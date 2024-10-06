Football Tracker: Lewandowski nets hat-trick for Barca as Brighton host Spurs

Robert Lewandowski now has six goals in his last four games

It's time for another mouthwatering weekend of football across the top leagues in Europe, with Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester United all in action on a busy Sunday.

Sunday, October 6th

17:48 CET - It is half-time in the three Ligue 1 games as Brest and Reims lead Le Havre and Montpellier respectivley. In the other match, Lens scored just before the break to take a 2-1 lead away to Strasbourg.

17:24 CET - RB Leipzig have moved top of the Bundesliga thanks to a tight 1-0 win over Heidenheim - Lois Openda with the winner just before the hour mark.

Bayern Munich can leapfrog Leipzig if they don't lose to Eintracht Frankfurt, and we won't have long to wait with that game kicking off at 17:30 CET.

Here are the lineups.

Frankfurt - Bayern lineups Flashscore

17:14 CET - No time to waste in the Premier League as we are closing in on our final kick-off of the day between Brighton and Tottenham.

Both sides have a familiar look from last weekend, where they had rather mixed fortunes - listen to the game from 17:25 CET with us right here.

Brighton - Spurs lineups Flashscore

17:09 CET - Half time in LaLiga and it's been the Robert Lewandowski show for Barcelona, with the Pole netting a hat-trick to put the Catalan side 3-0 up against Alaves.

Alaves - Barcelona match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Meanwhile, three more Ligue 1 games have kicked off at 17:00 CET with early leads for Reims and Lens respectively.

17:03 CET - Nottingham Forest weathered a late storm when down to 10 men, to claim a point in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. They have now avoided defeat in all but one game this season, continuing their positive start to the Premier League campaign.

17:01 CET - Empoli's unbeaten run to start the Serie A season is over. They were beaten 2-1 by Lazio after Pedro netted a late winner for the Rome side.

Lazio - Empoli match stats Opta by StatsPerform

16:59 CET - All over at Villa Park, where it's a frustrating day for Aston Villa, who have dropped points thanks to a dour 0-0 against Manchester United, who themselves struggled for any tempo throughout the contest.

Aston Villa - Manchester United match stats Opta by StatsPerform

16:52 CET - Our 15:00 CET kick-offs across Europe are coming to an end with Parma and Bologna playing out a 0-0 draw, whilst Lyon have earned their third win of the campaign thanks to a 2-0 victory over Nantes.

Lyon - Nantes match stats Opta by StatsPerform

16:47 CET - It's a perfect first half for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who now has a hat-trick inside half an hour for Barcelona against Alaves.

Meanwhile, Lazio's Pedro has given them a 2-1 lead late on against Empoli.

16:40 CET - Another in-form striker has given RB Leipzig the lead over Heidenheim in the Bundesliga. Benjamin Sesko has his sixth goal in four games to put his side ahead seven minutes into the second half.

16:36 CET - James Ward-Prowse's day is over for Nottingham Forest after receiving a second yellow card against Chelsea, giving his teammates a tough last 15 minutes to hold on for a point.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski is at it once more, scoring his second of the game against Alaves to give Barcelona a lovely two-goal cushion after 20 minutes.

16:22 CET - Robert Lewandowski can't stop scoring! He notches his sixth goal in four games to give Barcelona an early lead at Alaves.

16:17 CET - It's half-time between Heidenheim and RB Leipzig, who remain goalless after a dour first 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are underway against Alaves, looking to get back to winning ways in the league.

16:14 CET - Chelsea are back level with Nottingham Forest, and Cole Palmer had no choice but to get involved. He sets up Noni Madueke to level the game in London.

Noni Madueke's goal for Chelsea BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP

16:12 CET - It's double delight for Lyon, who now lead Nantes 2-0 - an own goal from Nicolas Pallois giving them the advantage.

16:07 CET - After a resolute first half, Nottingham Forest have the lead against Chelsea thanks to a goal from the ever-reliable Chris Wood.

Chris Wood's goal for Forest Photo by Carl Recine / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

16:05 CET - Three points certainly dropped for Athletic Club in their 2-1 loss with Girona with the big talking points coming from the penalty spot. Both Alex Berenguer and Ander Herrera missed from 12 yards and it came back to bite them late on as Christian Stuani scored his own spot kick in the 98th minute to snatch the win for the Catalans.

Girona - Athletic Club match stats Opta by StatsPerform

15:51 CET - We have had goals in Serie A though, with Lazio getting a late first-half equaliser through Mattia Zaccagni to cancel out Empoli's opener.

