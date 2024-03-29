Football Tracker: Lille beat Lens on club football's first night back

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Football Tracker: Lille beat Lens on club football's first night back
Football Tracker: Lille beat Lens on club football's first night back
Updated
Lille beat Lens
Lille beat Lens
AFP, Flashscore
Club football is back! After what felt like an eternity, the international break is over, and the action from around Europe resumes as we enter the business end of a thrilling season.

23:50 CET - To read more about Lille's crucial win tonight, click here

That's all from us tonight, but we'll be back tomorrow to keep you up to date with what is sure to be a thrilling weekend in the world of football. See you then!

23:14 CET - Granada have tonight had their fate all but sealed, with a 1-0 loss to Cadiz putting them 11 points adrift of their opponents in 19th.

22:58 CET - Lens put up a good fight, halving the deficit after going 2-0 down, but Lille were able to hang on and claim three points that moved them up to third in Ligue 1.

Check out all the details here 

The match stats
StatsPerform

21:51 CET - Lille are leading Lens 1-0 at half-time courtesy of a goal from Kosovan forward Edon Zhegrova (24), who now has 10 goals from his club this season.

In Spain, the match between Cadiz and Granada is goalless at the break. 

20:42 CET - The Friday night action in Spain sees third-from-bottom Cadiz host second-from-bottom Granada.

The starting XIs
Flashscore

20:30 CET - The biggest match of the night is taking place in France, where fourth-placed Lille are hosting sixth-placed Lens, who can move up to fourth themselves with a win. 

Follow the match here from 21:00 CET

The Ligue 1 table
Flashscore

19:27 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the return of club football! The weekend will get started tonight with action in the top flights of France and Spain.

Mentions
Football TrackerFootball
Football
Lille take a big step towards Champions League football with win over Lens
AC Milan manager Pioli expects emotional night against Fiorentina
Editors' Picks: Club football returns in style, huge days for tennis and cycling
Fantasy Premier League: The crucial final stretch of the season begins
Ruben Amorim emerges as new Liverpool frontrunner after Alonso snub
Bayern boosted by returns of Kane and Coman for Dortmund clash, Neuer out
Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to embrace massive moment against Pep Guardiola's Man City
"I couldn't coach that": Jurgen Klopp full of praise for De Zerbi's impact at Brighton
Ange Postecoglou says Spurs' Micky van de Ven available for Luton game
Most Read
Danielle Collins says decision to retire is about more than just tennis
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Carlos Alcaraz says Grigor Dimitrov made him feel like a 13-year-old in Miami masterclass
Tennis Tracker: Sensational Dimitrov crushes Alcaraz, Collins into Miami final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings