Football Tracker: Leverkusen lift German Super Cup as Barca fight back to see off Valencia

The excitement has been building all week, and now finally, another footballing campaign is well and truly upon us. And with that, the Football Tracker makes its return, bringing you all the biggest news and results from what is sure to be another incredible season of action.

August 17th

23:32 CET - They have made hard work of it, but Barcelona have started their season with a win, beating Valencia 2-1.

After the hosts took the lead, Robert Lewandowski scored either side of the break to give his side all three points.

Valencia - Barcelona match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:57 CET - The 28th-minute goal from Takumi Minamino has seen Monaco sink St Etienne 1-0 to start the Ligue 1 season well.

22:45 CET - Barcelona are in front against Valencia! Robert Lewandowski scores his second of the night from the penalty spot.

Meanwhile, in Serie A, the final two matches of the day have come to an end.

Empoli and Monza both drew blanks in their 0-0 draw, whilst AC Milan scored two late on through Alvaro Morata and Noah Okafor to earn a point against Torino.

AC Milan - Torino match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:36 CET - Bayer Leverkusen are the German Super Cup champions, and in true Leverkusen style, a late goal saved them. Schick's strike late on sent the game to penalties and Xabi Alonso's men ran out 4-3 winners in the shootout to lift the German season's curtain-raiser.

22:22 CET - In Serie A, Torino have doubled their lead against AC Milan through Duvan Zapata with 20 minutes to go. Barcelona weren't behind for long too, with Robert Lewandowski levelling the game just before the break, thanks to good work from Lamine Yamal.

22:17 CET - Valencia are in front against Barcelona just before the break. Hugo Duro beat the offside trap to head in and give his side the lead.

Meanwhile, late drama in the German Super Cup, where Patrik Schick has levelled it up for Bayer Leverkusen against Stuttgart.

21:58 CET - Back to Germany, and in the Super Cup, Stuttgart have come from behind against 10-man Bayer Leverkusen to lead. Deniz Undav netted in the 63rd minute.

21:36 CET - In Ligue 1's final game of the day, Monaco have made a good start to their season with Takumi Minamino opening the scoring against St Etienne thanks to an assist from Vanderson.

21:19 CET - An own goal has given Torino the lead against AC Milan at the San Siro. A strike ricocheting off of Malick Thiaw gave the Turin side the lead.

20:54 CET - The first of two LaLiga games has come to an end with Osasuna and Leganes sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Midway through the first half, Juan Cruz opened the scoring for Leganes, whilst an own goal from Juan Soriano 11 minutes from time saw them take a point each.

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Valencia kick off in 30 minutes - here are the lineups. You can also listen to the game at 21:25 CET.

Valencia - Barcelona lineups Flashscore

20:43 CET - Over to Germany, where in the German Super Cup, Bayer Leverkusen took an early lead against Stuttgart through Victor Boniface before Enzo Millot then levelled four minutes later.

20:35 CET - It was honours even at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, as Genoa’s backline lived a charmed life for the majority of their Serie A season-opening 2-2 draw against champions Inter, after they took an early lead that saw them net for just the third time in their last 11 league meetings.

20:26 CET - A great start to Aston Villa's season as they beat West Ham 2-1 in London with Jhon Duran scoring the winner 10 minutes from time.

West Ham - Aston Villa match stats Flashscore

20:15 CET - Back to Ligue 1, and after that long stoppage in the first half between Reims and Lille, whilst the medical staff supported Angel Gomes, his teammate Bafode Diakite has given Lille the lead through a header. It is in the 30th minute of added time at the end of the first half, showing just how long Gomes needed treatment.

20:08 CET - It's been a tense second half in London, but Aston Villa are back ahead against West Ham. Jhon Duran shows great composure to find space in the box and slide home a finish to give his side their second lead of the evening.

20:05 CET - Parma are back in the big time of Serie A, and they are nearing the end of the game with Fiorentina. With 15 minutes to play La Viola have equalised through Cristiano Biraghi.

19:19 CET - West Ham are heading into the break level against Aston Villa with Lucas Paqueta converting a penalty to make it 1-1.

Inter have avoided going in behind at half-time too courtesy of an equaliser from Marcus Thuram.

18:59 CET - Roberto De Zerbi has made the dream start to life as Marseille manager with his side claiming a hugely impressive 5-1 win away to Brest, last season's third-placed team.

Brest vs Marseille match stats StatsPerform

18:54 CET - We have the first goal of the Serie A season and it hasn't gone to who you'd expect with Genoa taking the lead at the San Siro! Alessandro Vogliacco has put them 1-0 up against Inter.

18:37 CET - A dream start for Aston Villa against West Ham as Andre Onana - on debut - heads the visitors in front in the fourth minute.

18:11 CET - It's time for the curtain-raiser in Serie A, and it is fitting that reigning champions Inter are the ones to do it.

They head to Genoa, who finished comfortably in mid-table last season and will be looking to kick on as they start the new season.