15:49 CET - It's been a tough watch so far from Villa Park, where Aston Villa and Manchester United have had just two shots on target between them in the first half. Unsurprisingly the score remains 0-0 at the break.

It's a similar story at Stamford Bridge, where Nottingham Forest have stood firm against Chelsea to see that match goalless at the half.

Chelsea - Forest match stats Opta by StatsPerform

15:27 CET - Plenty of action still to come today, and in LaLiga, Barcelona are looking to bounce back from their surprise defeat to Osasuna last weekend as they travel to Alaves from 16:15 CET.

Good news on the bench for the Catalans, as Frenkie de Jong returns to a LaLiga squad for the first time since April after a long injury lay-off.

Alaves - Barcelona lineups Flashscore

15:24 CET - Over in Ligue 1, Lyon find themselves a goal to the good thanks to Nicolas Tagliafico, who netted in the 22nd minute against Nantes.

15:19 CET - It's a bad day from the penalty spot for Athletic Club, who have seen their second of the day missed, this time by Ander Herrera. Still, they are level with Girona on the hour mark.

15:11 CET - Empoli have been one of the surprise packages in Serie A this season with seven unbeaten games to start their campaign.

And they have started well today, going 1-0 up against Lazio with a goal from Sebastiano Esposito.

15:07 CET - Let's make our first stop to the Bundesliga to bring you team news between two clubs taking part in European competitions this season - Heidenheim and RB Leipzig. A win for Leipzig today would put them top of the table - albeit temporarily.

Heidenheim - RB Leipzig lineups Flashscore

15:00 CET - We are underway in our 15:00 CET games across Europe, with Aston Villa's clash with Manchester United headlining the action.

14:50 CET - Girona and Athletic Bilbao have traded goals at the end of the first half, with the Catalan side opening the scoring through Yaser Asprilla before Oihan Sancet levelled for the visitors.

Girona - Athletic Bilbao match stats Opta by StatsPerform

14:30 CET - That late goal from Cagliari means another frustrating afternoon for Juventus, dropping points for the fourth time in seven games as the teams share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Juventus - Cagliari match stats Opta by StatsPerform

14:20 CET - After nearly 10 games of Serie A football, Juventus have conceded their first goal of the season as Razvan Marin has netted from the spot to level for Cagliari in the 88th minute. To make matters worse, Francisco Conceicao has been given his marching orders for a second yellow card.

14:18 CET - Over to Ligue 1, where Lyon and Nantes open the day's play with kick off at 15:00 CET.

Here are the lineups for the clash.

Lyon - Nantes lineups Flashscore

14:00 CET - Over to Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea, who have netted 16 goals in their last four games, get ready to face Nottingham Forest, a side on the rise in the Premier League.

The Blues are unchanged from their 4-2 win over Brighton last weekend, whilst Forest bring back the suspended Morgan Gibbs-White as well as Callum Hudson-Odoi into their starting lineup.

Chelsea - Nottingham Forest lineups Flashscore

13:50 CET - The lineups are in for the first Premier League day of the game as Aston Villa - on a high from their midweek victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League - take on the troubled Manchester United.

Johnny Evans and Harry Maguire start at the heart of the defence for United, whilst Jaden Philogene comes into the Villa side for his first-ever start for the club.

Aston Villa - Manchester United lineups Flashscore

13:40 CET - One change at the break for Juventus with Teun Koopmeiners replaced at the break by Nicolo Fagioli - a player who impressed during their Champions League win over RB Leipzig.

13:19 CET - It's half-time between Juventus and Cagliari with the 'Old Lady' 1-0 up thanks to that Dusan Vlahovic penalty - a first 45 minutes dominated by the hosts.

Juventus - Cagliari half-time stats Opta by StatsPerform

13:06 CET - Over to LaLiga, where Girona welcome Athletic Bilbao to town, looking to get their season back on track after going four games in the league without a win.

For the Basque club, they by contrast are unbeaten in their last four LaLiga matches and are coming off the back of a win in Europe in midweek.

Girona - Athletic Bilbao lineups Flashscore

12:48 CET - After a Cagliari handball, Juventus are ahead via a Dusan Vlahovic penalty, slotting it home past the outstretched Simone Scuffet.

12:30 CET - We are underway in our first game of the day between Juventus and Cagliari with the hosts still unbeaten in the league and yet to concede a goal in six Serie A games.

