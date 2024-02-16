Football Tracker: Liverpool and Atleti hand out thrashings, Bayer back in action

Football Tracker: Liverpool and Atleti hand out thrashings, Bayer back in action
Updated
Bayer Leverkusen are on track to win again
Bayer Leverkusen are on track to win again
AFP, Flashscore
There may still be a long way to go until the end of the season, but today is set to be a big day for title fights and top-four battles across Europe's major leagues, with the majority of clubs sitting towards the top of their respective tables in action.

Saturday, February 17th

16:21 CET - It took them longer than they would have liked, but Bayer Leverkusen broke the deadlock against Heidenheim just before half-time, with Jeremie Frimpong ensuring they went into the break 1-0 up. 

Follow the match here

15:57 CET - A heavily rotated Atletico had no troubles against Las Palmas today, the Madrid giants have won 5-0 in the first LaLiga clash of the day. 

Read all about the match here.

15:40 CET - There’s plenty to come in the Premier League as well with five matches kicking off at 16:00 CET. Title chaser Arsenal are away to Burnley while their North London rivals Spurs are hosting Wolves.

Later, at 18:30 CET, Manchester City are facing Chelsea in the headline match of the day.

Follow all the Premier League action right here.

Premier League fixtures and results
Flashscore

15:32 CET - Five games have just kicked off in the Bundesliga with league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, Dortmund and Stuttgart all in action.

Follow all the action right here.

15:31 CET - Liverpool have comfortably eased past Brentford 4-1 in West London in a dominant display to keep their title hopes alive and well.

Read all about the match here.

Key match stats
StatsPerform

14:47 CET - Atletico Madrid are in cruise control against Las Palmas, leading 2-0 at the break courtesy of a brace from Marcos Llorente (29). 

14:23 CET - Liverpool are leading Brentford 1-0 at half time thanks to a lovely dinked finish from Darwin Nunez (24) following a swift counterattack after 35 minutes.

Follow the second half with our live commentary here.

13:35 CET - Inter look like they are running away with the Serie A title and they only added to that impression last night when they battered rock-bottom Salernitana 4-0!

Check out the highlights below if you missed it.

13:07 CET - Here's how Atletico Madrid and Las Palmas line up for their match, with the hosts opting to rest a number of key players ahead of their Champions League clash with Inter on Tuesday. 

The starting lineups
Flashscore

12:35 CET - Below you can see the starting lineups for Liverpool’s match at Brentford.

Follow the action with our live audio commentary.

Starting lineups
Flashscore

09:30 CET - The first matches to take place today will be Brentford vs Liverpool at 13:30 CET and Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas at 14:00 CET. A win for Liverpool would ensure that they remain top of the Premier League this weekend, while a win for Atletico would see them go level on points with Barcelona in LaLiga, at least for a few hours. 

08:26 CET - Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a Saturday full of football throughout Europe!

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
Football
Five-star Atletico Madrid cruise past Las Palmas in rampant display
Salah stars on return as injury-hit Liverpool brush aside Brentford
Bayern Munich at fault for 'unsatisfied' Kane's dip in form, says Tuchel
Breezy Ancelotti unfazed by latest reports linking Mbappe to Real Madrid
Potential Mbappe arrival excites Real Madrid fans as PSG departure looms
Klopp endorses Alonso as a 'standout' manager of the new generation
Mangala fires resurgent Lyon to narrow win over high-flying Nice in Ligue 1
Serie A leaders Inter Milan thrash rock-bottom Salernitana to continue title charge
Juventus' financial loss for first half of 2023/24 widens to 95 million euros
