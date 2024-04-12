Football Tracker: Lazio and Betis both in action as Friday offers four top matches

Felipe Anderson scored twice in the first half for Lazio

There's a pretty big weekend of football approaching with Bayer Leverkusen set to wrap up the Bundesliga title. Our Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the top results, stories and stats.

21:35 CET - Lazio have a commanding 3-1 lead over Salernitana at half-time in their Serie A clash.

It's still goalless going into the second period between Augsburg and Union Berlin in Germany.

20:30 CET - There are two games kicking off at 21:00 CET this evening with Lens going to relegation-threatened Metz in Ligue 1 and an intriguing clash in Spain.

In LaLiga, eighth-placed Real Betis are hosting Celta Vigo (17th). While Betis have enjoyed a much better season, they have lost their last four matches in the league. Celta will thus fancy their chances as they bid to get further away from danger.

Recent form Flashscore

20:10 CET - Below you can see the starting lineups for Lazio’s Serie A clash with rock-bottom Salernitana. Both sides will be desperate for a win tonight - Lazio to boost their European hopes and Salernitana to mount an unlikely great escape.

Before that kicks off, Augsburg’s clash with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga will get underway at half-past.

Starting lineups Flashscore

19:00 CET - Hello and welcome to the Football Tracker for what could be a historic weekend of action. Of course, the main event this weekend will be Bayer Leverkusen's potential Bundesliga title win but that's not until Sunday. Before then, we have a look to look forward to!

Tonight there are matches in Germany, Spain, Italy and France to enjoy and we will have those results plus more right here for you. Here's the program for the evening:

20:30 CET - Augsburg vs Union Berlin

20:45 CET - Lazio vs Salernitana

21:00 CET - Metz vs Lens

21:00 CET - Real Betis vs Celta Vigo