11:39 CET - Our first lineup is in for the day, with Juventus and Cagliari set for some lunchtime action. Bremer has been ruled out for the foreseeable future through injury, with Federico Gatti stepping in at the back, whilst also captaining the side.

Juventus - Cagliari lineups Flashscore

11:09 CET - Hello and welcome to your one-stop shop to Sunday's football action across Europe!

We have another busy day ahead of next week's international break - Juventus get the day going at 12:30 CET with their home match against Cagliari. Over in LaLiga, Girona and Barcelona are both in action, whilst in the Premier League, Aston Villa welcome a vulnerable Manchester United to Villa Park looking to continue their great run to the season.

Brighton are also playing today with the visit of Tottenham to the south coast, and it's the Seagulls that is our focus this morning as Tolga Akdeniz looks at the talented Ferdi Kadioglu - one of Turkey's rising stars.

Read Sunday's FlashFocus now!

Ferdi Kadioglu Liz Finlayson / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Saturday, October 5th

23:01 CET - It's all over in Ligue 1, where two first-half goals from Thilo Kehrer and Folarin Balogun helped Monaco past Rennes 2-1 to keep up their best start to a season, keeping pace with PSG at the top of the league.

Rennes - Monaco match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:54 CET - At the Bernabeu, Real Madrid have secured their sixth victory of the season, beating Villarreal 2-0 to move level on points with Barcelona atop LaLiga.

Mind you, Barcelona meet Alaves tomorrow, knowing a win will stretch their lead to three points.

Real Madrid - Villarreal match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:40 CET - All over at the San Siro, where a Marcus Thuram hat-trick has seen Inter see off a stubborn Torino side 3-2.

Inter - Torino match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:35 CET - Vinicius Junior has netted his fourth goal of the LaLiga campaign to double Real Madrid's advantage over Villarreal with 17 minutes to play.

22:30 CET - They may be down to 10 men, but Torino are not giving the game up against Inter without a fight. Nikola Vlasic scores from the spot to reduce the arrears to one with three minutes of normal time.

22:25 CET - More than an hour gone at the Bernabeu and Real Madrid still hold that one-goal lead over Villarreal, but they are not having it all their own way with all of the goal stats split very evenly.

22:04 CET - What a night for Marcus Thuram! He has completed his hat-trick against Torino to see Inter 3-1 up with 30 minutes to go in the game.

Marcus Thuram's evening so far Opta by StatsPerform / AFP

21:54 CET - We are at the interval between Rennes and Monaco, where it's been a great first half for the visitors' Eliesse Ben Seghir, who has two assists to see his side in the lead.

21:51 CET - Half-time between Real Madrid and Villarreal, where Federico Valverde's stunner is the difference between the sides.

Real Madrid - Villarreal match stats Opta by StatsPerform

21:30 CET - It's half-time between Inter and Torino, and after an eventful first half, the reigning Serie A champions are 2-1 up at the break.

Inter - Torino match stats Opta by StatsPerform

21:24 CET - Back to Ligue 1, where Monaco have retaken the lead through Folarin Balogun in the 22nd minute.

21:19 CET - Federico Valverde has the first shot on target for Real Madrid against Villarreal and it has flown in to the back of the next, giving the home side the lead.

Meanwhile, Marcus Thuram has added a second for Inter, but Torino have quickly halved the deficit through veteran forward Duvan Zapata.

Marcus Thuram's second goal of the night Opta by StatsPerform / MARCO LUZZANIGETTY IMAGES EUROPEGetty Images via AFP

21:12 CET - The lead for Monaco didn't last long with Rennes back level in the 12th minute thanks to Ludovic Blas.

21:10 CET - It has gone from bad to worse for Torino, with Marcus Thuram giving Inter an advantage in the 25th minute.

21:08 CET - Looks like it will be a tough night for Torino, who have gone down to 10 men after 20 minutes as Guillermo Maripan was given a straight red.

Meanwhile, Thilo Kehrer has given Monaco the lead in the sixth minute over Rennes.

21:00 CET - Underway in the final two games of the day across the continent as Real Madrid face Villarreal, whilst Monaco head to Rennes for a late-night Ligue 1 action.

20:53 CET - A battling performance from Lille has seen them take a 2-1 victory over Toulouse thanks to goals from Angel Gomes and Mitchel Bakker. The win moves the northern French side up to fourth in the Ligue 1 standings.

Lille - Toulouse match stats Opta by StatsPerform

20:45 CET - Inter and Torino have kicked off in Milan with the sides locked together on 11 points - follow the game right here.

