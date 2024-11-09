Football Tracker: Liverpool defeat Aston Villa as Juventus and PSG pick up wins

It's the weekend and that means one thing - there is plenty of high-profile football to follow around the world. Our Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the biggest results and breaking news.

22:59 CET - Meanwhile, Liverpool lived on the edge at times but Mo Salah's late goal doubled their lead and made sure of a vital 2-0 win against Aston Villa who have suffered a drop in form.

Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points with the victory as they look more and more like the real deal.

22:58 CET - PSG continue to fly in Ligue 1 and they did the job in the first half this evening as they scored all four of their goals.

They did concede two goals late on to take some gloss off the win but that is now 30 games unbeaten on the road in Ligue 1.

PSG 4-2 Angers

22:40 CET - Juventus remain unbeaten in Serie A and have won the Turin derby 2-0 after a goal in each half. An impressive display from the hosts and a tough one to take for the Torino travelling supporters.

20:50 CET - Liverpool are also ahead in the Premier League but Aston Villa have had their chances and bar two big Caoimhin Kelleher saves, they would be level at the break.

However, the game's only goal was a rapid break from Liverpool as Mo Salah broke free of the defence from a Villa corner before slipping at the crucial moment. Luckily Darwin Nunez was making a darting run ahead of him and got onto the loose ball before firing it into the top corner.

21:48 CET - Over in Ligue 1 and PSG are flying so far. The champions lead 4-0 away to Angers after Bradley Barcola scored a first-half hat-trick to continue his goal-scoring exploits this season.

21:30 CET - Juventus lead at the break in the Turin derby! In the 18th minute, Timothy Weah fired a rebound into the bottom right corner after the ball broke to him in the box and Torino have it all to do on the road.

20:40 CET - Over in the Bundesliga, RB Leizpg have failed to break the deadlock against Monchengladbach as their poor Champions League form starts to translate domestically. It finished 0-0.

20:29 CET - Wow! Manchester City have made a habit of winning games in recent years but they have now made headlines for the wrong reasons - four consecutive defeats for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

Brighton produced a sensational second half comeback and new signing Matt O'Reilly was the hero from the bench after finishing a crisp move and ptutting the hosts ahead.

Another bad day for City whose season has the potential to derail. Surely not?

20:15 CET - Meanwhile in the Premier League we have a big game starting at 21:00 CET as league leaders Liverpool host out of form Aston Villa.

Check out the lineups here:

20:02 CET - Next up in Serie A is a big one! Juventus host Torino in the Turin derby from 20:45 CET and it should be feisty.

Check out the lineups here:

19:55 CET - AC Milan's disastrous Serie A season has continued this evening as they draw 3-3 to Cagliari after a last-minute equaliser from the home side.

Rafael Leao was the star for Milan as he scored a first-half brace but Milan's leaky defence cost them once again as they failed to back up their stunning midweek win against Real Madrid.

19:30 CET - Over in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig haven't been able to break down Borussia Monchengladbach so far as the second period gets underway.

19:26 CET - It is half-time in the Premier League and so far Manchester City are getting back on track after a difficult spell. They go into the break with a 1-0 lead away to Brighton and who else but the prolific Erling Haaland to give them the lead?

The Norwegian striker used his pace, strength and hunger to fend off defenders and tap in after his initial effort came off the post.

19:00 CET - Two late, late goals have fired Monaco to a 3-1 victory over Strasbourg in Ligue 1. The win means Monaco have opened up a three-point lead over third-place Marseille in the standings after their loss on Friday. PSG, who play Angers later today, remain top and three points clear of Monaco.

18:15 CET - Over in LaLiga, Villarreal have beaten Alaves 3-0 to move up into third in the standings! The strong start to the season continues for the Yellow Submarine.

18:00 CET - Just kicking off in Serie A, AC Milan face Cagliari hoping to carry their Champions League form into the league.

17:58 CET - Wolves have finally won a game in the Premier League this season! They have beaten fellow strugglers Southampton 2-0 to jump off the bottom of the table.

Elsewhere, Fulham are up to sixth thanks to their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Next up, Manchester City take on Brighton looking to bounce back from an unprecedented three losses on the trot!

