign a new two-year deal with the Catalan club.

They won LaLiga last year under his leadership and currently sit second, two points behind rivals Real Madrid.

16:54 CET - Before the action gets underway later this evening, we have plenty of original content for you to get your teeth into.

From our surprise packages in Hack the Weekend to who you should be starting in your FPL side, we have all the bases covered for another gripping few days of football.

16:31 CET: Welcome to another edition of our football tracker, bringing you biggest stories from the beautiful game throughout the weekend.

It kicks off tonight with Monaco and Nice headlining the billing. Nice come off the back of a eyebrow-raising victory over PSG last time out, whilst Monaco top the Ligue 1 standings after five games.

Elsewhere, we have games in the top flights of Italy, Spain and Germany, whilst in England, under-pressure Erik ten Hag (53) has called for unity after a stuttering start to their season that included losses to Brighton and Bayern Munich this week alone.

Elsewhere, the biggest football news of the day comes from Germany, where Julian Nagelsmann (36) has been named head coach of the men's national side ahead of them hosting Euro 2024 next summer.

The former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich manager has spoke of his excitement of leading his national side into a major tournament. He signed a deal that will expire after the competition, meaning he could be seen as a short-term fix for the role vacated by Hansi Flick's sacking earlier this month.