20:30 CET - Finally in LaLiga, Rayo Vallecano beat Real Valladolid 2-1 and despite going down to nine men, Celta Vigo somehow held on to claim a stunning 1-0 victory away to Las Palmas.

20:25 CET - An uninspiring match in the Premier League has come to a close as it finished goalless between Everton and Newcastle United.

Match stats Flashscore

Newcastle had the better of the chances but it would be kind to say they deserved to win.

20:20 CET - It is all over in the Bundesliga and Mainz added a third goal in the second-half as they made light work of St. Pauli to win 3-0.

20:10 CET- Real Madrid will be hoping to bounce back after an unnerving defeat at home to Lille in the Champions League. They host Villarreal in LaLiga from 21:00 CET and Kylian Mbappe is back in the starting lineup on his return from injury.

Real Madrid's starting XI Flashscore

20:00 CET - Next up in Serie A sees the champions Inter Milan host Torino from 20:45 CET.

The main team news from that game is that the dangerous strike partnership of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram return after being rested in the Champions League midweek.

Inter's starting XI Flashscore

19:55 CET - Atalanta have thrashed Genoa 5-1 in Serie A to make a statement of their intent after a mixed start to the season.

Match stats Flashscore

The star of the day was Mateo Retegui who scored a hat-trick and provided an assist in a fantastic display.

19:50 CET - Over in Ligue 1, Lille are 1-0 down at home to Toulouse at half-time and are at risk of missing the chance of moving into the top four.

19:47 CET - 10 minutes into the second period at Goodison and it remains a cagey encounter between two sides who desperately don't want to lose.

Gordon's penalty miss Matt McNulty / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

19:37 CET - It is now 5-1 to Atalanta as the goals continue to fly in and Mateo Retegui has made it a hat-trick to complete the perfect individual performance!

Mateo Rategui's match stats Flashscore/AFP

19:28 CET - Meanwhile in Serie A, Atalanta are now 3-0 up and in cruise control against Genoa. First Mateo Retegui scored his second of the game before teeing up Ederson to surely seal the win.

19:20 CET - Over to the Premier League and whilst it hasn't been a thriller, both sides will be feeling like they could be ahead.

Match stats Flashscore

Everton were denied of an early lead when Abdoulaye Doucoure's goal was dissallowed for offside. Newcastle then had the perfect chance to go ahead from the penalty spot but Anthony Gordon's effort was saved by Jordan Pickford who got a strong hand to it.

Gordon's penalty history Flashscore

19:19 CET - Over in LaLiga and it is half-time in the two matches as Celta Vigo lead Las Palmas and Real Valladolid are goalless with Rayo Vallecano.

19:18 CET - It is half-time in the Bundesliga match between Mainz and St. Pauli and Mainz remain 2-0 up and in cruise control at the break.

18:05 CET - After a lengthy VAR check for a tug of the shirt in the penalty box, Newcastle are awarded a penalty but Anthony Gordon's effort is tame and well saved by Jordan Pickford! The Everton fans loved seeing that miss from their former star player.

19:03 CET - Borja Iglesias has given struggling Celta Vigo a priceless lead in LaLiga against Las Palmas just before the hour mark.

18:55 CET - The full-time whistle has blown in Ligue 1 and it is an impressive 3-1 win for St Etienne against Auxerre.

The star of the show was forward Zuriko Davitashvili who scored a hat-trick and all three of his sides goals.

Zuriko Davitashvili's match stats Flashscore/JEFF PACHOUD / AFP

18:52 CET - It is half-time in Serie A and Atalanta remain 1-0 ahead against Genoa.

Match stats Flashscore

18:51 CET - Everton briefly thought they had taken the lead against Newcastle after a bullet header from Abdoulaye Doucoure but the midfielder had strayed offside.

18:50 CET - In Germany, Mainz have mae a fast start to take a 2-0 lead early on against St. Pauli.

18:32 CET - Over in Serie A, Atalanta have taken a first-half lead through Mateo Retegui after a delightful pass from talisman Ademola Lookman.

18:30 CET - They are underway at Goodison Park in a vital game for Sean Dyche's side.

18:18 CET - Past the hour mark in the Ligue 1 clash between St Etienne and Auxerre and it's been a great day for Georgian Zuriko Davitashvili, who has netted a brace to give St Etienne a two-goal lead.

18:10 CET - Over in Italy, Atalanta have just kicked off against Genoa with both sides looking to move into the top half of Serie A.

18:02 CET - Manchester City and Arsenal have kept pace with Liverpool at the Premier League summit after hard-fought victories over Fulham and Southampton respectively.

