Football Tracker: Liverpool and Real win as Bayern Munich hit nine against Zagreb in rout

The Champions League is back! And this year, we see a totally new format introduced by UEFA, which will surely bring more excitement and drama to the opening stages of the competition.

23:02 CET - Elsewhere, Dominik Szoboszlai scored a second half goal for Liverpool to secure a big three points for them against AC Milan at the San Siro and Antonio Rudiger scored a late goal for Real Madrid to win the game late on against Stuttgart.

Kylian Mbappe scored his first Champions League goal for Real earlier in the half before a Deniz Undav header levelled things up for the away side.

Champions League results Flashscore

Check out all the Champions League match stats and results here.

23:00 CET - It is all over in the first night of this new Champions League format and my word has there been goals! Bayern Munich scored an incredible nine goals in a 9-2 win against Dinamo Zagreb in one of the most one sided games of football you are likely to see.

Bayern switched off briefly at the start of the second half as Zagreb scored a quick-fire double to narrow Bayern's half time lead. But Bayern then went on a rampage to score six more second half goals, including four from Harry Kane who scored three penalties. Madness in Munich!

22:51 CET - 9-2! Can they get 10? Leon Goretzka chips in and gets amongst the action! Incredible scenes.

22:48 CET - 8-2 and 10 goals in Munich! The perfect start to life for Vincent Kompany in his first Champions League match as Bayern manager. Leroy Sane curled an effort into the bottom corner although the keeper should have done better.

22:45 CET - Well it is not Mbappe but Real have scored thanks to Antonio Rudiger who rose highest and dispatched a header into the back of the net. Inevitable from the Champions League Kings.

22:41 CET - Time is running out for Real who are searching for a winning goal with just 10 minutes left at the Bernabeu. Can Mbappe produce a moment of magic?

22:40 CET - Harry Kane has scored his fourth and again from the penalty spot! 7-2. What is this? Goals golare on opening night of the new look UCL.

22:38 CET - Amongst the madness Sporting Lisbon have added a second against Lille and oh my word was it a special strike - a thunderbolt from Zeno Debast. Game over?

22:35 CET - Harry Kane has scored a second consecutive hat trick now -this time from the penalty spot. Bayern are on fire in attack tonight.

22:33 CET - Liverpool have added a third goal through Dominik Szoboszlai as they close in on a big victory!

Dominik Szoboszlai goal sequence Flashscore/Profimedia

22:30 CET - Stuttgart have equalised against Real Madrid and it had been coming as Real are far too open at the back. It is a beautifully guided header from Deniz Undav who rised highest. Game on.

22:21 CET - But Bayern are now 5-2 ahead after Michael Olise scored his second goal of the night after a lovely move involving Kane and Musiala before a cool finish from Olise. Game over.

22:20 CET - Harry Kane will have to wait for his second consecutive hat-trick after being denied of a third goal for offside.

22:17 CET - After a slow start to the second off where Bayern switched off at the back, goal machine Kane has added a fourth and breathing space for the home side after responding quickest to a rebound.

22:15 CET - Over in the San Siro Mike Maignan has been forced off injured as AC Milan's night goes from bad to worse.

22:13 CET - And Dinamo Zagreb have scored two goals early in the second half to force their way back into the game and stun Bayern Munich. Wow.

22:12 CET - It is all happening at the start of the second half! First from Madrid and Kylian Mbappe has scored his first Champions League goal for Real Madrid who take a 1-0 lead against Stuttgart.

It was a rapid counter attack and Mbappe was quick to get on the end of a Rodrygo ball across goal and tap in to an empty net.

22:09 CET - Play is back underway across Europe for second half action!

21:52 CET - It is half time around Europe, with Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Sporting all leading, while Real Madrid and Stuttgart are still goalless.

21:41 CET - Another headed goal for another Liverpool centre-back! Virgil van Dijk has nodded home from a corner to put Liverpool 2-1 up in Milan!

21:39 CET - Sporting Lisbon have taken the lead at home to Lille. Viktor Gyokeres' simply sensational form shows no sign of letting up with a wonderfully taken goal.

21:38 CET - 3-0 to Bayern! This match is already over! Michael Olise has scored a header on his Champions League debut! Zagreb are done and dusted.

