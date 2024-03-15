Football Tracker: Lazio & Athletic win, Nice finally back to winning ways in Ligue 1

It's been a pretty packed week of football already with a full program of European action behind us but that was just the taster for the weekend! This is your place to keep up with all the results and news to come.

Saturday, March 16th

00:20 CET - That's all from us on the Tracker for this evening. If you thought Saturday was fun, just you wait for Sunday! There is a feast of football to come so be sure to tune in tomorrow.

22:59 CET - In LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao have beaten their Basque neighbours Alaves 2-0 to jump ahead of Atletico Madrid into fourth for the time being.

LaLiga's top five Flashscore

22:57 CET - After a truly terrible run of form, Nice are back to winning ways in Ligue 1 after beating Lens 3-1 on the road. Nice hadn’t won in their last six league outings and the win sees them leapfrog Lens and move back into the top four. Read a full report here.

22:43 CET - Lazio have gotten life after Maurizio Sarri off to a winning start by edging Frosinone 3-2 in an entertaining end to the day’s action in Serie A. Two second-half goals from Taty Castellanos fired the Romans to victory.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

21:54 CET - Here are the half time scores in the late games in LaLiga and Ligue 1:

Athletic Bilbao 2 Alaves 0

Lens 0 Nice 1

Over in Serie A, the second half is underway between Frosinone and Lazio, it's 1-1.

20:36 CET - Over in Spain, Girona's title hopes look to be all but dashed after they fell to a 1-0 loss at Getafe. The Catalans are now 10 points adrift of Real Madrid in LaLiga.

In the late game, Athletic Bilbao are taking on Basque rivals Alaves hoping to move into the top four.

Girona in the standings Flashscore

20:26 CET - In the final of three Premier League fixtures today, Spurs have been absolutely outplayed by London rivals Fulham, losing 3-0 at Craven Cottage. Read all about the game here.

In the last Bundesliga match of the day, Stuttgart have emphatically beaten Hoffenheim 3-0.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

20:24 CET - Manchester City have cruised into the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over fellow Premier League side Newcastle. After Bernardo Silva’s first-half brace, the match somewhat fizzled out in the second 45.

Read a full report of the match here.

19:56 CET - Lecce have edged Salernitana 1-0 in Serie A. Earlier in Ligue 1, Strasbourg beat Nantes 3-1 on the road.

There is a game yet to come in each league too with now managerless Lazio travelling to Frosinone and Lens taking on out-of-form Nice.

The scores and fixtures in the current round of Serie A Flashscore

19:21 CET - At half time in the second FA Cup quarter-final, Manchester City lead Newcastle 2-0 thanks to a double from Bernardo Silva.

18:46 CET - Whilst any hope of a famous title might have evaporated in recent weeks, Girona can move closer to a place in next season's Champions League if they can beat Getafe this evening. That match has also started.

Follow the match here.

18:43 CET - There is also one final Premier League game today that is underway as Spurs travel to Fulham and it is also underway.

Follow that match here.

18:30 CET - After the drama earlier between Coventry and Wolves, the second FA Cup quarter-final is underway with Manchester City facing Newcastle United. Is another upset on the cards this evening?

Follow the live audio commentary here.

18:15 CET - No surprises in LaLiga this evening as Real Madrid have made no mistake, beating Osasuna 4-2 with Vini Junior scoring a brace. That is six goals in four games for the Brazilian.

Check out the match report here.

LaLiga table Flashscore

18:00 CET - Luton Town might have just saved their season with a huge equaliser late on against relegation rivals Nottingham Forest having trailed for most of the game!

Read the match report here.

Burnley's season might not quite be over yet as they produced a spirited display to beat the 10-men of Brentford 2-1.

Check out the match stats here.

17:30 CET - If it took Bayern a little while to warm up their tyers, they flew past Darmstadt and into the distance in that second half, winning 5-2. That is 13 goals scored from Bayern in their last two Bundesliga matches. Finding form just weeks before facing Arsenal. Uh oh.

Read more about the win here.

Bayern Munich - Darmstadt match stats Flashscore

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga:

Heidenheim 1 Bourissa Monchengladbach 1

Mainz 2 Bochum 0

Union Berlin 2 Werder Bremen 1

Wolfsburg 1 Augsburg 3

16:58 CET - In Italy, both Monza and Torino kept their hopes of a top half finish in Serie A as they defeated Cagliari and Udinese respectivley.

16:24 CET - A largely quiet first half of Bundesliga action has come to an end. Although the headline match of the afternoon has been anything but quiet. Bayern Munich found themselves a goal down and in trouble against Darmstadt but then a quickfire double sees them 2-1 up at the break. Harry Kane set up the first for Jamal Musiala before scoring himself to add to his incredible tally in his debut season.

I was having a conversation last night with Argentines about Kane being the best striker in the world and unsurprisingly they weren't in agreement. But I don't think it is a crazy statement to make, his form this season has been nothing short of incredible.

Follow the second half here.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga:

Heidenheim 0 Bourissa Monchengladbach 1

Mainz 1 Bochum 0

Union Berlin 0 Werder Bremen 0

Wolfsburg 1 Augsburg 1

15:58 CET - Real Madrid's almost inevitable march towards the La Liga title can move another step closer this afternoon if they can find a way past mid-table Osasuna. This is Madrid's final game without the suspended Jude Bellingham and the other piece of team news is Toni Kroos replaces fellow veteran Luka Modric in midfield.

Check out the match preview here.

Osasuna - Real Madrid lineups Flashscore

15:55 CET - The first match of the day in LaLiga has come to an end with Mallorca defeating Granada for the first time in 11 years, winning 1-0 after an 85th-minute winner.

Read the match report and summary here.

15:15 CET - Coventry have stunned Premier League side Wolves in the first quarter-final of the FA Cup, winning 3-2 thanks to two injury-time goals! Scenes.

14:57 CET - Below is how the teams will line up for Bayern's clash with hosts Darmstadt in the first Bundesliga match of the day. Bayern are coming off a huge 8-1 win over Mainz, Darmstadt meanwhile are rock-bottom and haven't won since October! Could this get ugly?

Starting lineups Flashscore

14:10 CET - It’s half time in the first FA Cup quarter-final and it’s still goalless between Wolves and Coventry. Over in Spain, the first LaLiga game of the day is underway with Mallorca hosting Granada.

Later on, we have some big matches to look forward to with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid both in action this afternoon.

12:25 CET - First up today is the first FA Cup quarter-final, with Wolves looking to move into the semis for the first time since 1998 and Coventry looking to do so for the first time since 1987.

The match will kick off at 13:15 CET.

12:03 CET - In case you missed it, there was plenty of action last night with matches being played in Ligue 1, LaLiga, Serie A and the Bundesliga.

The pick of the bunch was RB Leipzig's 5-1 win over Koln, in which Xavi Simons once again showed that he's one of the world's biggest talents. His side's win moved them ahead of Borussia Dortmund and up to fourth.

10:42 CET - Hello and welcome to the weekend! On the agenda today are two FA Cup quarter-finals, three Premier League matches and an abundance of action from Spain, Italy and Germany.