Football Tracker: Kulusevski double the lead for Spurs as they lead 2-0 at Bournemouth

It feels like the football never comes to a standstill, with another weekend of top-quality action back upon us. Stay tuned to the football tracker over the coming days as we provide you with all the quotes, scores and biggest news from the world of football. We go again!

26th August

15:15 CET - More team news as Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest XI have been posted.

15:04 CET - Arsenal and Fulham have both released their starting lineups for the clash this afternoon.

14:54 CET - Dejan Kulusevski finds his first goal in 27 appearances to double Spurs' lead. Heung-Min Son found left-back Iyenoma Udogie who cut it back to the Swede to put in a sweet finish.

14:46 CET - Spurs will be looking to double the lead and confirm the win while Bournemouth believe they still have a chance to comeback as the second half begins.

Spurs are heading into the second half with momentum Statsperform, Profimedia

14:30 CET - BREAKING: FIFA's Disciplinary Committee said on Saturday it has provisionally suspended Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish soccer federation, amid uproar after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup.

"The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee... has decided today to provisionally suspend Mr Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level," FIFA said in a statement.

14:20 CET - Spurs are officially 45 minutes away from their first away victory of the season as they head to the dressing rooms with a 1-0 lead at Bournemouth.

13:47 CET - With just over 15 minutes in, new signing James Maddison finds the net for this new-looking Spurs. Pape Sarr found him with a delightful pass between the Bournemouth defence as the forward just needed to push it past Neto to find the net as Spurs lead 1-0.

13:30 CET - And we are off! Spurs and Bournemouth clash is underway.

12:51 CET - Another busy day of football across Europe and the world, which starts with Premier League action between Tottenham and Bournemouth on the south coast at 13:30 CET.

Here are the lineups for the early kick-off, and make sure to follow the game live with our dedicated audio commentary, which begins five minutes before the start of the game.

Bournemouth - Tottenham lineups Flashscore

11:41 CET - The early kick-off is just under two hours away as our Premier League weekend action sees Spurs going to Bournemouth, and they will be looking to Richarlison (26) to lead from the front.

The Brazilian has not been as impressive as the Tottenham faithful would have wanted him to be so far.

Richarlison stats against Man United Statsperfrom, Profimedia

10:26 CET - Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou (26) has backed forward Richarlison to find the net regularly this season, despite the Brazil international's struggles in front of goal so far in the new campaign.

Richarlison, who has scored three goals and registered four assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for Spurs since joining from Everton in July last year, is yet to find the net this season.

See what the Spurs boss had to say here.

9:43 CET - Liverpool's margin for error in the transfer market is slim compared to their rivals, manager Jurgen Klopp said, while acknowledging that it is not easy to work with budget constraints.

Liverpool have signed three players so far, and with the Premier League's transfer window closing on September 1, there are concerns among supporters if the club will have more incoming players in what was expected to be a busy close season at Anfield.

Read the full story here.

6:27 CET - Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr (23) will be sidelined for their next LaLiga game at home to Getafe with a leg muscle problem, coach Carlo Ancelotti after his side won 1-0 at Celta Vigo on Friday.

The forward could also miss the start of Brazil's World Cup qualifying campaign, having been substituted after 15 minutes. Real face Getafe on September 2 while Brazil host Bolivia six days later before travelling to Peru on September 12.

However, Ancelotti said the injury was not serious.

Read the full story here.

6:16: CET - After a disappointing season last year, Raheem Sterling (28) is shining in the opening of this campaign under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. After scoring two goals in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Luton the Argentine was more than happy with the forward's return to form.

Read the full story here.

25th August

23:19 CET - Over in Vigo, Jude Bellingham is continuing his fine start to the season with another goal, this time thanks to good work from Joselu. It seems like the English star is the perfect fit for Real Madrid, who won their game 1-0.

Check out the full report with Flashscore.

Celta Vigo - Real Madrid match stats StatsPerform

22:57 CET - Elsewhere, Nantes and Monaco shared the spoils a six-goal thriller with Monaco substitute Myron Boadu netting in stoppage time to level.

Read the full report now.

Monaco are yet to lose in Ligue 1 so far this season AFP

And it's over at Stamford Bridge - a routine 3-0 win for Chelsea over Luton.

