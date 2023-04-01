Football Tracker: Lille score 12 in Coupe de France, Real Madrid progress in Copa del Rey

It's not quite the usual madness this weekend as not all the major European leagues have returned from winter break and a few are pausing for domestic cups. Regardless, there is still plenty of football to look forward to and the Football Tracker is the place to keep on top of it.

Saturday, January 6th

23:20 CET - It took Real Madrid some time to get going but they have comfortably beaten fourth-tier Arandina 3-1 in the Copa del Rey to progress to the last 16. The underdogs got their goal at least, albeit late on.

And with that, all the domestic cup action is done for the day in Europe. We haven’t had the big cup-set we wanted but there’s always tomorrow!

22:43 CET - Sassuolo have beaten Fiorentina 1-0 in the final Serie A game of the evening thanks to an early goal from Andrea Pinamonti. Despite the loss, Fiorentina cannot be overtaken in fourth in tomorrow’s fixtures but they will rue the missed chance to put pressure on Milan in third.

22:22 CET - Little fourth-tier Arandina are holding Real Madrid at the break in their Copa del Rey tie. It’s still goalless! Could this be the cup-set we have been waiting for all day?

21:37 CET - At half time, Fiorentina are trailing Sassuolo 1-0. A win for La Viola would see them go level with AC Milan in third in Serie A. Can they turn things around in the second half? Follow the action here.

20:40 CET - In the Copa del Rey today, Atletico Madrid, Girona and Getafe all secured wins. LaLiga heavyweights Real Madrid take on fourth-tier Arandina in little Aranda de Duero to close out the day’s play at 21:30 CET.

20:26 CET - Aston Villa and Chelsea have both secured their spots in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Villa edged Middlesbrough 1-0 while Chelsea battered Preston 4-0 with a second-half blitz.

19:51 CET - In Serie A, Cagliari and Lecce have played out a 1-1 draw. The final fixture of the day sees fourth-placed Fiorentina take on Sassuolo - kick off at 20:45 CET.

19:27 CET - At half time in the ongoing FA Cup matches, Chelsea and Preston are goalless as are Middlesbrough and Aston Villa.

18:20 CET - There haven’t been any major upsets in the FA Cup today with Premier League sides Newcastle, Brighton, Bournemouth and Sheffield United all winning. Will that change this evening?

Up next, Chelsea take on Championship side Preston while Aston Villa face a tricky trip to second-tier Middlesbrough.

17:43 CET - Lille have shown no sympathy for Golden Lion FC, who travelled just under 7000km from Martinique to receive a 12-0 beating in the Coupe de France. Certainly going to be a long journey back.

17:01 CET - Monza have moved into the top half of Serie A thanks to a 3-2 win away to Frosinone. They went 3-0 up and then survived a late fightback.

16:19 CET - Ivan Toney (27) has returned to football in some style, scoring a hat-trick for Brentford in a friendly against Southampton’s U23 side. His betting-related ban ends on the 17th. Clearly, he hasn't lost his touch.

15:46 CET - The Copa del Rey gets underway today with Atletico Madrid raking on third-tier Lugo. You can keep up to date with all the day’s matches in Spain here.

15:42 CET - An own goal, a bit of sloppy defending right after the break and a late penalty have undone Sunderland against Newcastle in the FA Cup. The Magpies win 3-0 and progress to the fourth round.

14:41 CET - At half time, Newcastle lead their bitter rivals and hosts Sunderland 1-0 in the FA Cup after an unfortunate own goal from the Black Cats.

14:25 CET - Inter have claimed their first win of 2024 by the skin of their teeth, with Davide Frattesi scoring in the 94th minute to make it 2-1 and Thomas Henry then missing a penalty for Verona in the 100th.

13:36 CET - Lautaro Martinez is having some season in Serie A - the Inter striker is miles ahead in the league's top scorers chart.

13:16 CET - Lautaro Martinez’s goal in the difference at the break in Milan as Inter lead Verona 1-0.

13:00 CET - The Tyne-Wear derby kicks off in less than an and it promises to be an absolute cracker given the animosity between Newcastle and Sunderland. Unsurprisingly, Newcastle have opted for a virtually full-strength XI.

11:55 CET - Below are the starting lineups for Inter’s match with Verona.

You can follow the action in Milan here.

11:27 CET - Happy Saturday! Another relatively quiet day on the football front awaits us but there are some standout fixtures to look forward to.

First up, at 12:30 CET, Serie A leaders Inter host struggling Verona and not long after, at 13:45, there’s a big one in the FA Cup as North East bitter rivals Newcastle and Sunderland meet.

If you want to read more about the Tyne-Wear derby, read this feature.

Friday, January 5th

22:56 CET - Tottenham are into the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Burnley 1-0 thanks to a brilliant second-half goal from full-back Pedro Porro. See all the match details here.

22:53 CET - Clermont have edged Metz on penalties in the final Coupe de France fixture of the evening.

22:42 CET - A late-late equaliser has salvaged a point for Bologna against visitors Genoa in a Serie A game the hosts dominated, as our key stats show. Read a full report here.

22:25 CET - Fulham have edged past Rotherham and into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage.

22:12 CET - Wolves have come back to level their FA Cup third-round tie with Brentford 1-1 despite playing most of the match with 10 men. The match will be replayed as a result. You can see all the match details here.

21:46 CET - Spurs and Burnley are still goalless at half time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

21:32 CET - Albert Gudmundsson’s goal is the difference between Bologna and Genoa at the break in the only Serie A match of the evening. Genoa lead their high-flying hosts 1-0.

21:18 CET - At half time, Fulham are leading Rotherham 1-0 thanks to Bobby De Cordova-Reid's goal.

21:05 CET - It’s half time in Brentford’s FA Cup clash with Wolves. The Bees are leading 1-0 after Wolves lost Joao Gomes early on to a red card. Neal Maupay scored the half's only goal.

21:02 CET - There have been five matches in the Coupe de France already this evening with one ongoing. In the final fixture, Ligue 1 sides Clermont and Metz are going head-to-head.

See all the Coupe de France results here.

20:45 CET - The big one in the FA Cup tonight is the second all-Premier League clash of the evening as Tottenham take on Burnley.

Follow the match from 21:00 CET.

20:12 CET - Below are the starting lineups for Bologna's match with Genoa.

Keep an eye on the concurrent FA Cup matches here.

19:35 CET - Since coming up from Serie B, Genoa have comfortably asserted themselves in Serie A’s mid-table. They’ve been good but Bologna have been brilliant - the two sides face off tonight. Thiago Motta’s side are fifth in the table and will go fourth if they get a win this evening.

19:30 CET - January is all about the winter transfer window and you can keep up to date with all the latest deals and rumours here.

17:30 CET - The Premier League is taking a break this weekend as the FA Cup takes centre stage in England for the third round, with the top clubs coming into play.

The pick of the action this weekend is surely Arsenal vs Liverpool on Sunday but before that, there are three fixtures tonight - all including top-tier sides. This evening, Brentford take on Wolves, Fulham host Rotherham, while Tottenham play Burnley.

There is also one fixture in Serie A tonight with high-flying Bologna hosting Genoa.

In France, all eyes are on the Coupe de France while in Spain, it's a Copa del Rey weekend with matches strating tomorrow.