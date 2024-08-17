Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Football Tracker: Liverpool beginning new era with trip to Ipswich

Football Tracker: Liverpool beginning new era with trip to Ipswich

Updated
Premier League football is back at Portman Road
Premier League football is back at Portman RoadProfimedia, Flashscore
The excitement has been building all week, and now finally, another footballing campaign is well and truly upon us. And with that, the Football Tracker makes its return, bringing you all the biggest news and results from what is sure to be another incredible season of action.

August 17th

12:20 CET - Here's how Ipswich and Liverpool will line up for the former's first Premier League match in 22 years and the latter's first under Arne Slot. 

09:08 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's football! 

It's not long until the first Saturday of the new season gets underway, with Liverpool beginning their new era under Arne Slot with a trip to Ipswich at 13:30 CET. 

August 16th

22:53 CET - It wasn't always convincing, but Manchester United have an opening day win, with debutant Joshua Zirkzee coming off the bench to give them a narrow 1-0 victory against Fulham. Their season is off and running!

22:46 CET - The scoreline looks deceptive, because for 85 minutes, PSG were being pegged back. But a late flurry from the French champions saw them score three goals and claim a 4-1 win over La Havre.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

22:40 CET - In Vincent Kompany's first official match as Bayern Munich manager, the Bavarians coasted to a 4-0 win over Ulm in the DFB Pokal. 

21:10 CET - A late goal from Iago Aspas sees Celta Vigo claim a 2-1 win over Alaves. Up next in LaLiga, Las Palmas face Sevilla, with kick-off in 20 minutes time.

20:02 CET - Champions PSG get their Ligue 1 defence underway against La Havre in around 45 minutes, and they have given a professional debut to 16-year-old attacker Ibrahim Mbaye. New big-money signing Joao Neves starts on the bench.

19:52 CET - The team news is in ahead of the opening Premier League game of the season between Manchester United and Fulham, and there are debutants on both sides, with Noussair Mazraoui and Emile Smith Rowe in the starting XIs. 

Interestingly, Jadon Sancho is not even in the squad...

Team line-ups
Team line-upsFlashscore

18:52 CET - The first match of the weekend is under 10 minutes away, with Celta Vigo facing Alaves in LaLiga.

17:00 CET - The Football Tracker is back for another season, and there is plenty of top action tonight to get you prepared for what is sure to be a great weekend!

Manchester United take on Fulham in the opening Premier League match of the season at 21:00 CET, with Erik ten Hag's men aiming to have a far better campaign after last season's struggles.

French champions PSG are also in action at 20:45 CET, as they head to Le Havre without talisman Kylian Mbappe for the very first time.

There are also two games in LaLiga this evening, which sees Celta Vigo host Alaves and Sevilla visit Las Palmas.

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Tracker: England reach final after Watkins last-gasp goal against Netherlands
EURO 2024 Tracker: Dutch into semi-finals after second-half turnaround against Turkey
EURO 2024 Tracker: France join Spain in semi-finals after beating Portugal on penalties
Show more
Football
In Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United have signed a striker like no other
Transfer News LIVE: Chiesa linked with Milan & Roma, Gallagher and Felix set to trade places
Updated
Como 1907 return to Serie A with ambitious new owners and familiar faces
It's best for Ben Chilwell if he leaves Chelsea, says Enzo Maresca
Southampton secure the signings of Ugochukwu and Archer
Manchester United cannot keep wasting so many chances, says Ten Hag
Arteta has turned Arsenal into a team of grown men as they hope it is third time lucky
Muller and Kane on target as Bayern start Kompany era in winning style
Debut delight for Joshua Zirkzee as Manchester United eventually break Fulham deadlock
Most Read
Football Tracker: Liverpool beginning new era with trip to Ipswich
Transfer News LIVE: Chiesa linked with Milan & Roma, Gallagher and Felix set to trade places
Angry Carlos Alcaraz crashes out to Gael Monfils as Jannik Sinner wins in walkover
Fenerbahce players facing prison time after violence during Galatasaray derby

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings