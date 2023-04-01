Football Tracker: Kane opens Bayern account as Friday night action lights up Europe

Harry Kane is off the mark for Bayern

With a number of top European leagues fully underway, it is the turn of the Bundesliga and Serie A to begin this weekend. In the Football Tracker, we will be keeping you up to date with the results and scores from across the footballing world, as well as any important news for the die-hard fans out there!

23:45 CET - Brazil have omitted West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta (25) from their squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers amid media reports that the English FA and FIFA have opened an investigation into potential betting rule breaches.

Neymar (31), meanwhile, is included. Read more about that here.

23:40 CET - Valencia secured their second win of the new LaLiga season after beating Las Palmas 1-0 at home thanks to a Pepelu penalty in the second half.

22:58 CET - Marseille and Metz have drawn 2-2 in an entertaining Ligue 1 encounter.

Marseille were a goal up when hosts Metz had a man sent off with 30 minutes to go. The newly promoted side managed to grab two goals and the lead in response to that setback, however, before Vitinha levelled things for OM.

20:50 CET - A late Chris Wood goal ensured that Nottingham Forest took all three points from promoted Sheffield United in their Premier League encounter tonight.

22:28 CET - Bayern added a couple more goals late on to beat Werder 4-0 and get their Bundesliga campaign off to a flyer in Bremen!

22:08 CET - Harry Kane (30) has scored his first goal for Bayern Munich just 75 minutes into his first Bundesliga match! It’s now 2-0 to Bayern over in Bremen.

21:30 CET - Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (32) has had surgery following the hamstring injury he suffered at Burnley on the opening day of the Premier League season and he's feeling more upbeat than before.

21:28 CET - Villarreal have picked up a narrow 1-0 win away at Mallorca in LaLiga thanks to a second-half goal from Gerard Moreno.

20:55 CET - In case you missed it, Italy have a new men's national team coach and it's Luciano Spalletti!

20:51 CET - We’ve had an early goal in the Premier League’s Friday night match as well.

Taiwo Awoniyi putting Forest into an early lead over Sheffield United.

20:37 CET - Well, that didn't take long! Leroy Sane has already scored for Bayern!

20:33 CET - The Bundesliga’s 2023/24 season is underway as Bayern Munich's opening match at Werder Bremen has kicked off!

20:00 CET - Serie A is back this weekend and the big question is how Juventus will respond to their nightmare 2022/23 campaign.

18:20 CET - Manchester United must show more personality to improve their away record against top sides in the Premier League, manager Erik ten Hag said ahead of Saturday's game at Tottenham.

18:12 CET - According to the Daily Mail, Lucas Paqueta (25) is being investigated by the FA for potential betting breaches. It has also been reported in the last few hours by Fabrizio Romano that a potential move to Man City has collapsed. Whether the two matters are related is unclear.

The round of fixtures kicks off in a little over two hours with Mallorca versus Villarreal.

LaLiga fixtures this weekend Flashscore

16:48 CET - Speaking to the press ahead of their respective sides' matches this weekend, Tottenham's Ange Postecoglu confirmed that Cristian Romero (25) will be fit to face Manchester United, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp called for more financial regulation in the transfer market and Pep Guardiola said Man City are ready to face Newcastle after their Super Cup win.

14:46 CET - PSG may have laboured to a 0-0 draw against Lorient in their first game of the season, but this time, they will have Kylian Mbappe (24) and Ousmane Dembele (26) who are likely to start against Toulouse, according to Luis Enrique.

14:11 CET - Not the best news for Chelsea fans this morning. Mauricio Pochettino has revealed in his presser that Reece James (23) will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring problem, with the club confirming that he is starting rehabilitation.

14:09 CET - Newcastle go to Manchester City this weekend in what should be a cracking Premier League clash. Magpies manager Eddie Howe is certain that City won't be complacent following their Super Cup win.

13:55 CET - Fantasy Premier League fan? Well, you should take a look at our weekly dive into who to buy and who to let go!

13:26 CET - We all love a good derby: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Inter vs AC Milan, Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce. But what about the lesser-known and talked-about derbies? This weekend, Eintracht Frankfurt and Darmstadt 98 go head-to-head in the Bundesliga, and there is certainly a lot to know about their history...

13:23 CET - In perhaps the best news of the day, PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico (29) is set to return home from hospital, months after he suffered serious head injuries and was put in an induced coma.

13:04 CET - After their heartbreaking failure to clinch their first Bundesliga title in over 10 years on the last day of the 2022/23 season, Borussia Dortmund begin their quest to put that disappointment behind them when they take on Cologne on Saturday.

13:00 CET - Welcome back to the second edition of the Football Tracker! We have another great weekend in store, and we will do our best to keep you entertained and updated. Tonight, Bayern Munich begin their Bundesliga campaign against Werder Bremen, with all eyes on a certain Harry Kane (30), who is set to start for the champions.

In the Premier League, Nottingham Forest host Sheffield United this evening, while Marseille head to Metz in Ligue 1.

Finally, in LaLiga, Mallorca face Villarreal as Valencia host Las Palmas.

As promised, we will be providing you with all the results from these matches, so make sure to stay tuned!