Genoa - Inter lineups Flashscore

18:06 CET - All over at the City Ground, where that late Antoine Semenyo goal for Bournemouth earned the Cherries a point against Nottingham Forest after Chris Wood had given the hosts an early lead.

The game, though, will be overshadowed by an awful injury to Danilo in the first half, who is feared to have broken his leg.

Forest - Bournemouth match stats Opta by StatsPerform

18:01 CET - It may be one game into the season, but Brighton's 3-0 win over Everton has seen Goodison Park almost emptied before the final whistle. A second-half red card for the Toffees certainly didn't help matters, but the writing was on the wall early in this one as the Seagulls were a dominant force.

They now sit atop the Premier League - for now.

Everton - Brighton match stats Opta by StatsPerform

17:56 CET - Over to the City Ground and Bournemouth are level against Nottingham Forest thanks to a tap-in from Antoine Semenyo.

And over to St James' Park, where a proper rearguard performance from Newcastle saw them hold onto a 1-0 lead win against Southampton, despite being down to 10 men for an hour.

Joelinton pounced on an Alex McCarthy mistake to win the match for the hosts.

Newcastle - Southampton match stats Flashscore

17:51 CET - It may not have been the most entertaining game at the Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal have started their season off in clinical fashion thanks to a 2-0 win over Wolves.

Goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka saw them to all three points.

Arsenal - Wolves match stats Opta by StatsPerform

17:47 CET - What a start for new Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler. His side now lead Everton 3-0 as Simon Adingra kicks off his campaign with a goal.

17:37 CET - Marseille now leading 3-0 against Brest with Mason Greenwood adding his second of the game from the spot.

Let's turn our attention to the German Cup competition, the DFB Pokal, where some of Germany's biggest teams have been kicking off their campaigns.

RB Leipzig got their season off to a winning start with a 4-1 victory over RW Essen, whilst Freiburg ran out 4-0 winners over VfL Osnabruck.

17:33 CET - Back to the Emirates and a quintessential Bukayo Saka goal has doubled Arsenal's lead over Wolves. The winger cuts in on his right foot and unleashes a shot into the corner. The Gunners in full control now.

17:29 CET - Everton are now down to 10 men to make their chances of a comeback even more slight. Ashley Young - the last man - allowed Kaoru Mitoma to get the wrong side of him. The right-back pulled him down and the referee did the rest. A sorry start to the season for the Toffees.

17:25 CET - A lull in action around the big games in Europe gives us just enough time to bring you some team news from Aston Villa's evening clash at West Ham.

West Ham - Aston Villa lineups Flashscore

17:17 CET - It's two for Brighton and Hove Albion as they take a comfortable lead over Everton. A defensive mistake sees Danny Welbeck break forward and the former England international makes no mistake with a composed left-footed finish.

17:09 CET - On his Marseille debut, Mason Greenwood has given his side the lead after just three minutes against Brest. Soon after the hosts had the chance to level from the spot, but Romain Del Castillo saw his effort saved.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League we are back underway in the four games. Everton thought they had a penalty of their own, but the decision has been reversed with the help of VAR. Nottingham Forest's encounter with Bournemouth has had a large delay following a horror injury for Danilo.

16:51 CET - Half-time in all four Premier League games, here's how the round looks at the moment.

Premier League scores Flashscore

16:46 CET - Despite being down a man, Newcastle have taken the lead against Southampton. A simple mistake inside his own box from Alex McCarthy sees the ball fall to Alexander Isak and he picks out Joelinton who makes no mistake with the finish.

16:33 CET - Meanwhile at St James' Park, there may have been no goals, but there is plenty of drama as Newcastle find themselves down to 10 men.

A coming together between Ben Brereton Diaz and Fabian Schar sees the pair square up before the defender 'headbutts' the Chilean striker and is given his marching orders. Can Southampton take advantage of that?

16:25 CET - The goal floodgates have opened in the Premier League. First, Chris Wood pounces on a rebound to give Forest the lead over Bournemouth, whilst Kai Havertz gets on to the end of a Bukayo Saka cross to put Arsenal one up against Wolves.

Meanwhile, Kaoru Mitoma gives Brighton a lead over Everton in a game that has had the majority of the action so far.

Doubtless more to come though!

16:20 CET - Over at Goodison Park, no goal frame is safe as both sides rattle the post. Brighton's Joao Pedro nearly sees his long-ranger find the net only to be denied by the upright, whilst Dwight McNeil suffers the same fate at the other end.

16:13 CET - Both Everton and Southampton have had goals disallowed in the early going as all of the four games remain goalless.

Over to Ligue 1, where Marseille face Brest in what could be one of the games of the round in France. The free-spending force of Marseille have been busy over the summer, whilst Brest were the surprise package last season finishing third.

Follow the game right here, which kicks off at 17:00 CET.