21:35 CET - It is now 2-0 to Bayern against Zagreb, with Raphael Guerreiro scoring a sumptuous half-volley to put the German side in cruise control.

21:24 CET - Ibrahim Konate has made it 1-1 for Liverpool at the San Siro, heading home after a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

21:20 CET - Last year's semi-finalists Bayern Munich have taken the lead against Dinamo Zagreb, with that man Harry Kane bagging from the penalty spot. Another goal for the master marksman.

21:05 CET - Not even five minutes into the match, and Christian Pulisic has given AC Milan the lead against Liverpool! An emphatic finish into the bottom corner!

Pulisic goal sequence Statsperform / Profimedia

20:48 CET - In just over 10 minutes time there is more Champions League action, with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all set to take centre stage.

Follow the matches live here.

20:43 CET - Aston Villa have made a great start to life in the Champions League, easing past Young Boys 3-0 with a very mature and efficient performance. It is the first time they have played in Europe's elite competition since 1983.

Match stats Statsperform

20:36 CET - Seconds before the final whistle was blown, PSV scored a late consolation goal against Juventus courtesy of Ismael Saibari, but 3-1 is what it finishes. A fine return to the Champions League after a year out of the competition for Juve, while it isn't exactly an ideal start for the Dutch champions.

Match stats Statsperform

20:35 CET - Aston Villa are also now three goals to the good against Young Boys, with Amadou Onana rattling home from long range. A superb goal to round off a superb night for Villa.

19:56 CET - It hasn't taken long for Juventus to extend their lead, with Nicolas Gonzalez getting his name on the scoresheet to put his side 3-0 up against PSV. That's surely now game over...

Gonzalez's goal Statsperform / Profimedia

19:52 CET - We're back up and running in both matches! Can PSV or Young Boys mount a comeback or will Juventus and Aston Villa continue to dominate in the second period? Stay tuned to find out!

19:38 CET - What a start for Juventus and Aston Villa who are both two goals to the good at half-time in their respective games against PSV and Young Boys.

19:28 CET - Unai Emery's Aston Villa side have scored a second against Young Boys!

Ollie Watkins was taken out in the six-yard box by David von Ballmoos, but in almost comical fashion, Jacob Ramsey reacted fastest to the loose ball to tuck home a simple finish.

19:17 CET - Juventus have doubled their advantage in Turin, with Weston McKennie sweeping home a clinical finish to put daylight between the Italian side and visitors PSV.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have taken the lead against the run of play in Switzerland as Youri Tielemans scores his side's first-ever goal in the competition.

19:08 CET - Juventus have scored the first goal of the newly revamped Champions League! The goal scorer is Kenan Yildiz, with the Turkish youngster curling a magnificent strike into the top corner to put his side ahead.

18:47 CET - The inaugural league phase of the Champions League has officially begun with both of tonight's early matches now underway! Stay tuned for all the latest goals and updates.

18:07 CET - Over in Italy, Dutch champions PSV take on Juventus in an intriguing contest. Check out the lineups for that one below.

Starting lineups Flashscore

17:58 CET - Here are the lineups from Switzerland as Young Boys prepare to host Champions League debutants Aston Villa. Interestingly, Unai Emery has named an unchanged starting XI from Saturday's win over Everton.

Starting lineups Flashscore

17:36 CET - There are three days of Champions League action this week to kick off proceedings, and up first today at 18:45 CET, is Juventus vs PSV and Young Boys vs Aston Villa.

Later this evening, AC Milan host Liverpool in a heavyweight European encounter, Bayern Munich take on Dinamo Zagreb, defending champions Real Madrid face Stuttgart, while Sporting Lisbon and Lille go head to head.

Check out all this week's fixtures right here.

17:13 CET - Welcome back to the Football Tracker, this time on a Tuesday, as the Champions League makes its highly-anticipated return.

Before we look ahead to today's matches, take a peek below at some things you might want to read as the start draws ever nearer.

Everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Champions League

European Highlights: New Champions League format kicks off with plenty of heavyweight ties

New era begins as expanded Champions League set for big kick-off

Five Champions League newcomers ahead of revamped tournament