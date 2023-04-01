Football Tracker: Leverkusen beating Leipzig, Liverpool stage comeback to lead Bournemouth

With a number of top European leagues fully underway, it is the turn of the Bundesliga and Serie A to begin this weekend. In the Football Tracker, we will be keeping you up to date with the results and scores from across the footballing world, as well as any important news for the die-hard fans out there!

19th August

17:21 CET - It's been a busy few minutes in Liverpool... The home side went down to 10 men with Alexis Mac Allister being sent off, but Diogo Jota has put them 3-1 up almost immediately afterwards!

17:15 CET - Stuttgart are making the dream start to the season, leading Bochum 5-0. Silas has scored the last two.

17:12 CET - Brighton are rampant! Two goals in quick succession from Solly March have made it 4-0!

17:09 CET - Augsburg have staged a stunning comeback! They were 3-1 down to Gladbach but now lead 4-3!

17:06 CET - Brighton have doubled their lead at Wolves through Pervis Estupinan.

16:59 CET - What a game this is! Leipzig have reduced the deficit to one again through Bundesliga debutant Lois Openda!

16:53 CET - Another goal for Leverkusen! They now lead RB Leipzig 3-1 with Florian Wirtz getting on the scoresheet. This is an excellent performance from Xabi Alonso's team.

16:47 CET - The half-time scores in the Premier League - Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United last night.

16:45 CET - On the stroke of half-time, Brentford have gone ahead at Fulham through Yoane Wissa.

16:37 CET - Liverpool have now turned things around! Mo Salah has given them the lead, missing an initial penalty but turning in the rebound.

16:29 CET - Luis Diaz has put Liverpool back on level terms against Bournemouth.

16:20 CET - Here are the half-time scores in the Bundesliga - Bayern's match was played last night.

16:17 CET - Brighton are leading at Wolves thanks to a stunner from Kaoru Mitoma.

16:13 CET - The goals just keep on flying in in Germany with Gladbach now leading Augsburg 3-2 and Wolfsburg and Stuttgart both 2-0 up.

16:08 CET - Bayer Leverkusen went 2-0 up through Jonathan Tah, but Dani Olmo has just made it 2-1.

16:04 CET - There's been quite the start to the afternoon kick-offs in the Premier League, with Bournemouth going ahead at Anfield through Antoine Semenyo after just three minutes.

16:02 CET - After going 2-0 down, Augsburg have clawed one back through an excellent strike from Elvis Rexhbecaj.

15:53 CET - In perhaps the biggest match of the opening round, Bayer Leverkusen have taken the lead against RB Leipzig through Jeremie Frimpong.

15:50 CET - Gladbach and Stuttgart have gone 1-0 up in their matches with Augsburg and Bochum.

15:39 CET - Wolfsburg have their first goal of the season courtesy of Jonas Wind, who has given them the lead in their match against newly promoted Heidenheim.

15:34 CET - The action is underway in the Bundesliga, with five matches just kicking off.

15:16 CET - There's less than an hour until today's Premier League action gets underway, with Liverpool facing Bournemouth, Fulham hosting Brentford and Brighton travelling to Wolves.

Here are the starting XIs for the matches.

14:41 CET - There is plenty to look forward to in the Bundesliga today but the pick of the afternoon fixtures sees Bayer Leverkusen host German Super Cup winners RB Leipzig in a little under an hour.

You can follow that match live here and see the rest of the round's action here.

14:10 CET - Sunday sees the Women’s World Cup coming to an end with the final between England and Spain in Sydney.

We’ve got pre-match comments from both camps to get you excited for what promises to be a thrilling climax to a brilliant tournament.

You can read the England captain Millie Bright’s thoughts here and the Spain manager’s pre-match comments here.

12:05 CET - Well, the Matildas World Cup journey on home soil has come to a disappointing ending with a 2-0 defeat to Sweden in the third-place playoff.

You see all the match stats and read a report here.

11:35 CET - Sweden look all but certain to claim third place at the World Cup having gone 2-0 up in their match against Australia.

11:17 CET - Miss out on Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich debut last night? Not to fear - here are all the goals!

10:38 CET - Sweden have taken the lead against Australia, scoring a penalty to go 1-0 up in the Women's World Cup third-place play-off.

Listen to audio commentary and keep up with all the match stats here.

09:07 CET - What a day of football we have in store for us with the Women's World Cup third-place play-off between Sweden and Australia taking place this morning and matches being played in every major European league.

Arguably the standout clashes come in the Premier League, with Tottenham hosting Manchester United and Manchester City facing Newcastle tonight.

Also this evening, the Bundesliga and Serie A seasons will get underway with Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and Inter all in action.

09:03 CET - Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on Harry Kane (30) after the striker got a goal and assist on his Bundesliga debut in a 4-0 away win at Werder Bremen on Friday.

Read his full quotes here.

18th August

23:45 CET - Brazil have omitted West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta (25) from their squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers amid media reports that the English FA and FIFA have opened an investigation into potential betting rule breaches.

Neymar (31), meanwhile, is included. Read more about that here.

23:40 CET - Valencia secured their second win of the new LaLiga season after beating Las Palmas 1-0 at home thanks to a Pepelu penalty in the second half.

