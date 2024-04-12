Football Tracker: Liverpool and Milan in action on huge day for title races

There's a big day of football ahead with Bayer Leverkusen set to wrap up the Bundesliga title this afternoon. What's more, Arsenal and Liverpool are both in action in the Premier League. Our Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the top results, stories and stats.

Sunday, April 14th

15:51 CET - At half-time, Crystal Palace are leading Liverpool 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Eberechi Eze in what has been an end-to-end affair. There could be more goals in this one!

Fulham are leading West Ham 1-0.

Over in Italy, Sassuolo are leading Milan 2-1. A win for Sassuolo would lift them out of the relegation zone - can they hang on?

14:40 CET - Next up in Italy, second-placed Milan take on second-last Sassuolo. One side obviously needs the win more in Reggio Emilia.

Also at 15:00 CET, the Premier League action kicks off for the day with Liverpool hosting Crystal Palace at Anfield. The Reds have to win to go back above Manchester City into first. West Ham are taking on Fulham as well.

Starting lineups Flashscore

14:30 CET - Walid Cheddira, on loan from Napoli, scored twice as Frosinone came back to snatch a 2-2 draw in Naples. It’s another disappointing result from an inconsistent Napoli side that will be keen to reset in the summer. For Frosinone, the point takes them just out of the drop zone - could be crucial.

Cheddira came back to haunt his parent club Opta by StatsPerform, AFP

13:25 CET - At half time, Napoli are leading Frosinone 1-0 thanks to a Matteo Politano strike early in the game and a saved penalty at the other end.

12:25 CET - Here's how Napoli and Frosinone line up for their clash, which is about to get underway.

The starting XIs Flashscore

10:23 CET - Today's action will begin in the south of Italy, where Napoli will host Frosinone in just over two hours, and it will only get better from there.

At 15:00 CET, Liverpool will host Crystal Palace, and title rivals Arsenal will then face Aston Villa two and a half hours later. With Manchester City getting all three points yesterday, both of the English giants need a win.

Bayer Leverkusen will also be kicking off at 17:30 CET, and a win for them at home to Werder Bremen will give them their first Bundesliga title ever.

09:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to a Super Sunday if ever there was one!

With Bayer Leverkusen in with a chance of becoming Bundesliga champions for the first time ever and Arsenal and Liverpool in action in England, it's a massive day for title races, and we'll be keeping you up with all of the twists and turns here.