Wolves 2-0 Southampton

Brentford 3-2 Bournemouth

Crystal Palace 0-2 Fulham

West Ham 0-0 Everton

17:25 CET - Dortmund have suffered a 3-1 loss away at Mainz to pile the pressure on manager Nuri Sahin.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Bochum have scored a late equaliser to rescue a point from champions Bayer Leverkusen while Bayern Munich have beaten St. Pauli. Catch up on the action below:

Mainz 3-1 Dortmund

Bochum 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

St. Pauli 0-1 Bayern Munich

Werder Bremen 2-1 Holstein Kiel

16:54 CET - Below you can see the half-time scores in the Premier League:

Brentford 1-1 Bournemouth

Crystal Palace 0-1 Fulham

West Ham 0-0 Everton

Wolves 1-0 Southampton

16:52 CET - In the first Serie A match of the day, Parma have beaten Venezia 2-1 to pull away from the relegation zone for the time being while Venezia remain rooted to the bottom of the standings.

16:20 CET - At half-time in Germany, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are both leading their respective matches 1-0 but Dortmund are in trouble.

Nuri Sahin's side lost Emre Can to an early red card and are trailing Mainz 2-1 at the break. Sitting sixth in the Bundesliga, Dortmund need to turn this one around...

15:57 CET - Real Madrid have comfortably beaten Osasuna 4-0 to get back to winning ways thanks mainly to a hat-trick from star man Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian may be overshadowing summer signing Kylian Mbappe ever so slightly but no one would deny he is in red-hot form.

15:40 CET - Real are leading Osasuna 4-0 at the Bernabeu with Vinicius Junior scoring his second and third goals of the game since half-time. For his second, he was remarkably assisted by goalkeeper Andriy Lunin before running in on goal and finishing! The man is on fire, that's for sure.

15:35 CET - At 16:00 CET, the Premier League action kicks off for the weekend with four simultaneous fixtures. The pick of the bunch will likely be Brentford vs Bournemouth while there is an intriguing match between West Ham and Everton on the cards as well.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace will host Fulham in a London derby while cellar-dwellers Wolves and Southampton will face off at Molineux in what could already be described as a 'six-pointer'.

15:06 CET - In under half an hour, the Bundesliga action kicks off for the day with some tasty encounters. League leaders Bayern Munich are taking on strugglers St. Pauli while champions Bayer Leverkusen are away at rock-bottom Bochum. Both of those could see plenty of goals...

Elsewhere, Dortmund are facing Mainz and Werder Bremen are hosting Holstein Kiel. Later on, at 18:30 CET, RB Leipzig are facing Borussia Monchengladbach.

14:54 CET - At half-time, Real Madrid lead Osasuna 2-0 after Jude Bellingham doubled their lead minutes before the break with a cool finish.

14:36 CET - Vinicius Jr has made it 1-0 to Real Madrid to calm the supporters after those early injuries. It was a Vini classic, cutting in from the left before blasting the ball home!

14:30 CET - It's still 0-0 at the Bernabeu but Real Madrid have already lost both Eder Militao and Rodrygo to injuries. Coming on in place of Militao at the back was Raul Asencio for his first senior appearance.

13:50 CET - Real Madrid are coming into today's match with Osasuna 11 points behind league leaders Barcelona. Incredibly, Real have still only lost one match in the league but it was a loss that stung - last time out against Barca in El Clasico when they were thrashed 4-0.

In the midweek, Real lost again, at home against Milan in the Champions League. In short, Los Blancos need a win today. They will fancy their chances at home against Osasuna but the side from Pamplona are no pushovers. In fact, a win would lift the visitors to level on points with Real.

13:00 CET - Here's how Real Madrid and Osasuna will line up for their clash this afternoon:

12:20 CET - Overnight in MLS, Los Angeles FC progressed in the playoffs with a 1-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps to clinch their series 2-1. The win sees LAFC set up a quarter-final with Seattle Sounders.

12:10 CET - Hello and welcome to our Football Tracker for another fascinating weekend of drama! There is plenty on offer over the next two days from the world's biggest leagues and today some of Europe's heavyweights will be in action.

The first big fixture of the day comes from LaLiga, at 14:00 CET, as Real Madrid host Osasuna looking to bounce back from consecutive losses and damaging ones at that.

Later on, from 15:30 CET, both Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are in action in the Bundesliga while the headline match in Serie A today is the Turin derby, between Juventus and Torino, from 20:45 CET.