16:00 CET - We are underway in the four afternoon kick-offs in the Premier League with Arsenal headlining the games with their match against Wolves.

15:41 CET - With his goal today, Mohamed Salah now has now scored more times (9) on the opening day of a Premier League season than any other player, breaking the record held by Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard.

Salah vs Ipswich StatsPerform

15:35 CET - There are no real surprises in the Arsenal lineup for their opening game of the season, with new signing Riccardo Calafiori starting on the bench.

New signings Jorgen Strand Larsen and Rodrigo Gomes are both making their debuts for Wolves.

The starting XIs Flashscore

15:26 CET - Liverpool are up and running for the season! A much improved second-half performance has given them a 2-0 win over Premier League new boys Ipswich, who gave a good account of themselves.

With that win, Arne Slot has become the first Liverpool manager of the 21st century to win his first game in charge.

The match stats StatsPerform

14:55 CET - GOAL! As Liverpool add a second through Mohamed Salah's nifty reactions against Ipswich Town, let's quickly turn our attention to the 16:00 CET games in the Premier League.

Arsenal are in action, beginning their season at home to Wolves, whilst Newcastle entertain Southampton, Everton take on Brighton and Nottingham Forest welcome Bournemouth to the City Ground.

Click on the links above to see each game's team news and read our match previews.

14:48 CET - GOAL! It's been a struggle for Liverpool this afternoon, but they have the lead against Ipswich just before the hour mark through Diogo Jota. Mohamed Salah is the architect, springing the offside trap to give Jota the goal on a plate with a simple tap-in.

14:33 CET - Back underway in the Premier League's early kick-off and changes at the break as Ibrahima Konate is on for the Reds in place of Jarell Quansah.

14:18 CET - Half-time in East Anglia and it is goalless between Ipswich and Liverpool with the home side catching the eye with their first-half performance.

They have had the better of the chances but have been unable to get past Alisson. Meanwhile, at the other end, Liverpool haven't registered a shot on target.

First half stats Flashscore

13:53 CET - Already multiple sightings of Ed Sheeran, Ipswich's most famous fan, at Portman Road this afternoon, and he will be liking what he is seeing from the Tractor Boys. They are more than matching Liverpool, who already seem to be struggling to get past the host's pressing play.

13:30 CET - We are underway in our first Premier League game of the day as newly-promoted Ipswich Town face the challenge of Liverpool at Portman Road. Under blazing sunshine, can the Reds start well in their new era under Arne Slot?

12:45 CET - Before we get stuck into Saturday's action, let's take a deep dive into last night's match winner for Manchester United, Joshua Zirkzee. Could he be the missing piece for the Red Devils under Erik ten Hag?

12:20 CET - Here's how Ipswich and Liverpool will line up for the former's first Premier League match in 22 years and the latter's first under Arne Slot.

Ipswich - Liverpool match lineups Flashscore

09:08 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's football!

It's not long until the first Saturday of the new season gets underway, with Liverpool beginning their new era under Arne Slot with a trip to Ipswich at 13:30 CET.

August 16th

22:53 CET - It wasn't always convincing, but Manchester United have an opening day win, with debutant Joshua Zirkzee coming off the bench to give them a narrow 1-0 victory against Fulham. Their season is off and running!

22:46 CET - The scoreline looks deceptive, because for 85 minutes, PSG were being pegged back. But a late flurry from the French champions saw them score three goals and claim a 4-1 win over La Havre.

Match stats Flashscore

22:40 CET - In Vincent Kompany's first official match as Bayern Munich manager, the Bavarians coasted to a 4-0 win over Ulm in the DFB Pokal.

21:10 CET - A late goal from Iago Aspas sees Celta Vigo claim a 2-1 win over Alaves. Up next in LaLiga, Las Palmas face Sevilla, with kick-off in 20 minutes time.

20:02 CET - Champions PSG get their Ligue 1 defence underway against La Havre in around 45 minutes, and they have given a professional debut to 16-year-old attacker Ibrahim Mbaye. New big-money signing Joao Neves starts on the bench.

19:52 CET - The team news is in ahead of the opening Premier League game of the season between Manchester United and Fulham, and there are debutants on both sides, with Noussair Mazraoui and Emile Smith Rowe in the starting XIs.

Interestingly, Jadon Sancho is not even in the squad...

Team line-ups Flashscore

18:52 CET - The first match of the weekend is under 10 minutes away, with Celta Vigo facing Alaves in LaLiga.

17:00 CET - The Football Tracker is back for another season, and there is plenty of top action tonight to get you prepared for what is sure to be a great weekend!

Manchester United take on Fulham in the opening Premier League match of the season at 21:00 CET, with Erik ten Hag's men aiming to have a far better campaign after last season's struggles.

French champions PSG are also in action at 20:45 CET, as they head to Le Havre without talisman Kylian Mbappe for the very first time.

There are also two games in LaLiga this evening, which sees Celta Vigo host Alaves and Sevilla visit Las Palmas.