Chelsea - Luton Town match stats StatsPerform

22:38 CET - Back at the Bridge and it has all been about Raheem Sterling, who has now scored two and set up Nicolas Jackson for his first goal in a Chelsea shirt. The hosts now lead Luton 3-0 as the game enters its closing stages.

Raheem Sterling has been Chelsea's most influential player against Luton AFP

Meanwhile in Vigo, Celta are currently holding Real Madrid - that clash is 0-0 at the start of the second half.

Follow the game live now.

22:26 CET - Over in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig came from a goal down against Stuttgart to thump them 5-1 and win their first game of the season.

RB Leipzig - Stuttgart full match stats StatsPerform

Read our full report now.

21:52 CET - Jenni Hermoso (33) - the player at the centre of the Luis Rubielas scandal in Spain - has issued her first statement since the Spanish football president kissed her without consent during last weekend's Women's World Cup trophy presentation.

A powerful statement.

Read the full story now as it continues to develop.

21:27 CET - Over on the Canary Islands, Las Palmas held Basque side Real Sociedad to a goalless draw.

Check out the full report now.

Munir El Haddadi in action for Las Palmas AFP

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling has opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge against Luton with a beautiful solo effort. His side lead 1-0 and you can follow the game live now with our dedicated audio commentary.

20:02 CET - More news from off the pitch, where former referee Mike Dean (55) has admitted that he didn't send Anthony Taylor (44) to the VAR screen during a Chelsea and Tottenham clash in 2022, because he didn't want the referee to receive 'more grief'.

Read the full story now.

20:00 CET - Back to the Rubiales saga and every member of Spain's Women's World Cup, including Jenni Hermoso (33) has sent out a statement saying they will not play for the national side until Luis Rubiales (46) is removed as the football federation's president.

More than 50 players have signed the statement. Alongside this, the Spanish government have said this evening that they will be investigating the kissing scandal further.

Read about the statement here.

17:10 CET - Bayern Munich take on Augsburg this weekend, and the German champions will be banking on their 'super-striker' Harry Kane (3) to bring more consistency to them this season.

Read our Bundesliga preview here.

17:02 CET - Good news for Arsenal fans as Mikel Arteta has suggested in his press conference that injured striker Gabriel Jesus (26) is set to play some part in tomorrow's game against Fulham.

Hear what Arteta had to say to the media now.

16:36 CET - Pep Guardiola may be sitting at home recovering from a back injury, but assistant manager Juanma Lillo says that the Spaniard is still fully focused on Manchester City's next match against Sheffield United.

Read what he had to say here.

15:45 CET - James Maddison (26) is expected to be available for Tottenham Hotspur's game against Bournemouth after he picked up an injury in their win over Manchester United, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday.

Maddison finished the game on Saturday but was later seen leaving the stadium wearing a protective boot, and did not train until Friday.

"Madders trained today unrestricted. We'll see how he holds up but at the moment he will be available," Postecoglou told reporters ahead of Saturday's game.

Read the full story now.

15:25 CET - Spanish World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas (29) has added her voice to the growing outcry over Rubiales' speech earlier today.

It's safe to say she wants change.

15:04 CET - Away from the pitch, it has been another controversial day for Spanish football president Luis Rubiales (46), who, despite reports suggesting he would resign during a press conference this morning, came out defiant, doubling down on his intention to ride the storm created last weekend when he kissed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso during the World Cup trophy presentation.

Luis Rubiales will not step down Reuters

Read the full story here.

14:17 CET - Barcelona have been far from their best at the start of the season, but will have to be significantly better this weekend as they face a tough test against Villarreal.

Read our LaLiga preview here.

14:00 CET - The football weekend is here again, and this Friday, there are a whole host of tasty fixtures for you. In the Premier League, a winless Chelsea host newly promoted Luton at 21:00 CET, while Real Madrid head to Celta Vigo in LaLiga at 21:30 CET. Additionally, both Las Palmas and Real Sociedad will be searching for their first victory when they take each other on at 19:30 CET.

Meanwhile, a free-scoring Monaco side face Nantes in Ligue 1 at 21:00 CET, and Leipzig will be aiming to bounce back from an opening-day defeat against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga at 20:30 CET.

Phew, busy evening!