Elsewhere, in the Premier League, Brentford came out on top in an eight-goal thriller against Wolves, while Leicester City and West Ham secured morale-boosting wins.

17:44 CET - Today's late kick-off in the Premier League sees Everton host Newcastle in a key game at both ends of the table.

Team lineups Flashscore

17:35 CET - Arsenal have completed their turnaround as Gabriel Martinelli continues his recent upturn in form with a crucial goal against Southampton.

17:29 CET - All four of this afternoon's matches in the Bundesliga have come to an end, with Bayer Leverkusen being held to a 2-2 draw against Holstein Kiel and Borussia Dortmund losing 2-1 at Union Berlin.

Leverkusen vs Holstein Kiel stats Opta by StatsPerform

17:17 CET - A couple of quick-fire goals at the Emirates Stadium! Southampton had taken a shock lead after a superb Cameron Archer finish but the hosts equalised just three minutes later as Kai Havertz curled home.

17:09 CET - Manchester City are in front within two minutes of the restart thanks to Mateo Kovavic's second goal of the match.

Meanwhile, in the Bundesliga, Leverkusen have squandered a two-goal lead against Holstein Kiel, with Jann-Fiete Arp equalising for the newly-promoted side.

16:50 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in this afternoon's Premier League matches and most of the goals have come at Brentford as Thomas Frank's side lead Wolves 4-2.

Half-time stats Opta by StatsPerform

Elsewhere, Manchester City and Arsenal are being held by Fulham and Southampton respectively while Leicester City and West Ham have half-time leads.

Current Premier League scores Flashscore

16:36 CET - And there's the equaliser for Manchester City, with Mateo Kovacic firing home a loose ball to draw the champions level.

16:32 CET - Could a big story be developing at the Etihad Stadium? Fulham have scored the opener against Manchester City thanks to a well-taken strike from Andreas Pereira.

16:26 CET - Brentford have restored their lead in the Premier League, with Bryan Mbeumo scoring his sixth goal of the season from the penalty spot.

16:16 CET - It's a second Premier League goal of the season for Facundo Buonanotte as Leicester City go 1-0 to the good against Bournemouth, whilst we are at half-time in the four Bundesliga games.

It's been a half of domination from Bayer Leverkusen as they lead Holstein Kiel, but no such luck for Borussia Dortmund, who find themselves two down to Union Berlin.

Union Berlin - Borussia Dortmund match stats Opta by StatsPerform

16:05 CET - Brentford love an early goal this season and they are at it again against Wolves, scoring in the second minute through Nathan Collins. But the away side have hit back with a goal of their own in the fourth minute - Matheus Cunha with the leveller.

It's also 1-1 between West Ham and Ipswich just a few minutes in.

16:00 CET - We are underway in the 16:00 CET kick-offs in the Premier League - follow them all as close as you want with the link above.

Meanwhile, in LaLiga, Espanyol have run out 2-1 winners against Mallorca for their first win in three games.

The next game in LaLiga sees Getafe host Osasuna - a week after the visitors shocked Barcelona 4-2.

Getafe - Osasuna lineups Flashscore

15:55 CET - A huge chance for Union Berlin to take the lead against Borussia Dortmund is taken as Kevin Vogt slots home his spot-kick. Wolfsburg, on the other hand, have netted a penalty - Tiago Tomas giving them the lead against Bochum.

15:49 CET - Half-time between Udinese and Lecce where it is goalless between the two sides in what was an even first half.

Udinese - Lecce match stats Opta by StatsPerform

15:45 CET - We also have a busy afternoon of Premier League football to come from 16:00 CET with Arsenal and Manchester City both taking to the field against Southampton and Fulham respectively.

Check out the starting lineups from each of the five kick-offs now.

Manchester City - Fulham lineups Flashscore

15:39 CET - This could be a long day for Holstein Kiel! After just eight minutes, they are 2-0 down to the reigning champions with Jonas Hofmann getting on the scoresheet.

15:33 CET - Well that didn't take long... Victor Boniface has given Bayer Leverkusen the lead over Holstein Kiel with a lovely team move.

That is Kiel's 18th goal conceded already this year.

15:30 CET - We are underway in our mid-afternoon Bundesliga action with both Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund both looking to pick up points in the title race.

15:25 CET - It's all over at Selhurst Park and Liverpool have beaten Crystal Palace 1-0 thanks to the early goal from Diogo Jota. Arne Slot now has five wins from his first five away games in the league, a stunning start to his tenure at Liverpool. The Reds will remain top of the league going into next week's international break.

