Football Tracker: Liverpool begin season with a win, Arsenal hosting Wolves

The excitement has been building all week, and now finally, another footballing campaign is well and truly upon us. And with that, the Football Tracker makes its return, bringing you all the biggest news and results from what is sure to be another incredible season of action.

August 17th

15:41 CET - With his goal today, Mohamed Salah now has now scored more times (9) on the opening day of a Premier League season than any other player, breaking the record held by Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard.

Salah vs Ipswich StatsPerform

15:35 CET - There are no real surprises in the Arsenal lineup for their opening game of the season, with new signing Riccardo Calafiori starting on the bench.

New signings Jorgen Strand Larsen and Rodrigo Gomes are both making their debuts for Wolves.

The starting XIs Flashscore

15:26 CET - Liverpool are up and running for the season! A much improved second-half performance has given them a 2-0 win over Premier League new boys Ipswich, who gave a good account of themselves.

With that win, Arne Slot has become the first Liverpool manager of the 21st century to win his first game in charge.

The match stats StatsPerform

14:55 CET - GOAL! As Liverpool add a second through Mohamed Salah's nifty reactions against Ipswich Town, let's quickly turn our attention to the 16:00 CET games in the Premier League.

Arsenal are in action, beginning their season at home to Wolves, whilst Newcastle entertain Southampton, Everton take on Brighton and Nottingham Forest welcome Bournemouth to the City Ground.

Click on the links above to see each game's team news and read our match previews.

14:48 CET - GOAL! It's been a struggle for Liverpool this afternoon, but they have the lead against Ipswich just before the hour mark through Diogo Jota. Mohamed Salah is the architect, springing the offside trap to give Jota the goal on a plate with a simple tap-in.

14:33 CET - Back underway in the Premier League's early kick-off and changes at the break as Ibrahima Konate is on for the Reds in place of Jarell Quansah.

Follow the game right now!

14:18 CET - Half-time in East Anglia and it is goalless between Ipswich and Liverpool with the home side catching the eye with their first-half performance.

They have had the better of the chances but have been unable to get past Alisson. Meanwhile, at the other end, Liverpool haven't registered a shot on target.

First half stats Flashscore

13:53 CET - Already multiple sightings of Ed Sheeran, Ipswich's most famous fan, at Portman Road this afternoon, and he will be liking what he is seeing from the Tractor Boys. They are more than matching Liverpool, who already seem to be struggling to get past the host's pressing play.

13:30 CET - We are underway in our first Premier League game of the day as newly-promoted Ipswich Town face the challenge of Liverpool at Portman Road. Under blazing sunshine, can the Reds start well in their new era under Arne Slot?

Follow all the action with our live audio commentary right now.

12:45 CET - Before we get stuck into Saturday's action, let's take a deep dive into last night's match winner for Manchester United, Joshua Zirkzee. Could he be the missing piece for the Red Devils under Erik ten Hag?

Read our feature right here.

12:20 CET - Here's how Ipswich and Liverpool will line up for the former's first Premier League match in 22 years and the latter's first under Arne Slot.

Ipswich - Liverpool match lineups Flashscore

09:08 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's football!

It's not long until the first Saturday of the new season gets underway, with Liverpool beginning their new era under Arne Slot with a trip to Ipswich at 13:30 CET.

August 16th

22:53 CET - It wasn't always convincing, but Manchester United have an opening day win, with debutant Joshua Zirkzee coming off the bench to give them a narrow 1-0 victory against Fulham. Their season is off and running!

22:46 CET - The scoreline looks deceptive, because for 85 minutes, PSG were being pegged back. But a late flurry from the French champions saw them score three goals and claim a 4-1 win over La Havre.

Match stats Flashscore

22:40 CET - In Vincent Kompany's first official match as Bayern Munich manager, the Bavarians coasted to a 4-0 win over Ulm in the DFB Pokal.

21:10 CET - A late goal from Iago Aspas sees Celta Vigo claim a 2-1 win over Alaves. Up next in LaLiga, Las Palmas face Sevilla, with kick-off in 20 minutes time.

20:02 CET - Champions PSG get their Ligue 1 defence underway against La Havre in around 45 minutes, and they have given a professional debut to 16-year-old attacker Ibrahim Mbaye. New big-money signing Joao Neves starts on the bench.

19:52 CET - The team news is in ahead of the opening Premier League game of the season between Manchester United and Fulham, and there are debutants on both sides, with Noussair Mazraoui and Emile Smith Rowe in the starting XIs.

Interestingly, Jadon Sancho is not even in the squad...

Team line-ups Flashscore

18:52 CET - The first match of the weekend is under 10 minutes away, with Celta Vigo facing Alaves in LaLiga.

17:00 CET - The Football Tracker is back for another season, and there is plenty of top action tonight to get you prepared for what is sure to be a great weekend!

Manchester United take on Fulham in the opening Premier League match of the season at 21:00 CET, with Erik ten Hag's men aiming to have a far better campaign after last season's struggles.

French champions PSG are also in action at 20:45 CET, as they head to Le Havre without talisman Kylian Mbappe for the very first time.

There are also two games in LaLiga this evening, which sees Celta Vigo host Alaves and Sevilla visit Las Palmas.