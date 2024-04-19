Football Tracker: Lecce double lead against Sassuolo, Sociedad travel to Getafe

The FA Cup takes centre stage this weekend with both Manchester clubs looking to get back into the final for a second consecutive year. Follow those huge semi-finals with Flashscore's Football Tracker as well as all the action from across Europe's biggest leagues and beyond including a huge El Clasico in LaLiga.

Sunday, 21st April

13:30 CET - The points deduction derby kicks off the Premier League action today with Everton and Nottingham Forest - both who have received penalties over financial fair play - clashing at Goodison Park.

Both are looking over their shoulders at the drop zone, knowing a win here could be pivotal for their season.

Kick off is at 14:30 CET and here is how both sides line up.

Everton - Nottingham Forest lineups Flashscore

13:19 CET - No more goals in the match between Sassuolo and Lecce in Serie A as the lunchtime clash makes it to the break with the visitors 2-0 up.

Follow the second half here.

First half stats Opta by StatsPerform

13:00 CET - Real Sociedad travel to Getafe as they look to continue their unbeaten run of four games against a side who have won twice in their last 10 games. The pair played out a 4-3 thriller back in September as Sociedad came out victorious - let's hope for more fireworks later on.

Kick off in the Spanish capital is at 14:00 CET and here are today's lineups.

Getafe - Real Sociedad lineups Flashscore

12:45 CET - An early goal for Lecce sees them take the lead at Sassuolo thanks to a header from Valentin Gendrey and they compounded the hosts' misery soon after as Denmark's Patrick Dorgu added a second in the 15th minute.

11:47 CET - Our first match of the day comes in Serie A, with relegation-threatened Sassuolo hosting Lecce in an important clash for both sides.

You can follow the game from 12:30 CET here.

Team lineups Flashscore

09:50 CET - Good morning and welcome back to our Football Tracker on what promises to be a thrilling day of footballing action!

The second FA Cup semi-final of the weekend between Manchester United and underdogs Coventry City kicks off at 16:30 CET, while Liverpool travel to Fulham and Everton host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

A blockbuster Sunday also includes a massive El Clasico in LaLiga between Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as a mouthwatering clash between newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.

Saturday, 20th April

22:55 CET - Meanwhile in Laliga Girona have easily beaten Cadiz to secure European football for the first time in their history and close in on a remarkable top-four finish and Champions League football next season.

Check out the match summary here.

22:50 CET - Lens have held on to a big win in their search for European football and it was a third-minute penalty that won them the game against bottom-of-the-league Clermont.

Read more about the win here.

22:40 CET - Over in Serie A Verona have won a big 'six-pointer' against Udinese in the relegation battle after a 1-0 win.

Read more about the encounter here.

22:30 CET - Arsenal might not be playing their best football but that second half was far more like it and they deserved their 2-0 win over Wolves in the end.

Red the match report here.

Wolves - Arsenal match stats Flashscore

21:30 CET - It has not been vintage football from Mikel Arteta's side and the goal was not a great one but Leandro Trossard has given them a vital 1-0 lead at the break.

Follow the second half here.

20:50 CET - The first-leg of the Women's Champions League semi-final between Lyon and PSG was a thriller! Hosts Lyon came out on top 3-2 against their French rivals making it all to play for in the second leg in Paris.

Check out the match summary here.

20:45 CET - Next up in LaLiga, Champions League-chasing Girona host Cadiz. That one begins in 15 minutes.

Check out the match preview here.

20:22 CET - Champions League semi-finalists Bayern Munich made light work of Union Berlin in the Bundesliga as a Thomas Muller brace helped them to a 5-1 win away from home.

Read more about the thrashing here.

Union Berlin - Bayern Munich match stats Flashscore

20:15 CET - Manchester City are returning to Wembley in May! A late Bernardo Silva goal won a game which Chelsea will be feeling they should have won after having most of the big chances. But it was City who took their chance like they almost always do and a domestic double is still on for the holders.

Check out the match report here.

Match stats Flashscore

20:01 CET - Three points are needed for Arsenal this evening as they look to get their season back on track away to Wolves after a horror week they will very much be looking to put behind them. They have the chance to return to the top of the Premier League and put pressure on Manchester City's game in hand.

Check out the match preview here.

Head-to-head record Flashscore

19:50 CET - Empoli have stunned the champions Napoli in Serie A, winning 1-0 and denting Napoli's European hopes in the process.

Check out the match report here.

Match stats Flashscore

19:08 CET - It is half time at Wembley and there is nothing separating Chelsea and Manchester City. But there have been chances for both sides. City have been unusually open at the back and both Palmer and Jackson have come close to breaking the deadlock but up the other end Foden came so close after a defence-splitting pass from De Bruyne.

Follow the second half audio commentary here!

First half stats Flashscore

18:58 CET - Rennes have moved closer to possible European football next season with a 1-0 victory over Nantes in Ligue 1.

Check out the match report here.

18:15 CET - The Bundesliga title might be gone but Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich will want to secure second place and keep momentum building ahead of a huge Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid on the horizon. Therefore, it is no surprise they have gone strong away to Union Berlin this evening.

Check out the match preview here.

