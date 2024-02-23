Football Tracker: Leverkusen break record, Bologna, Lyon & Villarreal all win

With a mid-week full of European Cup goodness, we haven't been short on football this week and the next few days will only continue to entertain with big clashes to come in the Bundesliga and Serie A plus the League Cup final.

Friday, February 23rd

23:01 CET - A Santi Comesana double has set Villarreal up for a 3-1 win away at Real Sociedad in LaLiga. After a great start to the season, La Real are sliding further away from the top four while Villarreal are on their way towards the top half. You can read all about the Yellow Submarine’s win here.

Scorers Flashscore

22:55 CET - In Ligue 1, Lyon have come back to beat Metz 2-1 on the road thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Said Benrahma. Lyon have now won three league games on the spin and are finally back in the top half after their dreadful start to the season. Read about the match here.

22:47 CET - Bologna have beaten Verona 2-0 in Serie A to make it five wins on the trot thanks to goals from Giovanni Fabbian and Remo Freuler. Thiago Motta’s side have moved up into the top four with the points, at least until nearest rivals Atalanta play Milan on Sunday. Read a full match report here.

Key match stats StatsPerform

22:22 CET - Robert Andrich’s second-half goal has gifted Bayer Leverkusen a 2-1 win over Mainz in the Bundesliga. The victory takes Xabi Alonso’s side 11 points clear of Bayern Munich, who face RB Leipzig tomorrow. Bayer are now 33 games unbeaten, a German record.

Bayer in the standings Flashscore

21:52 CET - Here are the half-time scores in the two later games this evening:

Metz 1 Lyon 1

Real Sociedad 0 Villarreal 1

21:39 CET - In the sole Serie A clash of the evening, Bologna are leading Verona 1-0 at half time thanks to Giovanni Fabbian's goal.

21:17 CET - At half time in Leverkusen, it’s all square between Bayer and Mainz after early goals for each side.

21:15 CET - In rather sad news, Valencia's league match against Granada which had been scheduled to take place tomorrow has been postponed following a deadly fire in the coastal city.

The game had been scheduled to be played at Granada's Los Carmenes stadium but Valencia requested the postponement after several people were killed in the fire that ran through a 14-storey tower block and three days of mourning were declared in the city.

20:35 CET - There are two late games to look forward to tonight with Lyon travelling to Metz in Ligue 1 and Real Sociedad hosting Villarreal in LaLiga. You can follow those matches via the links.

Form guide Flashscore

20:00 CET - Bologna have won their last four Serie A outings and take on a Verona side that are in the relegation zone tonight. A win would take Thiago Motta’s troops into fourth place, albeit after having played two games more than red-hot Atalanta. Kick-off is in 45 minutes.

19:55 CET - Below you will see the starting lineups for Bayer’s clash with Mainz, which kicks off at 20:30 CET. With Leverkusen still unbeaten and Mainz second-last in the Bundesliga, it would take a brave man to bet against Xabi Alonso's men tonight.

Starting lineups Flashscore

19:10 CET - Manchester United announced today that Rasmus Hojlund (21) will be missing for up to three weeks after suffering an injury in training.

Find out who else is missing this weekend in the Premier League here.

18:00 CET - It's been one hell of a week of football already and there's been plenty of news today with the Europa League and Conference League draws conducted.

No rest for the wicked, as they say, and we have four intriguing matches to look forward to this evening to get the weekend started in style.

First, unbeaten Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen host struggling Mainz at 20:30 CET.

Not long after that, we go to Serie A where impressive Bologna are looking to go fourth against Verona.

At 21:00 CET, resurgent Ligue 1 side Lyon could make if four wins on the trot away at Metz while in LaLiga, Villarreal, unbeaten in five, visit Real Sociedad.