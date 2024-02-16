Football Tracker: Liverpool and Atleti hand out thrashings, Bayer back in action

Saturday, February 17th
16:21 CET - It took them longer than they would have liked, but Bayer Leverkusen broke the deadlock against Heidenheim just before half-time, with Jeremie Frimpong ensuring they went into the break 1-0 up.
15:57 CET - A heavily rotated Atletico had no troubles against Las Palmas today, the Madrid giants have won 5-0 in the first LaLiga clash of the day.
15:40 CET - There’s plenty to come in the Premier League as well with five matches kicking off at 16:00 CET. Title chaser Arsenal are away to Burnley while their North London rivals Spurs are hosting Wolves.
Later, at 18:30 CET, Manchester City are facing Chelsea in the headline match of the day.
15:32 CET - Five games have just kicked off in the Bundesliga with league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, Dortmund and Stuttgart all in action.
15:31 CET - Liverpool have comfortably eased past Brentford 4-1 in West London in a dominant display to keep their title hopes alive and well.
14:47 CET - Atletico Madrid are in cruise control against Las Palmas, leading 2-0 at the break courtesy of a brace from Marcos Llorente (29).
14:23 CET - Liverpool are leading Brentford 1-0 at half time thanks to a lovely dinked finish from Darwin Nunez (24) following a swift counterattack after 35 minutes.
13:35 CET - Inter look like they are running away with the Serie A title and they only added to that impression last night when they battered rock-bottom Salernitana 4-0!
13:07 CET - Here's how Atletico Madrid and Las Palmas line up for their match, with the hosts opting to rest a number of key players ahead of their Champions League clash with Inter on Tuesday.
12:35 CET - Below you can see the starting lineups for Liverpool’s match at Brentford.
09:30 CET - The first matches to take place today will be Brentford vs Liverpool at 13:30 CET and Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas at 14:00 CET. A win for Liverpool would ensure that they remain top of the Premier League this weekend, while a win for Atletico would see them go level on points with Barcelona in LaLiga, at least for a few hours.
08:26 CET - Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a Saturday full of football throughout Europe!