See all the match stats and read the match report here.

22:58 CET - Marseille and Metz have drawn 2-2 in an entertaining Ligue 1 encounter.

Marseille were a goal up when hosts Metz had a man sent off with 30 minutes to go. The newly promoted side managed to grab two goals and the lead in response to that setback, however, before Vitinha levelled things for OM.

See all the stats and the match report here.

20:50 CET - A late Chris Wood goal ensured that Nottingham Forest took all three points from promoted Sheffield United in their Premier League encounter tonight.

See all the stats and a full report here.

22:28 CET - Bayern added a couple more goals late on to beat Werder 4-0 and get their Bundesliga campaign off to a flyer in Bremen!

See the full match stats and report here.

22:08 CET - Harry Kane (30) has scored his first goal for Bayern Munich just 75 minutes into his first Bundesliga match! It’s now 2-0 to Bayern over in Bremen.

You can follow the action from Bremen with our LIVE audio or text commentary here.

21:30 CET - Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (32) has had surgery following the hamstring injury he suffered at Burnley on the opening day of the Premier League season and he's feeling more upbeat than before.

Read more about that here.

21:28 CET - Villarreal have picked up a narrow 1-0 win away at Mallorca in LaLiga thanks to a second-half goal from Gerard Moreno.

You see all the match stats and read a full report here.

20:55 CET - In case you missed it, Italy have a new men's national team coach and it's Luciano Spalletti!

You can read all about that appointment here.

20:51 CET - We’ve had an early goal in the Premier League’s Friday night match as well.

Taiwo Awoniyi putting Forest into an early lead over Sheffield United.

Follow that match with our audio or text commentary here.

20:37 CET - Well, that didn't take long! Leroy Sane has already scored for Bayern!

You can follow the action from Bremen with our LIVE audio or text commentary here.

20:33 CET - The Bundesliga’s 2023/24 season is underway as Bayern Munich's opening match at Werder Bremen has kicked off!

You can follow the action from Bremen with our LIVE audio or text commentary here.

20:00 CET - Serie A is back this weekend and the big question is how Juventus will respond to their nightmare 2022/23 campaign.

Take a look at our season preview right here.

18:20 CET - Manchester United must show more personality to improve their away record against top sides in the Premier League, manager Erik ten Hag said ahead of Saturday's game at Tottenham.

Read what he said in his press conference here

18:12 CET - According to the Daily Mail, Lucas Paqueta (25) is being investigated by the FA for potential betting breaches. It has also been reported in the last few hours by Fabrizio Romano that a potential move to Man City has collapsed. Whether the two matters are related is unclear.

17:11 CET - Get up to date with the key narratives in Spain in our LaLiga preview piece here.

The round of fixtures kicks off in a little over two hours with Mallorca versus Villarreal.

16:48 CET - Speaking to the press ahead of their respective sides' matches this weekend, Tottenham's Ange Postecoglu confirmed that Cristian Romero (25) will be fit to face Manchester United, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp called for more financial regulation in the transfer market and Pep Guardiola said Man City are ready to face Newcastle after their Super Cup win.

14:46 CET - PSG may have laboured to a 0-0 draw against Lorient in their first game of the season, but this time, they will have Kylian Mbappe (24) and Ousmane Dembele (26) who are likely to start against Toulouse, according to Luis Enrique.

14:11 CET - Not the best news for Chelsea fans this morning. Mauricio Pochettino has revealed in his presser that Reece James (23) will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring problem, with the club confirming that he is starting rehabilitation.

14:09 CET - Newcastle go to Manchester City this weekend in what should be a cracking Premier League clash. Magpies manager Eddie Howe is certain that City won't be complacent following their Super Cup win.

13:55 CET - Fantasy Premier League fan? Well, you should take a look at our weekly dive into who to buy and who to let go!

Read the FPL feature here.

13:26 CET - We all love a good derby: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Inter vs AC Milan, Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce. But what about the lesser-known and talked-about derbies? This weekend, Eintracht Frankfurt and Darmstadt 98 go head-to-head in the Bundesliga, and there is certainly a lot to know about their history...

Take a read of our weekly feature 'Derby Week'!

13:23 CET - In perhaps the best news of the day, PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico (29) is set to return home from hospital, months after he suffered serious head injuries and was put in an induced coma.

13:04 CET - After their heartbreaking failure to clinch their first Bundesliga title in over 10 years on the last day of the 2022/23 season, Borussia Dortmund begin their quest to put that disappointment behind them when they take on Cologne on Saturday.

13:00 CET - Welcome back to the second edition of the Football Tracker! We have another great weekend in store, and we will do our best to keep you entertained and updated. Tonight, Bayern Munich begin their Bundesliga campaign against Werder Bremen, with all eyes on a certain Harry Kane (30), who is set to start for the champions.

In the Premier League, Nottingham Forest host Sheffield United this evening, while Marseille head to Metz in Ligue 1.

Finally, in LaLiga, Mallorca face Villarreal as Valencia host Las Palmas.

As promised, we will be providing you with all the results from these matches, so make sure to stay tuned!