Union Berlin - Bayern Munich match lineups Flashscore

18:11 CET - Any concerns for Rayo Vallecano being dragged into a relegation battle were put to bed this afternoon as they beat Osasuna 2-1.

Read the match report here.

18:02 CET - It's been a superb afternoon for both Brentford and Burnley, who have registered thumping wins over Luton Town and Sheffield United respectively.

Thomas Frank's men move 10 points clear of the relegation zone after their 5-1 victory, while Burnley's 4-1 triumph sees them close to within three points of safety.

17:45 CET - The first of today's two matches in Serie A kicks off in 15 minutes, as top-six chasing Napoli travel to relegation-threatened Empoli. You can keep track of the game here.

17:38 CET - We're fast approaching the first FA Cup semi-final of the weekend between Manchester City and Chelsea. A big piece of pre-match team news is that Erling Haaland (23) misses out for Pep Guardiola's side through injury.

Follow the game from 18:15 CET here.

Team lineups Flashscore

17:28 CET - All four of the Bundesliga's afternoon matches have come to an end, with Wolfsburg securing a crucial three points against relegation rivals Bochum thanks to first-half strike from Jonas Wind (25).

Match stats Flashscore

Elsewhere, there were hard-fought victories for Champions League-chasing RB Leipzig as well as Hoffenheim and Darmstadt.

16:51 CET - Thomas Frank's Brentford side are 2-0 up at half-time thanks to a Yoane Wissa (27) brace, while two goals in as many minutes for Burnley have put them in control at Bramall Lane.

Can Luton Town and Sheffield United find a response in the second half? Keep track of both matches here.

16:30 CET - Brentford have taken the lead against Luton Town in a crucial match towards the bottom of the Premier League. Yoane Wissa (27) was the scorer for the visitors - his ninth league goal of the season.

16:20 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in this afternoon's fixtures in the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg both ahead at the break.

Current Bundesliga round Flashscore

16:04 CET - Over in France, the first game of the day sees Nantes travel to Rennes, with the visitors sitting just five points above the drop zone.

Follow that match from 17:00 CET here.

15:56 CET - The full-time whistle has blown in Galicia and it's Celta Vigo who have secured a crucial three points in their pursuit of LaLiga survival. The hosts produced a dominant attacking display to run out 4-1 winners over Las Palmas.

You can read the match report here.

Celta's position in LaLiga Flashscore

15:30 CET - It's all over between Barcelona and Chelsea in the semi-final first leg of the Women's Champions League and it is advantage Chelsea, who have won the tie 1-0 thanks to a 40th-minute strike from Erin Cuthbert, her second of the European campaign.

The pair meet again in a week's time to see who will be heading to Bilbao for the final in late May.

Meanwhile we are underway in all of the 15:30 CET Bundesliga fixtures and Celta Vigo have taken a 3-1 lead over Las Palmas - substitute Anastasios Douvikas with the third, scoring just four minutes after coming off of the bench.

15:04 CET - Just two Premier League games at the traditional 16:00 CET time-slot this Saturday as European commitments in midweek as well as two FA Cup semi-finals overshadow this weekend's fixtures.

That will be of no concern to Luton Town, Brentford, Sheffield United and Burnley, who are all in action in a pair of relegation six-pointers.

For the Hatters, a win will take them out of the drop zone, whilst anything but a victory for the bottom two could spell disaster.

Follow Luton vs Brentford here or follow Sheffield United and Burnley at the top of the hour.

14:46 CET - Saturday afternoon's Bundesliga fixtures are just 40 minutes away with the biggest game pits 14th and 15th against each other. Wolfsburg and Bochum sit just above the relegation spots and know a win in this game could go a long way to helping them stave off the threat of the drop.

Follow that game right here and keep up with all of the Bundesliga action from around the grounds here.

This weekend's Bundesliga fixtures Flashscore

14:41 CET - That lead has been wiped out in the blink of an eye by Celta Vigo with two goals in two minutes. The ever-reliable Iago Aspas netted the leveller before Williot Swedberg put the hosts in front against Las Palmas in what could be a huge goal in their fight to avoid the LaLiga trapdoor.

14:30 CET - Las Palmas may have lost each of their last four games, but they are ahead against Celta Vigo thanks to an 11th-minute strike from teenage defender Juanma Herzog.

14:07 CET - Not only do we have plenty of league action today, but we also have the Women's Champions League semi-final first legs. Barcelona face off against Chelsea as Emma Hayes looks to end her tenure in London on the ultimate high.

The two sides have played 38 minutes so far in the first half and are locked at 0-0.

Follow the game here.

13:40 CET - We're less than five hours away from the first FA Cup semi-final of the weekend between Manchester City and Chelsea, and what a match it promises to be! Here are a couple of previews from yesterday to whet the appetite:

Cole Palmer primed for City reunion

Kyle Walker motivated for run-in

13:05 CET - Our first match of the day comes in LaLiga, with relegation-threatened Celta Vigo hosting mid-table Las Palmas.

Keep track of that one from 14:00 CET here.

Team lineups Flashscore

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to our Football Tracker on what promises to be an exciting day of action across Europe!

The headline clash is between Manchester City and Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals at 18:15 CET, while Arsenal look to move back to the top of the Premier League table against Wolves and Bayern Munich travel to Union Berlin.