Crystal Palace - Liverpool match ratings Flashscore

15:07 CET - A big problem for Liverpool as Alisson has been forced off injured meaning it is a Premier League debut for Czech goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros. Also off is Kostas Tsimikas, who is replaced by Andy Robertson.

Elsewhere, Espanyol have doubled their lead against Mallorca at the start of the second half - Jofre with the goal.

15:00 CET - Crystal Palace building pressure now against Liverpool with Alisson making saves from Eddie Nketiah and Eberechi Eze in quick succession. Can the Eagles nab an equaliser?

Luis Diaz is on for Mohamed Salah - a quiet game for the Egyptian.

14:47 CET - We have reached the interval in Barcelona, where Espanyol lead Mallorca 1-0 in a half they have had the better of the play.

Espanyol - Mallorca match stats Flashscore

Meanwhile, we have our first changes for Crystal Palace as they look to get back in the game against Liverpool. Tyrick Mitchell and Adam Wharton are off for Will Hughes and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

14:38 CET - Both Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund had wins in the Champions League in midweek and both are in Bundesliga action this afternoon from 15:30 CET, facing Holstein Kiel and Union Berlin respectively.

It's a familiar-looking lineup for the reigning champions...

Leverkusen - Holstein Kiel lineups Flashscore

...whilst Dortmund have been forced into some changes, namely Tuesday's hat-trick hero Karim Adeyemi out of the side through injury, being replaced by Maximilian Beier.

Dortmund - Union lineups Flashscore

14:33 CET - Back underway in London in the Premier League, where Liverpool lead Crystal Palace by the odd goal. One change at the break for the Reds with Dominik Szoboszlai on for the booked Alexis Mac Allister.

14:22 CET - In LaLiga, Marash Kumbulla has given Espanyol the lead against Mallorca in the 18th minute - his first goal for the club.

14:18 CET - Half-time at Selhurst Park where it has been a game of calm and control for Liverpool, who lead Crystal Palace 1-0 thanks to the early goal from Diogo Jota - his second in the Premier League this season.

There was a moment of concern for the Reds just before the break as Ismaila Sarr forced Allisson into a good save - the hosts will need more of that if they are to get back into the game in the second half.

Meanwhile, in Serie A, Udinese welcome Lecce to town, looking to continue their good run of form at the start of the campaign.

Udinese - Lecce starting lineups Flashscore

14:00 CET - The first game of the day from LaLiga has just got underway with Espanyol and Mallorca in action. Follow the game right here.

There are plenty of good boys around Barcelona today!

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in full control against Crystal Palace with the hosts still yet to register a shot.

Crystal Palace - Liverpool stats Opta by StatsPerform

13:47 CET - An enforced early change for Crystal Palace with Daniel Munoz suffering an injury, meaning Nathaniel Clyne comes on for his fourth appearance of the season.

13:39 CET - GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! The Reds lead after eight minutes thanks to Diogo Jota. A lovely pass from Kostas Tsimikas sets Cody Gakpo free down the left flank and his teasing cross into the area is met by the onrushing Portuguese forward, who makes no mistake with the close-range finish. Clinical from the visitors.

13:30 CET - Our first game of the weekend is underway at Selhurst Park - remember to click on the link at the top of the page to listen to the match. The ball is already in the back of the net for Crystal Palace through Eddie Nketiah, but the striker is a good yard offside and rightly ruled out. An early warning sign for Liverpool.

13:23 CET - Over in Spain, the first LaLiga game of the day sees sixth-placed Mallorca travel to Catalonia to face a struggling Espanyol.

Team lineups Flashscore

13:05 CET - As we near the lunchtime kick-off, a particular favourite of Liverpool, let's take a look at their recent form against Crystal Palace, and it's fair to say it's a mixed bag.

Crystal Palace - Liverpool head-to-heads Flashscore

12:32 CET - We're just under an hour away from the first Premier League game of the day between Crystal Palace and table-toppers Liverpool.

Jean-Philippe Mateta drops to the bench for the hosts while Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas all start for Arne Slot's side.

Team lineups Flashscore

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome back to our Football Tracker on what promises to be a thrilling weekend of action!

There are seven matches in the Premier League today, with Crystal Palace and Liverpool kicking off proceedings in the early kick-off at 13:30 CET before the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal take to the field later this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan and Real Madrid are all in action as several of the best teams around Europe look to secure wins ahead of next week's international break.